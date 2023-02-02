Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment
Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ex-NFL QB ‘Not Impressed’ By Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers
The NFL has never been more popular with the league’s fan base growing internationally and domestically with each passing season. The league isn’t very impressive, however, according to one former NFL quarterback. Trent Dilfer, who played for five different franchises across 13 NFL seasons, has never been one...
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Jalen Ramsey Decks Tyreek Hill During NFL Pro Bowl Flag Football Game
The NFL turned its Pro Bowl into a flag football game for the first time this year to avoid contact and the potential for injuries. Looks like Los Angeles Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey didn’t get the memo. In trying to prevent a touchdown at the exhibition event Sunday,...
Derrick Henry Asked Matthew Judon This Patriots Question At Pro Bowl
Was Matthew Judon recruiting Derrick Henry while at the Pro Bowl Games?. Probably not, but Judon, who isn’t shy about recruiting NFL stars to New England, had an interesting conversation with the Tennessee Titans running back over the weekend. The Patriots on Monday shared a video of Judon mic’d-up...
Patriots Reportedly Hire New Offensive Line Coach In Surprising Move
The Patriots reportedly have a new offensive line coach. New England on Monday hired Adrian Klemm, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Klemm served as Oregon’s associate head coach, O-line coach and run game coordinator in 2022. He also coached the Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line from 2019 through 2021.
Mark Sanchez Laments Tom Brady ‘Ruining’ His Career — Again
Mark Sanchez had a tough time elevating himself and his team when he joined the New York Jets in 2009. Such is life when you play in the same division as the greatest quarterback of all time. Now, the former NFL quarterback fears he’s going to feel the wrath of...
Super Bowl Cheat Sheet: Betting Public’s Most Popular Wagers
Super Bowl LVII between the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles and AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs will attract more bets and money from the public than any event since, well, last year’s Super Bowl. It’s undoubtedly the biggest event on the sports calendar, as depicted by the flood of wagers available.
NFL Rumors: Derek Carr Lines Up Visit To This NFC Team
With Derek Carr’s career with the Las Vegas Raiders all but over, the veteran quarterback is looking for a new team. And it seems Carr’s search is initially taking him to the NFC as he reportedly has a visit lined up with the New Orleans Saints. “The Saints...
Browns Star Myles Garrett Reportedly Suffers Injury At NFL Pro Bowl
Even with the NFL reformatting its Pro Bowl into a contactless flag football game — well except for Jalen Ramsey decking Tyreek Hill — along with other athletic events, an injury still occurred to one of the league’s biggest defensive stars. Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett...
Patriots’ Robert Kraft Announces Plans For Tom Brady Celebration
The Patriots plan to welcome Tom Brady back to New England to celebrate the newly retired quarterback’s legendary career. Team owner Robert Kraft announced these plans Tuesday in an interview with NBC10 Boston’s Malcolm Johnson. “He’s a Patriot from start to finish,” Kraft said. “We’re going to have...
Super Bowl Tale Of The Tape: Eagles-Chiefs Need-To-Know Stats
It’s hard to argue that Super Bowl LVII is anything but a championship showdown between the two best teams in the NFL. The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will throw down in the desert Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. When they do, it will be a meeting of two clubs that have held strong for pretty much the entire season as the cream of the crop in the NFL.
Tom Brady Reveals When He’ll Start FOX Broadcasting Career
Tom Brady won’t be leaping straight from the field to the broadcast booth. The newly retired quarterback announced Monday on “The Herd With Colin Cowherd” that he won’t begin his post-playing career as FOX Sports’ lead NFL analyst until the 2024 season. “I think for...
Broncos’ Sean Payton Implementing Specific Change For Russell Wilson
The Denver Broncos are coming off of one of the most disastrous head coaching hires in recent memory, forcing the next man in line to try and pick up the pieces. After firing Nathaniel Hackett just 15 games into his tenure, the Broncos hired Sean Payton on Jan. 31 to turn things around. His pairing alongside Russell Wilson will immediately become a topic of discussion, as the Hackett-Wilson marriage from 2022 was a complete and total nightmare for Denver.
Vikings Hiring Brian Flores as Defensive Coordinator
The Minnesota Vikings are hiring former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores as their next defensive coordinator, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. This comes before Flores was scheduled to have a second interview with the Arizona Cardinals for their head coaching vacancy. We knew it wouldn’t be long until Flores would be back at a coordinator or head coaching gig after spending 2022 as the linebackers coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Aaron Rodgers Shuts Down ‘Ridiculous’ Tom Brady Theory
The NFL world already has seen two all-time greats retire ahead of the offseason. Should the longtime Green Bay Packers quarterback decide to hang up his pads before the 2023 season, he will join Tom Brady and J.J. Watt as no-doubters for the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2028. Watt announced his plan to retire after the Arizona Cardinals’ Week 16 game and Brady closed the book on a 23-year NFL career last week.
Never Forget Brutal Falcons Tweet From Super Bowl Collapse Vs. Patriots
Six years ago the greatest comeback in sports history took place at NRG Stadium in Houston as the New England Patriots overcome an unfathomable deficit and defeated the Atlanta Falcons in overtime to win Super Bowl LI. People don’t forget. The six-year anniversary Sunday caused many to reflect on...
Peyton Manning Shares Untold Story About Fellow Legend Tom Brady
Peyton Manning had an important decision to make in the spring of 2012. After missing the entire 2011 season due to a neck injury, Manning was released by the Indianapolis Colts, who had the first overall pick in the upcoming draft and were going to start fresh at quarterback with Andrew Luck. Manning, who spent the first 14 seasons of his NFL career in Indy, effectively had his pick of the litter in his first foray into free agency.
Super Bowl ‘Script’ Has Bettors Firing On Chiefs-Eagles Prop Bet
You can’t believe everything you read on the internet, right?. Well, try telling that to a mass of NFL bettors who seemingly have placed Super Bowl LVII wagers in hopes of riding a viral tweet to victory Sunday. It all started when the big game “script” surfaced on Twitter...
Bill Belichick Honors Tom Brady As Duo Reunite For Surprise Podcast
Tom Brady and Bill Belichick combined to form the greatest coach and quarterback duo the NFL has ever seen, and on Monday, they got back together one more time. After putting an end to his remarkable career on Feb. 1, Brady assembled an All-Star cast for the post-retirement edition of his “Let’s Go!” podcast. The 45-year-old welcomed on his mother, father, Rob Gronkowski, Peyton Manning and Patrick Mahomes on the episode, with Belichick serving as the main event.
