Kansas City, MO

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes was Drafted by Detroit Tigers in 2014 MLB Draft

By Jack Vita
 5 days ago

Before he became the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl-winning and NFL MVP quarterback, Patrick Mahomes was a star baseball player in high school. He even outpitched future Chicago White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech in a high school game.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was once a promising baseball player.

His senior year of high school at Whitehouse High School in Texas, the Detroit Tigers selected Mahomes in the 37th round of the 2014 MLB Draft. Mahomes excelled at Whitehouse, playing baseball, football and basketball.

Mahomes pitched and played outfield for Whitehouse.

In one high school game, Mahomes tossed a dominant no-hitter, striking out 16 in a win over Mount Pleasant. Mahomes was squaring off with a future Major Leaguer and top prospect, Michael Kopech. Kopech was selected 33rd overall in the 2014 MLB Draft out of Mount Pleasant by the Boston Red Sox. He made his Major League debut in 2018 for the Chicago White Sox, and has pitched for the club since.

Mahomes did not sign with the Tigers, opting to play both football and baseball at Texas Tech. Mahomes made one relief appearance his freshman year, in which he gave up three earned runs and two walks, recording zero outs.

After his freshman year, Mahomes stopped playing baseball, focusing instead on football. The rest is history. Mahomes is going for his second Super Bowl ring Sun., Feb. 12.

Mahomes' father, Pat Mahomes, enjoyed an 11-year Major League career from 1992-2003, in which he pitched for the Minnesota Twins, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates. He recorded a 42-39 record and 5.47 ERA over 709 innings pitched, 63 starts and 11 relief appearances.

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow

