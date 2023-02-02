Read full article on original website
Scottsdale resort ranked by US News as second-best hotel in the country
Three Arizona hospitality properties made the top 100 on the 2023 U.S. News & World Report list of the best hotels in America, with each of them also ranking in the top 100 list of resorts.
Popular sandwich store to open 3 new locations in Phoenix
Great news for sandwich lovers in Phoenix with news that popular sandwich store Ike’s Love & Sandwiches will open three new locations in Phoenix this year. Ike's was founded in 2007 by Ike Shehadeh and has expanded to over 80 locations across the United States with plans to open the 100th store this year.
AZFamily
WM Phoenix Open kicks off with Concert in the Coliseum in Scottsdale
The event is free for kids 12 and under and $20 for adults. Super Bowl Experience opening Saturday in downtown Phoenix. The event is free for kids 12 and under and $20 for adults. Chefs preparing to feed thousands of people at WM Phoenix Open. Updated: Feb. 3, 2023 at...
AZFamily
$3.5 million ‘The Pick’ lotto ticket sold at Phoenix supermarket
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- You’ll want to check those lotto tickets again! The Arizona Lottery say a jackpot worth an estimated $3.5 million was sold at a grocery store near Scottsdale. Officials say the ticket with Wednesday night’s number was sold at the Safeway near 64th Street and Greenway...
capitalbnews.org
Black Americans are moving to Phoenix in historic numbers. Few are finding a better life.
This story was produced in partnership with High Country News. In late October 2012, the 80 mph winds of Hurricane Sandy pelted the tiny suburb of Pennington, New Jersey, where Brian Watson worked. Watson’s job as a fraud analyst for Bank of America Merrill Lynch required him to be on call 24/7 despite the severe weather. And so he worked — even as utility poles buckled under the storm and transformers exploded in its ferocity.
$3.5 Million Winning Lottery Ticket Sold At Arizona Grocery Store
The winning ticket matched all six numbers.
Peoria Residents to Welcome a New Mr. Fries Man in 2023
The California-born franchise lets you load up delicious fries with nearly any protein you want.
12news.com
Meet the pup helping keep the grass pristine at the WM Phoenix Open
Rye is a cute 3-year-old dog with one very important job. See how she helps keep birds and other critters off the grass at the TPC Scottsdale.
12news.com
7 things you need to know about Phoenix Sky Harbor if you're flying in or out
PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is the nation's 13th busiest airport. It handles about 22 million passengers a year. And the folks there generally do a good job. But there are times it turns into a disastrous quagmire.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them definitely check them out next time you get the chance.
12news.com
AZ legislator Justin Heap discusses campaign fund email, update on Hobbs inaugural donations
ARIZONA, USA — Newly elected Arizona state Representative Justin Heap of Mesa defended an email he sent to a lobbyist that inquired about donations to his 2022 election campaign. According to a story by the Washington Post last month, when a lobbyist sought to meet with Heap, he wanted...
AZFamily
2 Powerball tickets worth $100K each sold at Phoenix-area stores
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Add in two more lucky Powerball players as the Arizona Lottery adds to the latest round of big wins. One ticket was sold at a Safeway off Cave Creek Road and Tatum in Cave Creek while the other was purchased at the Circle K near 48th Street (Black Mountain Blvd) and Cave Creek Road. Both locations are within the town of Cave Creek.
12news.com
Who is the man who climbed the former Chase Tower in Phoenix?
The protestor, known online as Pro-life Spiderman, was seen climbing the building early Tuesday morning. Here's some initial info after the incident.
resilience.org
Who knew? There are limits to growth in the American West
The most recent poster child for the failure to understand resource limits is the town of Rio Verde Foothills, an unincorporated part of Maricopa County in Arizona adjacent to Scottsdale. The town’s residents were blindside recently, when the City of Scottsdale ceased allowing water trucks to fill up from the city’s water system to service the hundreds of homes in Rio Verde which lack water wells and use water tanks.
fox10phoenix.com
Super Bowl LVII: Alleged fight mars Opening Night festivities
At around 10:00 p.m. on Feb. 6, just after the Super Bowl Opening Night, police had to step in to break up a reported fight outside Footprint Center in Downtown Phoenix. According to FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak, five people were apparently involved in the incident, and a woman was seen being detained by officers.
8 Phoenix Apartments Under $800 a Month
Phoenix, AZ. - In addition to being one of the fastest-growing cities in America, Phoenix also led the nation with the highest inflation rate last year, due in large part to the number of new residents moving to the area, which is making everything more expensive.
12news.com
What do Arizona and an alleged Chinese spy balloon have in common? More than you'd expect
SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — Tourists were treated to an impromptu air show off the Carolina coast on Saturday when the U.S. military shot down an alleged Chinese spy balloon. The military operation happened after the balloon was seen floating over the skies of military sites across the country for nearly a week.
KTAR.com
Pair of lottery tickets sell in the Valley for $50K, $40K over the weekend
PHOENIX — Two lucky people in the Valley have winning numbers with the Arizona Lottery from over the weekend. In the East Valley, a Powerball player purchased a $50,000 ticket on Saturday. The ticket was purchased at a Quiktrip gas station in Mesa near Val Vista Drive and Southern...
One Arizona City Among The 'Most Romantic' In America
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the most romantic cities in the US.
12news.com
Man arrested for intentionally running over two people, Phoenix police say
PHOENIX — A man was arrested in the northwest Valley after what Phoenix police say is an intentional assault with a truck, running over two people before fleeing the scene. The assault happened early Monday morning around 7:30 a.m. according to reports. Police were called to the area of 47th Avenue and Bell Road and found a man and a woman with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
