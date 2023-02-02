Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Ukraine war: Borrowed time for Bakhmut as Russians close in
The soil of Bakhmut is dusted with snow and soaked with blood. This small city in Eastern Ukraine is at the centre of an epic battle. For more than six months Russian forces have tried to claim it. Ukrainian troops have resisted, giving rise to the popular slogan here "Bakhmut holds."
BBC
Weekend avalanches kill 10 in Austria and Switzerland
Ten people have been killed in several avalanches across the Austrian and Swiss Alps over the weekend. Tourists from New Zealand, China and Germany were among the dead at a number of different ski resorts. Austrian authorities put in place a level four avalanche alert - the second highest -...
BBC
Bakhmut, Kyiv, and the other key Ukrainian cities and towns in Russia's sights
You're going to hear the term "spring offensive" a lot in the coming weeks of the war in Ukraine. In a traditional military sense, it's when armies look to generate momentum after using the poor winter conditions to replenish. It is true that the fighting has become more static during...
BBC
Ukraine war: Russians seen reinforcing east ahead of offensive
Tens of thousands of Russians are being sent to eastern Ukraine as part of an offensive planned after 15 February, according to the Ukrainian governor of Luhansk region. "We are seeing more and more reserves being deployed in our direction," said Serhiy Haidai, who expected a three-pronged Russian advance. Ukraine...
BBC
Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media
The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
BBC
China spy balloon: US Navy releases photos of debris
The US Navy has released photos of a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot out of the sky on Saturday. The US Fleet Forces Command posted several photos on its Facebook page showing large debris of the balloon being hauled into a boat. The post said the sailors retrieving...
BBC
2023 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships: Will Mikaela Shiffrin star?
Will Mikaela Shiffrin make more history, or could Britain's Dave Ryding steal the show? The Alpine World Ski Championships are upon us - and the BBC has extensive coverage. Courchevel and Meribel will host the event - which runs from 6-19 February - as it returns to the French Alps for the first time since being held in Val d'Isere in 2009.
BBC
Chinese balloon: What investigators might learn from the debris
Investigators will be seeking clues on why a balloon of Chinese origin flew over US airspace last week when they recover the wreckage of the aircraft. The balloon, which the Pentagon claims was spying on sensitive military sites, was shot down over US territorial waters on Saturday. Debris has been...
BBC
Biden: US stood the test of Putin's invasion
US President Joe Biden has said the US and the world was tested when Russia invaded Ukraine last year but that countries had shown resolve. He was delivering his State of the Union speech to Congress.
BBC
US sources insist Chinese balloon was military
US intelligence sources have insisted the balloon shot down on Saturday was used by the Chinese military for spying. Unnamed officials told the Washington Post they believed such balloons were used to collect intelligence on strategically relevant territories. They include Japan, India, Taiwan and the Philippines. Chinese officials have already...
BBC
Suspected Chinese spy balloon was 200ft tall - US defence official
A suspected Chinese surveillance balloon shot down off the US coast was about 200 ft (60m) tall and carrying an airliner-sized load, officials say. At a briefing on Monday, a US defence official said the size and make-up of the object informed the decision not to shoot it down while it was over land.
BBC
Second balloon over Latin America is ours - China
The Chinese government has admitted a balloon spotted over Latin America on Friday is from China - but claimed it is intended for civilian use. Foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said the aircraft had deviated from its route, having been blown off course. A similar balloon was shot down in...
Comments / 3