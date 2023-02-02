ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Paula Miller
5d ago

The whole point of the HOV lane was to reduce the amount of single person drivers on the road. It was meant to encourage ride sharing. How does this qualify ?

fox10phoenix.com

K9 officer nabs California man with meth in northern Arizona, CCSO says

A big drug bust in Flagstaff was made possible thanks to one powerful nose. A K9 team with the Coconino County Sheriff's Office discovered the drugs during a traffic stop. They tell us that Dex and his handler found several bags of meth weighing about 24 pounds. Now a California resident is facing several drug charges.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Police: Kidnapped children from Missouri, missing for almost a year, found at Florida grocery store

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. - Two kids from Missouri who had been missing for almost a year after being abducted were found safe at a Winn-Dixie grocery store in Florida, police said. Investigators have been searching for 11-year-old Brooke and 12-year-old Adrian Gilley of Clay County, Missouri since they were allegedly kidnapped on March 15, 2022. The kids were reportedly taken by their non-custodial mother, Kristi Nicole Gilley.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
Daily Montanan

Montana legislative committee tables bill unions opposed; lawmaker said he was threatened

Rep. Gary Parry, R-Colstrip, voted with a committee majority to table a bill that tried to revise labor laws despite, he said, being threatened with retaliation if he failed to support it. “I grew up fighting back the bullies, and I don’t buckle under bully tactics,” Parry said in a brief interview Monday after the […] The post Montana legislative committee tables bill unions opposed; lawmaker said he was threatened appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana students, teachers blast bill that would limit science education to ‘scientific fact’

Several Montana middle- and high-school students said Monday that a lawmaker did not correctly interpret scientific theory and that his bill would ban common theories, like gravity, from being taught in schools – hampering their education and futures in STEM fields. They, along with several award-winning Montana science teachers and representatives from the Board of […] The post Montana students, teachers blast bill that would limit science education to ‘scientific fact’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Gianforte’s nomination for top political cop has a long history of political activity

Finding a Commissioner of Political Practices is like searching for a creature that doesn’t really exist. Ask politicians on either side of the political spectrum and they’ll tell you they want someone who is familiar with the law, understands the political process, and is fair. That all sounds good. But what they really want is […] The post Gianforte’s nomination for top political cop has a long history of political activity appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

New statewide poll shows most Indiana parents ‘satisfied’ with schools, classroom curricula

Results from a new statewide poll show that most Indiana parents are happy with the education their kids get at school. The revelation comes as state lawmakers debate how to revamp K-12 instruction and increase funding to schools. It also appears to conflict with rhetoric at the Statehouse suggesting widespread parental disapproval of topics taught […] The post New statewide poll shows most Indiana parents ‘satisfied’ with schools, classroom curricula appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

NASA launching two small rockets from Virginia's Wallops facility on Thursday

Nearly two weeks after an Electron rocket blasted off from Wallops Island in Virginia, NASA is set to send two more rockets from the facility into space. The launch is currently scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 9 and the two Improved-Orion suborbital sounding rockets will be sent beyond the stratosphere 30 minutes apart between 8-10 a.m. EST.
VIRGINIA STATE
zip06.com

Fair Rent Commission Conducts First Meeting

Corporate Landlords Highlight Mobile Home Park Issues. Rising rents imposed by a new corporate owner of a senior's only mobile home park on Route 81 are highlighting a national trend that has many tenants anxious about their future housing situation. Residents of the Beechwood complex are echoing the criticism of other tenants from across the state and the country who feel they are being forced to pay rent increases. At the same time, vital services, once included in their rentals, are being cut.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WBKR

Southern Indiana Grocery Store Chain Selling a Dozen Eggs for $2

The price of eggs has been a hot topic over the past few months, jumping up 60% in over the past year. The higher prices have forced many people to ration what they have, be more selective on how they use them, or not buy them at all and search for other alternatives. While the average price of a dozen large eggs in southern Indiana is anywhere between $4 to $5, one grocery chain in the area is managing to keep the price at a reasonable level.
EVANSVILLE, IN
isustudentmedia.com

Basketball in Indiana is a smashing success

There are five main college basketball programs in the state of Indiana today: IU, Purdue, Indiana State, Notre Dame, and Butler. While both Notre Dame and Butler are struggling this season, the other three schools are proving why in Indiana, basketball just means more. Notre Dame is in the midst...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

