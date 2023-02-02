Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Study finds primary care physicians increasingly treat mental health concerns
A new study has found that patients are increasingly likely to discuss mental health concerns with the doctor they often know best: their primary care physician. Investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, compared national data on primary care visits from 2006 and 2007 to data from 2016 and 2018, finding that the proportion of visits addressing mental health concerns rose by almost 50 percent.
MedicalXpress
Researchers call for prescription charge to be cut
Removing the $5 prescription charge for people in areas of high socioeconomic deprivation reduces the number of hospital admissions and the length of stays, a new study shows. Researchers, led by Professor Pauline Norris of the University of Otago's Va'a o Tautai—Center for Pacific Health, are recommending the charges be dropped for people with high health needs and low incomes or be scrapped entirely.
MedicalXpress
Scientists pinpoint protein that helps cancer-causing viruses evade immune response
The viruses Kaposi sarcoma-associated herpesvirus (KSHV) and Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) have been linked to several cancers. For the first time, UNC School of Medicine scientists have discovered that these viruses use a human protein called barrier-to-autointegration factor 1, or BAF, to evade our innate immune response, allowing the viruses to spread and cause disease.
MedicalXpress
Families of facial transplant donors—what do they go through?
At a time of devastating grief, family members of facial transplant donors face a range of difficult challenges—from the unexpected donation request, to unique issues related to the donor's identity, to an onslaught of media attention, reports a study in The Journal of Craniofacial Surgery. Anthony Verfaillie, MD, Kim...
MedicalXpress
Vitamin D supplementation may lower diabetes risk for the more than 10 million adults with prediabetes
A review of clinical trials has found that higher vitamin D intake was associated with a 15 percent decreased likelihood for developing type 2 diabetes in adults with prediabetes. The review is published in Annals of Internal Medicine. Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin available in or added to some...
outbreaknewstoday.com
CDC issues health advisory about Extensively Drug-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa outbreak associated with Artificial Tears
In a follow-up on a report yesterday on eye infections linked to an over-the-counter eyedrops product under the brand EzriCare, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a Health Alert Network (HAN) Health Advisory about infections with an extensively drug-resistant strain of Verona Integron-mediated Metallo-β-lactamase (VIM) and Guiana-Extended Spectrum-β-Lactamase (GES)-producing carbapenem-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa (VIM-GES-CRPA) in 12 states.
MedicalXpress
Musically active people have a slightly higher genetic risk for certain mental illnesses, study finds
Intuitively, people commonly believe that making music is good for their mental health. Music therapies also rely on a positive influence of music on mental health problems. However, compared to musically inactive people, musicians more often seem to suffer from depression and anxiety disorders. How can this be explained?. An...
Nursing homes sued for how their seemingly-legal practices affected patients
Through a maze of “related parties”, a term that describes affiliated corporations, nursing homes managed to come out millions of dollars ahead even at the height of the pandemic. These financial arrangements that are widespread, and legal allows nursing homes to outsource such services as management, staffing, and medical supplies. The law does not demand for the owners to disclose how much they charge above the cost of services.
MedicalXpress
Study reveals three or four doses of mRNA vaccines remain effective in preventing omicron infection
An international research team has provided one of the first real-world estimates of vaccine effectiveness against omicron infections, irrespective of symptoms or severity. From a serological survey of 5,310 blood donors and other volunteers, the researchers estimated that three doses of the Comirnaty or CoronaVac vaccines were, respectively, 48% or 30% effective in preventing omicron infection shortly after vaccination, further improving shortly after a fourth dose.
Experts Fear Bird Flu Outbreak Could Turn Into New Pandemic
The spread of the avian influenza virus on a mink farm in Spain has some scientists on edge.
MedicalXpress
Lung cancer screening more cost effective when using risk model-based strategies, study shows
Risk model-based lung cancer screening strategies, which select individuals based on personal risk, are more cost effective than current recommendations based solely on age and smoking history, according to a study led by the Cancer Intervention and Surveillance Modeling Network (CISNET) Lung Working Group, which includes researchers from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.
MedicalXpress
Study finds use of methotrexate is associated with an increased risk of skin cancer
The immunosuppressive drug methotrexate (MTX) can be linked to an elevated risk of three types of skin cancer, a new study by University of Gothenburg researchers shows. Patients receiving the drug include those with moderate to severe psoriasis; but in this particular patient group, a risk increase was only observed for basal cell carcinoma.
MedicalXpress
Hundreds of US doctors lost their lives during pandemic
Many of America's doctors who were heroes on the frontlines of the pandemic paid the ultimate price for their efforts, a new analysis shows. An estimated 622 extra deaths occurred among U.S. doctors aged 45 and over from the pandemic's onset in March 2020 through December 2021, researchers say. Older...
MedicalXpress
Study finds night staff at nursing homes had lower rates of COVID-19 testing and vaccination than day shift
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, regular testing and vaccinations of nursing home staff have been critical strategies for containing virus outbreaks in nursing homes. In order to assess how various structural factors affected the differences in testing rates and vaccinations, researchers analyzed data from nursing homes across the country, looking specifically at work shifts.
MedicalXpress
Many patients receive too little rehab therapy following stroke, study finds
Many patients don't receive much rehabilitation therapy following a stroke, despite strong evidence that higher amounts can reduce long-term disability, according to a new UCLA-led study that tracked over 500 patients across 28 acute care hospitals in their first year following a stroke. The new research, published in the journal...
MedicalXpress
Early diagnosis and treatment of Alzheimer's disease by targeting toxic soluble Aβ oligomers
More than 55 million people worldwide were living with Alzheimer's disease in 2020, according to Alzheimer's Disease International. This figure is expected to almost double every 20 years, reaching 78 million in 2030 and 139 million in 2050. In 2021 the WHO Global Status Report estimated the annual worldwide cost of dementia as over $1.3 trillion and anticipated to rise to $2.8 trillion by 2030.
MedicalXpress
Children of overprotective parents tend to live less, study suggests
Men who had an overprotective father and little autonomy during childhood may run a 12% higher risk of dying before their eightieth birthday. In the case of women who had an overprotective father, the risk of dying before the age of 80 can increase by 22%. On the other hand, for women who were well cared for by their mother during childhood, the risk may decrease by 14%.
MedicalXpress
Helicopter transport of trauma patients associated with improved survival after severe injury
Severely injured patients who meet criteria for care at a trauma center have nearly double the odds of surviving if they are transported directly by medical helicopter to a Level I or II trauma center, compared to those first driven to a regular hospital and then flown to a trauma center, according to a new analysis led by University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and UPMC physician-scientists.
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 vaccine primary series coverage 76 percent in adults 60 years and older
COVID-19 vaccine primary series coverage reached 76 percent among adults aged 60 years and older by the end of 2022, according to a study published in the Feb. 3 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Man Kai Wong, M.P.H., from the...
MedicalXpress
'Shed-MEDS' protocol can reduce risk of drug interactions in older people
An estimated one in six older adults in the United States who take multiple prescription drugs risk major drug-drug interactions and other adverse drug effects that can worsen their medical conditions, increase the likelihood of cognitive impairment and falls, and lead to hospitalization or death. Deprescribing is a systematic effort...
Comments / 0