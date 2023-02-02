Read full article on original website
Netflix to feature electric cars from GM and others in programming
LOS ANGELES — Netflix has unveiled a new star for some of its upcoming programming: electric vehicles from General Motors and other automakers. The streaming service announced an agreement on Thursday to feature vehicles including the Chevrolet Bolt, the electric GMC Hummer pickup and the Cadillac Lyriq in TV series and films "where relevant."
Why the Tesla Cybertruck is years behind schedule
Elon Musk’s concept of an all-electric, stainless steel truck is one that you might say belongs … well, back to the future. Taking a cue from that movie’s biggest star — John DeLorean’s extreme vision of a stainless-steel-bodied sports car — Musk three-plus years ago shocked the industry when he announced that Tesla would build a “Cybertruck” that would accelerate faster than a 911 and look nothing like a Ford F-150. And it would be built of DeLorean-esque stainless steel.
2023 Retromobile Mega Gallery | The Paris show in pictures
PARIS — Once a year, the city of Paris sets aside its hatred of cars and welcomes enthusiasts from around the world to the Retromobile show. First held as a small gathering in 1976, Retromobile has become one of the largest classic-car-only events on the planet. There's something there for everyone, whether you're looking to buy a classic Ferrari, a model of one, an ignition coil for a Fiat 126, or just about anything in between.
Lamborghini Invencible and Autentica are its final NA V12 cars
A few months ago, we wrote that the final production units of the Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae represented the end of the reign of the naturally aspirated V12 in Sant'Agata Bolognese, and the last Aventador Ultimae meant the end of an NA V12 Aventador. Seems we were mistaken. Lamborghini now tells us these two one-offs are the proper and (maybe) final end of the NA V12. Created for a customer who worked with Lamborghini Centro Stile from inception, the duo are the Invencible (the Spanish spelling of "Invincible") coupe and Auténtica roadster.
VW ID.4 recall for software-related stalling affects 21,000 electric cars
An essential software glitch in the battery management control circuit of Volkswagen’s all-electric ID.4 crossover that could abruptly stall the vehicle has forced the company to issue recalls for almost 21,000 units. According to VW, the management software can reset itself under some conditions, and that may deactivate the pulse inverter during the reset. As part of the chain reaction, that would halt power to the car’s electric motor.
2023 Honda Accord First Drive Review: New enough to stay at the top
Even in its fifth and final year, the current-generation Honda Accord still received a best-in-class rating of 9 here on Autoblog. This, despite three of its competitors being completely redesigned during those years. Basically, the Accord did everything expected of a family sedan well, with superior handling, a well-balanced ride, efficient powertrains and gargantuan space. It even looked pretty good. In other words, it was going to be a tough act to follow. Or perhaps, an easy one, since the new 2023 Honda Accord isn’t so much a from-scratch redesign as past Accord generational changes have been – the platform is the same, ditto most dimensions, and even the body shape is similar. Instead, just about everything has been enhanced or updated in some way to equal an Accord that’s new enough and certainly better than its already exceptional predecessor.
Junkyard Gem: 2006 Mazda5 with manual transmission
One thing I always look for during my junkyard expeditions is a manual transmission in an unexpected vehicle. Say, a Mercury Mystique or a V6 Camry with three pedals. In the early days of the minivan boom, some Dodge Caravans and Plymouth Voyagers with manual transmissions were sold (not to mention Toyota Vans and even Previas), but the Forces of Slushboxification essentially conquered the American-market minivan world by the end of the 20th century. Then Mazda decided it made sense to make an Americanized version of the Premacy to sell over here, and that this minivan would have a five-speed manual transmission (and, a bit later, a six-speed manual) as base equipment. This was the Mazda5, and a few of them actually made it out of American Mazda showrooms without automatics. Here's one of those extremely rare vans, found in a Denver-area self-service car graveyard.
2022 Rivian R1T and 2023 BMW XM headed to Pikes Peak
Pikes Peak says the first battery-electric car to contest the race to the clouds was a Sears-branded mashup mutt of a car in 1981. The XDH-1 had been lashed up using a 1977 Fiat 128 hatchback chassis, all to promote Sears' DieHard 12-volt batteries. It took driver Joe Ball 32:07.42 to reach the top, 20 minutes adrift of winner Gary Lee Kanawyer in a rear-engined Newman Dreager race car built on 1976 Porsche internals. Thirty-three years later, an EV reached the podium with Greg Tracy's Mitsubishi MiEV Evolution III. The next year, 2015, Rhys Millen won behind the wheel of the custom Drive eO PP03. In 2018, Romain Duman set the hillclimb record and broke the eight-minute barrier in the Volkswagen ID.R Pikes Peak.
Updated BMW X5 shows illuminated kidney grilles ahead of full debut
BMW is nearly ready to unveil the updated version of the fourth-generation X5. The nip-and-tucked SUV is reportedly scheduled to make its debut in February 2023, and a short preview film posted on the company's official Twitter page gives us a better idea of what to expect. Although the X5's...
Hennessey 'H700' C8 Corvette revealed, cranked to 708 supercharged horsepower
Hennessey's new supercharged H700 package for the C8 Corvette packs 708 horsepower (hence the name) and 638 pound-feet of torque — healthy increases over the C8's stock 490 hp and 465 lb-ft, and enough to give the Texas tuner's new offering a healthy advantage over the new Z06. And as an added bonus, you can probably get your hands on one quicker.
Ineos Grenadier First Drive Review: A brute force off-road tool
LOCH LOMOND, Scotland — We weren’t around to witness its invention, but we’d hazard a guess that a tool like the axe was invented awfully early in humanity’s history. Sharp edge, brute force, blammo. While Land Rover may have been predated by the seminal military jeep, like the axe, it too was a simple tool designed specifically for one purpose: off-road mastery. Fast forward a lifetime or so and you’ll meet us where we’re standing today as we open the driver’s door of the Ineos Grenadier.
Mercedes-Benz eliminating 19 of 33 body styles over next seven years
Ever since Ola Kallenius took over the CEO position at Mercedes-Benz in 2019, the Swede has been hacking at, pruning, and trimming the company's structure and model portfolio. Car and Driver reports another massive cull is about to commence. After journalist Georg Kacher spoke to Mercedes managers at two primary locations in Germany, he wrote, "Based on what we've seen, of the 33 body styles Mercedes currently offers between Europe and the U.S., only 14 will survive." As is always the case in these refinements to boost market share, ROI, and brand expression, the front-line soldiers getting mowed down first are coupes, convertibles and wagons. One manager told Kacher, "At the end of the day, we simply don't need estate cars [wagons] or underperforming two-door offerings to boost volumes."
2023 Lexus RZ 450e electric crossover starts at $59,650
Lexus quietly posted pricing for the battery-electric 2023 RZ 450e crossover on its retail site. There are two trims at launch, RZ 450e Premium and RZ 450e Luxury, both all-wheel drive. The Premium comes with features like a panoramic glass roof, 14-inch touchscreen display, climate controlled, eight-way power seats in the front row, heated steering wheel, single-color ambient lighting, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charging, five USB ports, Lexus 10-speaker audio, and adaptive cruise control.
Porsche Panameras recalled for potential fire risk
Porsche is recalling nearly 25,000 Panamera and Panamera Sport Turismo luxury cars from model years 2018-2022 (including standard, S, 4S, GTS and Turbo models) to address a potential issue with a component of their air conditioning systems. Humidity intrusion into the external pump in the Panamera's climate control loop can cause a short circuit, which can damage the pump and its wiring harness. If this progresses sufficiently, it could result in a fire.
