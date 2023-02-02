Read full article on original website
Paula Miller
5d ago
The whole point of the HOV lane was to reduce the amount of single person drivers on the road. It was meant to encourage ride sharing. How does this qualify ?
Human smuggling attempt in Arizona ends in rollover crash, sheriff's office says
PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. - A human smuggling attempt in Arizona ended in a rollover crash, a sheriff's office says. On Monday, Feb. 6 around 8:30 a.m., a Pinal County Sheriff's deputy tried to pull over a car on I-10 near Picacho Peak State Park. "At one point, the suspect vehicle...
K9 officer nabs California man with meth in northern Arizona, CCSO says
A big drug bust in Flagstaff was made possible thanks to one powerful nose. A K9 team with the Coconino County Sheriff's Office discovered the drugs during a traffic stop. They tell us that Dex and his handler found several bags of meth weighing about 24 pounds. Now a California resident is facing several drug charges.
Man illegally hauling migrants takes off on horseback, Arizona authorities say
TUCSON, Ariz. - Seven migrants have been taken into custody after they were found hiding in bales of hay in southern Arizona. The discovery happened back on Jan. 28 after a vehicle hauling a trailer was searched near a checkpoint along State Route 286. The driver tried to flee on...
Super Bowl visitors in Arizona seek small town hotels to avoid high prices
How far away would you stay to find a cheap hotel room for the Super Bowl? 20 miles? 40? How about 60? Towns on the outskirts of Phoenix are seeing sold out hotels as people try to save money to see the game.
Ohio residents kept out as officials monitor air from derailed train wreckage
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday that it’s unclear when evacuated residents in East Palestine will be able to return home, after a controlled release Monday of toxic chemicals from cars that were part of train derailment last week. Local authorities released and burned toxic...
Tesla driver appears to be asleep at the wheel on California freeway: VIDEO
TEMECULA, Calif. - A Tesla driver appeared to be conked out on I-15 in Southern California last week. Vasiliki Dolas and her partner were in their own car, when they passed the white Tesla Thursday on the 15 Freeway near Temecula. Dolas, who works in the entertainment business, took out...
Police: Kidnapped children from Missouri, missing for almost a year, found at Florida grocery store
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. - Two kids from Missouri who had been missing for almost a year after being abducted were found safe at a Winn-Dixie grocery store in Florida, police said. Investigators have been searching for 11-year-old Brooke and 12-year-old Adrian Gilley of Clay County, Missouri since they were allegedly kidnapped on March 15, 2022. The kids were reportedly taken by their non-custodial mother, Kristi Nicole Gilley.
Montana legislative committee tables bill unions opposed; lawmaker said he was threatened
Rep. Gary Parry, R-Colstrip, voted with a committee majority to table a bill that tried to revise labor laws despite, he said, being threatened with retaliation if he failed to support it. “I grew up fighting back the bullies, and I don’t buckle under bully tactics,” Parry said in a brief interview Monday after the […] The post Montana legislative committee tables bill unions opposed; lawmaker said he was threatened appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana students, teachers blast bill that would limit science education to ‘scientific fact’
Several Montana middle- and high-school students said Monday that a lawmaker did not correctly interpret scientific theory and that his bill would ban common theories, like gravity, from being taught in schools – hampering their education and futures in STEM fields. They, along with several award-winning Montana science teachers and representatives from the Board of […] The post Montana students, teachers blast bill that would limit science education to ‘scientific fact’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Gianforte’s nomination for top political cop has a long history of political activity
Finding a Commissioner of Political Practices is like searching for a creature that doesn’t really exist. Ask politicians on either side of the political spectrum and they’ll tell you they want someone who is familiar with the law, understands the political process, and is fair. That all sounds good. But what they really want is […] The post Gianforte’s nomination for top political cop has a long history of political activity appeared first on Daily Montanan.
New statewide poll shows most Indiana parents ‘satisfied’ with schools, classroom curricula
Results from a new statewide poll show that most Indiana parents are happy with the education their kids get at school. The revelation comes as state lawmakers debate how to revamp K-12 instruction and increase funding to schools. It also appears to conflict with rhetoric at the Statehouse suggesting widespread parental disapproval of topics taught […] The post New statewide poll shows most Indiana parents ‘satisfied’ with schools, classroom curricula appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
NASA launching two small rockets from Virginia's Wallops facility on Thursday
Nearly two weeks after an Electron rocket blasted off from Wallops Island in Virginia, NASA is set to send two more rockets from the facility into space. The launch is currently scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 9 and the two Improved-Orion suborbital sounding rockets will be sent beyond the stratosphere 30 minutes apart between 8-10 a.m. EST.
Fair Rent Commission Conducts First Meeting
Corporate Landlords Highlight Mobile Home Park Issues. Rising rents imposed by a new corporate owner of a senior's only mobile home park on Route 81 are highlighting a national trend that has many tenants anxious about their future housing situation. Residents of the Beechwood complex are echoing the criticism of other tenants from across the state and the country who feel they are being forced to pay rent increases. At the same time, vital services, once included in their rentals, are being cut.
Southern Indiana Grocery Store Chain Selling a Dozen Eggs for $2
The price of eggs has been a hot topic over the past few months, jumping up 60% in over the past year. The higher prices have forced many people to ration what they have, be more selective on how they use them, or not buy them at all and search for other alternatives. While the average price of a dozen large eggs in southern Indiana is anywhere between $4 to $5, one grocery chain in the area is managing to keep the price at a reasonable level.
Democrats have big fundraising lead in gubernatorial election year; Republicans say it won’t last
Just as Democrat Andy Beshear has built a big fundraising lead over his Republican rivals for governor, the Kentucky Democratic Party has amassed a much bigger war chest than the Republican Party of Kentucky at the outset of this gubernatorial election year. In disclosures filed with campaign finance regulators this...
Basketball in Indiana is a smashing success
There are five main college basketball programs in the state of Indiana today: IU, Purdue, Indiana State, Notre Dame, and Butler. While both Notre Dame and Butler are struggling this season, the other three schools are proving why in Indiana, basketball just means more. Notre Dame is in the midst...
