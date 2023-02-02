ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pirates add 4 top-5 prospects to spring training as non-roster invitees

By Kevin Gorman
Tribune-Review
 5 days ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates added 17 players as non-roster invitees to spring training in Bradenton, Fla., including top-five prospects Henry Davis, Termarr Johnson, Quinn Priester and Nick Gonzales.

It marks the first spring training for Johnson, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft. Davis (2021), Priester (2019) and Gonzales (2020) also are former first-round selections.

Nine of the Pirates’ top 30 prospects, per MLB Pipeline, will be included in the 65-man training camp. The first workout for pitchers and catchers begins Feb. 15 at Pirate City, with the first full-squad workout Feb. 20.

The invitees include catchers Davis, Carter Bins and Jason Delay; infielders Andres Alvarez, Gonzales, Johnson, Drew Maggi, Malcom Nunez, Chris Owings; right-handed pitchers Cody Bolton, Wei-Chieh Huang, Jared Jones, Carmen Mlodzinski, Kyle Nicolas and Priester; and outfielders Matt Gorski and Lolo Sanchez.

MLB Pipeline ranks Nunez the Pirates’ No. 12 prospect, Nicolas No. 17, Jones No. 18, Mlodzinski No. 20 and Gorski No. 22. Johnson is ranked the top second base prospect and Gonzales No. 8.

