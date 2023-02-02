School bus decimated after crashing with 5 kids on board, dramatic NC photos show

A school bus driver was pinned inside following a crash the bus was involved in as it transported five students, who were all rescued and uninjured.

The Hugh’s Pond Volunteer Fire Department, located in Cherryville, shared photos of the horrific crash on Facebook but assured people the five students were okay and the driver sustained minor injuries.

Firefighters received a call around 7 a.m. on Feb. 1 about an accident involving a bus, the department said in a statement on Facebook.

The bus appeared to have veered off the road and crashed into some brush, but the fire department did not specify what caused the accident.

All five students were able to get out of the crashed bus and rescuers helped extract the driver, who was pinned, by going through the back emergency door of the vehicle, according to the statement.

The bus driver worked for Gaston County Schools , according to WCNC.

McClatchy News reached out to Gaston County Schools for more information about the crash.

Firefighters spent nearly two hours clearing the scene of the accident and photos show the entire front portion of the bus caved in.

Cherryville is about 40 miles northwest of Charlotte.

