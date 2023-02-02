ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tunnelton, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

New ambulance arrives, aiding Bridgeport (West Virginia) residents

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Tri-county residents may have already seen the Bridgeport Fire Department’s newest ambulance respond to emergencies in their neighborhood or along Interstate 79. Known as Ambulance 529 at the department and through Harrison/Taylor 911, the new apparatus has treated patients from the substation since...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

West Virginia Fruit and Berry keeps planning for growth

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A new series of products from West Virginia Fruit and Berry soon will fill store shelves. As founders and married couple Bob and Becky Titchenal celebrate the Bridgeport-based business’ 28th anniversary, the family is expanding with new products.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

After-school learning reinforcement continues at Bridgeport (West Virginia) schools this semester

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Structured after-school programming to improve Harrison County Schools students’ learning, including those in the Bridgeport area, continues this year. Lola Brown, federal programs supervisor, said programs at Bridgeport High School, Bridgeport Middle School, Johnson Elementary School and Simpson Elementary School are provided thanks...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

World Association of Marching Show Bands World Championship officials pay site visit to Buckhannon, West Virginia

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Buckhannon officials are continuing preparation for the highly anticipated World Association of Marching Show Bands World Championship 2023. The city hosted a facility tour with WAMSB USA International Coordinator Brian Ingleson and Canadian band representatives Mike Jewitt and Heidi Haubrich on Saturday at the Thomas Law Center for the Performing Arts at West Virginia Wesleyan College.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

Lesson learned: Creating Buckhannon

Buckhannon has transformed itself from a rural community of mountaineer farmers and miners, consistent with our West Virginia State flag that portrays those two. We now have a thriving arts community, thanks to the West Virginia Strawberry Festival, Buckhannon Community Theatre, Artistry on Main, Colonial Arts Center, Festival Fridays in downtown Jawbone Park, a collection of authors and many other endeavors embracing the arts.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

Lewis County Extension News for February

The Lewis County Extension Service Committee will meet Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. at the Extension Office. Lewis County 4-H Cloverbuds are invited to a Cloverbud Valentine’s Party on Sunday, 2-3:30 p.m. at the Lewis County 4-H Center, 506 Jesse Run Road, Jane Lew. Registration must be completed in ZSuite by Feb. 8.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Ways to show the love this Valentine's weekend in Lewis County

Valentine’s Day is next Tuesday, but organizations and businesses are gearing up for a love filled weekend in Lewis County. Events range from the always popular Chocolate Lovers Feast to the Love Dinner at the Koblegard House on Main Avenue. The Lewis County Senior Center will be hosting a...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Danske Dandridge topic at Horner CEOS meeting

“Danske Dandridge: The Poet who wrote of West Virginia” was the lesson for the January meeting of the Horner Community Educational Service Club with Kaye Loyd lesson leader. Mrs. Loyd shared several of her poems with the group and stated that Danske was born in Denmark. She moved to West Virginia with her family at the age of three living in Shepherdstown.
HORNER, WV
WVNews

A walk down memory lane

In early February, 2013, Miki Glenn became Bridgeport High School’s all-time basketball leader in points and steals in a win against Lincoln. This photo was taken by Stephen Santilli for The Exponent Telegram.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Lewis County wins award at WV Association of Counties

Lewis County was awarded the 2023 Patti Hamilton Imagine Award sponsored by the WV Association of Counties. Presented during training, Lewis County Commissioners Agnes Queen and Rod Wyman, Sheriff Dave Gosa, Lewis County Clerk Cynthia Rowan, Lewis County Assessor John Breen and County Administrator Tina Helmick accepted. “The Imagine Award...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Buckhannon Water Board meeting set Thursday

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) – The Buckhannon Water Board meeting will be held 7:30 a.m., Thursday, in the City Council chambers. A financial report will be given by Amberle Jenkins for the month of January. Kelly Arnold will be giving the Water Department Report including updates on the FEMA Grant 1 and 2, delivery of RWI Generator and punch list and FEMA site visits.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

Calendar of Events for Wednesday

Lost Creek Lions Club Valentine’s dinner meeting, 6:30 p.m., Lost Creek United Methodist Church. Entertainment. Reservations required. Lion Greg Wriston, 304-622-2616.
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 2/7/23

West Virginia mens basketball head coach Bob Huggins describes Iowa State's success with forcing teams to shoot he ball over their defense, and his tactic of getting new voices to help reinforce some of the lessons he is trying to teach his players. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Fine Arts students excel at competitions, conferences

Several middle and high school students competed in and performed in statewide events recently. The areas of focus were choir, theatre, and band. The Lewis County High School Theatre Troupe competed in the WV Thespians Area IV Theatre Festival in Clarksburg where All-Festival Cast acting awards were earned by Gideon Yeager and McKenna West. Also for the first time ever Lewis County entered the short film division and Charlie Ressler won first Place for her short film “Art Class”, which now moves on to the state competition at the end of March.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

B-U boys can't close deal in close loss to Elkins

TENNERTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Buckhannon-Upshur boys basketball made a big run at the end of the first half to tie the game against Elkins. It wasn’t able to do the same in the second. In front of a lively crowd at B-U including student sections from both...
ELKINS, WV
WVNews

Clarksburg City Council holds first Fiscal Year 2023-24 budget workshop

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Clarksburg City Council got a first look at an early draft of next year’s municipal budget during a special conference session held Tuesday evening. There will be additional sessions for adjustments to the spending plan before it is approved, however. The first budget...
CLARKSBURG, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy