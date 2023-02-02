Effective: 2023-02-09 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Chautauqua; Genesee; Niagara; Northern Erie; Orleans; Southern Erie HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. The strongest winds will be found northeast of Lake Erie and along its shores. * WHERE...Niagara, Orleans, Erie, Genesee, and Chautauqua counties. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO