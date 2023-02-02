ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherryville, NC

School bus decimated after crashing with 5 kids on board, dramatic NC photos show

By Alison Cutler
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pxhsu_0kaROGKk00

A school bus driver was pinned inside following a crash the bus was involved in as it transported five students, who were all rescued and uninjured.

The Hugh’s Pond Volunteer Fire Department, located in Cherryville, shared photos of the horrific crash on Facebook but assured people the five students were okay and the driver sustained minor injuries.

Firefighters received a call around 7 a.m. on Feb. 1 about an accident involving a bus, the department said in a statement on Facebook.

The bus appeared to have veered off the road and crashed into some brush, but the fire department did not specify what caused the accident.

All five students were able to get out of the crashed bus and rescuers helped extract the driver, who was pinned, by going through the back emergency door of the vehicle, according to the statement.

The bus driver worked for Gaston County Schools , according to WCNC.

McClatchy News reached out to Gaston County Schools for more information about the crash.

Firefighters spent nearly two hours clearing the scene of the accident and photos show the entire front portion of the bus caved in.

Cherryville is about 40 miles northwest of Charlotte.

Two men killed in Waffle House parking lot when bullets spray car, Louisiana cops say

Pricey Ferrari left hanging as elevator malfunctions at Florida dealership, officials say

Hole in bridge sends construction worker plunging 50 feet, Connecticut officials say

Cops didn’t stop after car they were chasing crashed, killing bystander, CA lawsuit says

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Multiple HS students, driver injured after bus crash in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Seven students and the bus driver were transported to the hospital after a reported school bus crash in Salisbury, according to Superintendent Kelly Withers of Rowan-Salisbury Schools. The crash took place late Tuesday afternoon near Hurley Elementary School on Jack Brown Road. WBTV’s David Whisenant confirms...
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

I-77 N near Clanton Road reopens in southwest Charlotte after crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of the northbound side of Interstate 77 in southwest Charlotte has reopened following a crash Tuesday morning. According to transportation officials, the crash happened around 7:19 a.m. at I-77 North at mile marker 7 near Clanton Road. Medic said one person taken to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Joshua Hunsucker files police report alleging he was kidnapped in Mount Holly

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A former Gaston County paramedic charged with killing his wife in 2018 by poisoning her with eye drops filed a police report claiming he was kidnapped. A police report obtained by WCNC Charlotte dated Feb. 4 shows that Joshua Hunsucker reported he was kidnapped and assaulted along Mountain Island Highway in Mount Holly. The alleged assault happened around 7 p.m., according to the report.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

Shoe store shooting dispute by Northlake Mall: PD

Charlotte Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to reports of gunshots Sunday afternoon at Northlake Mall, emergency officials confirmed. Charlotte Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to reports of gunshots Sunday afternoon at Northlake Mall, emergency officials confirmed. Chinese spy balloon shot down by F-22 fighter off …. Chinese spy balloon shot...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Kannapolis home damaged by fire

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters in Kannapolis were busy on Sunday night and early Monday dealing with a house fire. According to the Kannapolis Fire Department social media page, firefighters were called to a house off West C St. in the 800 block of Sellers St. The first firefighters on the scene reported heavy flames from the attic of the house.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

Two seriously injured in crash on Providence Road, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were seriously injured in a crash on Providence Road on Saturday morning, Medic confirmed. The crash happened near Golf Links Drive near the Waverly shopping center. A WBTV crew at the scene saw a car with heavy damage to the front of the vehicle...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Fort Mill man charged with murdering his sister

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Fort Mill man has been charged with murdering his sister, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. Fort Mill resident Adam Pesce, 55, was charged with murder in the death of his sister, Rachel Pesce. Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident on Thursday at a home […]
FORT MILL, SC
860wacb.com

Hickory Woman Faces Larceny Charge In Alexander County

Ashley Nichole Baker, age 39 of Hickory, was taken into custody on Thursday, February 2nd by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. She was charged with larceny following an incident at a business in Bethlehem. Baker has been released under a bond set at $1,000. Her court date is March 6th.
HICKORY, NC
Queen City News

Conover man charged with trafficking heroin

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Conover man has been charged with trafficking heroin after a warrant was executed on his home last week, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday. A warrant was executed at the home of 40-year-old Victor Leatherman on Highway 16 in Conover on Friday. 48 grams of […]
CONOVER, NC
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
26K+
Followers
458
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy