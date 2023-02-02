Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Early diagnosis and treatment of Alzheimer's disease by targeting toxic soluble Aβ oligomers
More than 55 million people worldwide were living with Alzheimer's disease in 2020, according to Alzheimer's Disease International. This figure is expected to almost double every 20 years, reaching 78 million in 2030 and 139 million in 2050. In 2021 the WHO Global Status Report estimated the annual worldwide cost of dementia as over $1.3 trillion and anticipated to rise to $2.8 trillion by 2030.
MedicalXpress
New immunotherapy holds promise for ovarian cancer
CAR T-cell therapy, a certain kind of cancer treatment in which the immune system's T cells are programmed to attack tumor cells, is effective in mice with ovarian cancer, according to a study published in The Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer. The researchers, who work at Karolinska Institutet, hope that the discovery will pave the way for a clinical trial to see how effective the treatment is for women with the disease.
MedicalXpress
A DNA protein may be responsible for causing cancerous 'stress balls' in the body
In 2022, an estimated 7,000 Canadians were diagnosed with leukemia, a term used to define cancer of the blood cells. Of that 7,000, it is estimated that nearly half will face mortality. University of Saskatchewan (USask) College of Medicine graduate student Ananna Arna dedicated a research project to examine how genetics and DNA replication play a role in leukemia development.
MedicalXpress
New way to reduce progression of diabetic kidney disease discovered
A new method to reduce the progression of diabetic kidney disease, affecting 40% of people with diabetes, has been discovered by scientists. The University of Bristol-led study published today in JCI Insight, could help the 4.8 million people in the UK with diabetes who are four times more likely to need either dialysis or a kidney transplant.
MedicalXpress
Cancer researchers find that tumors' metabolism is slower than suspected
Scientists have never known precisely how much energy a cancerous tumor expends growing in the mammalian body. They hypothesized that it consumes a great deal of energy, churning through nutrients and putting healthy tissue—the heart, the liver, the pancreas—at a disadvantage as the metabolic system spreads the nutritive wealth.
MedicalXpress
Scientists pinpoint protein that helps cancer-causing viruses evade immune response
The viruses Kaposi sarcoma-associated herpesvirus (KSHV) and Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) have been linked to several cancers. For the first time, UNC School of Medicine scientists have discovered that these viruses use a human protein called barrier-to-autointegration factor 1, or BAF, to evade our innate immune response, allowing the viruses to spread and cause disease.
A Child Born With 2 Heads, One Atop the Other, Had a Condition Caused by an Extremely Rare Type of Parasitic Twinning
When the two-headed baby was born in a village in India in 1783, the sight of it frightened the midwife so much that she immediately tried to kill the baby. However, the baby was rescued from the fire into which it was thrown with minor burn injuries.
MedicalXpress
Study finds use of methotrexate is associated with an increased risk of skin cancer
The immunosuppressive drug methotrexate (MTX) can be linked to an elevated risk of three types of skin cancer, a new study by University of Gothenburg researchers shows. Patients receiving the drug include those with moderate to severe psoriasis; but in this particular patient group, a risk increase was only observed for basal cell carcinoma.
MedicalXpress
Lung cancer screening more cost effective when using risk model-based strategies, study shows
Risk model-based lung cancer screening strategies, which select individuals based on personal risk, are more cost effective than current recommendations based solely on age and smoking history, according to a study led by the Cancer Intervention and Surveillance Modeling Network (CISNET) Lung Working Group, which includes researchers from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.
MedicalXpress
Families of facial transplant donors—what do they go through?
At a time of devastating grief, family members of facial transplant donors face a range of difficult challenges—from the unexpected donation request, to unique issues related to the donor's identity, to an onslaught of media attention, reports a study in The Journal of Craniofacial Surgery. Anthony Verfaillie, MD, Kim...
MedicalXpress
Vitamin D supplementation may lower diabetes risk for the more than 10 million adults with prediabetes
A review of clinical trials has found that higher vitamin D intake was associated with a 15 percent decreased likelihood for developing type 2 diabetes in adults with prediabetes. The review is published in Annals of Internal Medicine. Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin available in or added to some...
MedicalXpress
Study reveals three or four doses of mRNA vaccines remain effective in preventing omicron infection
An international research team has provided one of the first real-world estimates of vaccine effectiveness against omicron infections, irrespective of symptoms or severity. From a serological survey of 5,310 blood donors and other volunteers, the researchers estimated that three doses of the Comirnaty or CoronaVac vaccines were, respectively, 48% or 30% effective in preventing omicron infection shortly after vaccination, further improving shortly after a fourth dose.
MedicalXpress
Hundreds of US doctors lost their lives during pandemic
Many of America's doctors who were heroes on the frontlines of the pandemic paid the ultimate price for their efforts, a new analysis shows. An estimated 622 extra deaths occurred among U.S. doctors aged 45 and over from the pandemic's onset in March 2020 through December 2021, researchers say. Older...
MedicalXpress
Children of overprotective parents tend to live less, study suggests
Men who had an overprotective father and little autonomy during childhood may run a 12% higher risk of dying before their eightieth birthday. In the case of women who had an overprotective father, the risk of dying before the age of 80 can increase by 22%. On the other hand, for women who were well cared for by their mother during childhood, the risk may decrease by 14%.
MedicalXpress
Early anti-VEGF treatment of diabetic retinopathy yields no benefit to visual acuity
While early treatment of diabetes-related eye disease slowed progression to severe disease, it did not improve visual acuity compared with treating more severe disease once it developed, according to a clinical study from the DRCR Retina Network. "This study indicates that monitoring patients regularly for vision-threatening diabetes complications and treating...
MedicalXpress
New AI tool helps provide better care to pregnant women in Kenya
Kenya has one of the world's highest maternal mortality rates, and more than one-third of the country's maternal and neonatal deaths are due to delays in mothers seeking care. A new tool developed by a team of researchers from Penn State and Jacaranda Health—a nonprofit focused on improving maternal and neonatal health outcomes in Africa—has been shown to improve health outcomes for new and expectant mothers in Kenya by providing better and more immediate access to maternal health care services.
MedicalXpress
Musically active people have a slightly higher genetic risk for certain mental illnesses, study finds
Intuitively, people commonly believe that making music is good for their mental health. Music therapies also rely on a positive influence of music on mental health problems. However, compared to musically inactive people, musicians more often seem to suffer from depression and anxiety disorders. How can this be explained?. An...
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 vaccine primary series coverage 76 percent in adults 60 years and older
COVID-19 vaccine primary series coverage reached 76 percent among adults aged 60 years and older by the end of 2022, according to a study published in the Feb. 3 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Man Kai Wong, M.P.H., from the...
MedicalXpress
'Shed-MEDS' protocol can reduce risk of drug interactions in older people
An estimated one in six older adults in the United States who take multiple prescription drugs risk major drug-drug interactions and other adverse drug effects that can worsen their medical conditions, increase the likelihood of cognitive impairment and falls, and lead to hospitalization or death. Deprescribing is a systematic effort...
MedicalXpress
Simple low-dose aspirin may boost ovarian cancer survival
New QIMR Berghofer research has found that low-dose aspirin may improve ovarian cancer survival. The study followed more than 900 Australian women newly-diagnosed with ovarian cancer, and asked them how often they used nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) such as aspirin. Lead researcher Dr. Azam Majidi said the women who reported...
Comments / 0