NBCMontana
Health care 'right of conscience' bill passes House Floor on 2nd reading
HELENA, Mont. — As the sixth week of the Montana Legislature gets underway, lawmakers are acting quickly on a hotly contested slate of bills. That includes House Bill 303, which would allow health care payers, providers, and workers to opt out of services based on their conscience and protect them from legal liability.
NBCMontana
Agriculture Development Council to meet in Helena
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Agriculture Development Council will meet in Helena on Tuesday and Wednesday. The legislature created the program to strengthen and diversify Montana's agricultural industry through new products and processes. The council can give grants up to $50,000 and loans up to $100,000 for things like equipment,...
NBCMontana
Montana educators, lawmakers seek better Indian education enforcement
HELENA, Mont. — On Monday in the House Education Committee, lawmakers heard a bill that would strengthen laws related to Indian Education for All. House Bill 338 would ensure certified personnel and students receive instruction on American Indian Studies and would also increase the standards of for IEFA education districts must meet to receive state payments.
NBCMontana
State extends recommendation to cancel equine events in Flathead Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana's Department of Livestock extended its recommendation for the cancellation of equine events in Flathead County through Feb. 17. The state quarantined an equine event and boarding facility in response to the diagnosis of a fourth premises with equine herpes virus in Flathead County. Horses at...
NBCMontana
Montana ranks in top 15 for domestic migration
Missoula, MT — The pandemic brought several changes to everyday life, one of those being the great migration. New data from the data ranks Montana as 13th for domestic migration in 2022. New numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau shows a population increase of 1.5% totaling 16,003 people who...
NBCMontana
MT Contractors Association recognizes 3 Bozeman area projects
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Contractors Association awarded 16 Montana contractors for excellence in construction at its annual winter convention in Helena last week. To be nominated for an award for each category, the MCA went over the complexity and quality of each project. During the winter convention, three...
NBCMontana
VA offers free emergency health care for veterans in suicidal crisis
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana VA is allowing any veterans in suicidal crisis to go to any VA or non-VA health care facility for emergency health care at no cost. This includes inpatient or crisis residential care for up to 30 days and outpatient care up to 90 days.
NBCMontana
Snowpack percentages decrease after low precipitation in January
MISSOULA, Mont. — Experts are seeing snowpack percentages decrease in Montana after one month of below-normal precipitation. Weather patterns changed in early January and produced relatively dry conditions for the month, with the lowest precipitation totals along the Rocky Mountain Front. The Natural Resources Conservation Service released the following...
NBCMontana
Elk checked for brucellosis test negative
MISSOULA, Mont. — Elk that were captured in the Pioneer Mountains as part of a targeted elk brucellosis surveillance project tested negative for the disease. Wildlife officials tested 149 samples of blood from the captured elk. All results were negative. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks released the following information:
NBCMontana
Cold front to bring increasing clouds, occasional showers
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from 2PM Tuesday through 11AM Wednesday for the West Glacier Region, the Lower Clark Fork Region, the Clearwater Mountains, and the Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. A cold front will bring wind and snow later today and Wednesday. In advance of the...
NBCMontana
Snow showers to create difficult travel over mountain passes
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Lower Clark Fork Region through 11AM Wednesday. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of less than 1 inch below 3500 feet and 5 to 10 inches over Lookout Pass. Winds gusting 30 to 40 mph. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Northern Clearwater Mountains-Southern Clearwater Mountains through...
