It’s hard to argue that Super Bowl LVII is anything but a championship showdown between the two best teams in the NFL. The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will throw down in the desert Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. When they do, it will be a meeting of two clubs that have held strong for pretty much the entire season as the cream of the crop in the NFL.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO