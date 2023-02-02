ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
US 103.1

1 Michigan Place Has Nat’l Recognized Best Chicken Wings

Chicken wings should be named the Official State Food of Michigan. We don't have one -- even though many people suggest coneys could fill that void. The beauty of wings is they're mass appeal, come in numerous flavors and perfect for any gathering. Who makes the best chicken wings in...
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

Hilarious – Did You See The Waterford, Michigan Sign War?

Waterford, Michigan businesses are giving people something to talk about. If you are unfamiliar with what a sign war is, allow me (Wikipedia) to explain. A sign war is a competition between two or more organizations to gain the best visibility, or simply to engage in friendly "one-upmanship". In lamens terms, businesses 'talk' to other local businesses through storefront signs.
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, MI
US 103.1

Michigan Diner Makes National List as Best Breakfast in the State

Waffles, omelets, eggs benedict...do we have your attention? Let's face it, a great breakfast can set the tone for the whole day. Nothing is better than heading out for the "most important meal of the day" at your favorite breakfast spot. Although every town seems to have "that spot", there's a particular diner in southwest Michigan that is getting some national attention.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Take a Look at Bob Seger’s Massive Home in Oakland County, Michigan

Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
US 103.1

Michigan’s New 679 Area Code Isn’t Iconic. Is It Silly To Care?

Growing up around Michigan some people had telephone options consisting of "party lines," then private numbers with rotary phones. Things got very "techy" when touch tone service was available. While landlines are long gone for a lot of folks, one thing has rarely changed: Our area codes. That's about to change for another chunk of Michigan's Lower Peninsula.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Food For Thought – 10 Of Michigan’s Oldest Restaurants

This is a reupload of a post originally shared here on February 23, 2022. You don't have to enjoy history to enjoy these Michigan restaurants, but if you do love both food and history - you are in for a real treat. To be honest, I was never a person who loved history lessons, but I do love nostalgia and these pure Michigan legendary restaurants certainly have that.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

10 Items Every Michigander Should Own to Survive Winter

If this is your first time experiencing Michigan winter, you're in for a treat! Welcome to the state where Hell literally freezes over. Although it can vary from year to year there's at least one thing you can count on during winter in Michigan: lots and lots of snow. So far our friends Up North in the Keweenaw Peninsula have seen over 145 inches of snow-- and counting!
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Michigan Man’s Logging Company Cuts Nearly $120,000 Worth Of Illegal Trees

Bidding on logging jobs is a tough business in the state of Michigan but under bidding knowing you are going to swipe more trees than you are allowed is illegal. Logging has been going on in the state of Michigan since the early 1820s. White pine was one of the most desired trees during that time. 50 years later, Michigan became the leading lumber producer in the nation but that was short-lived after other states with better varieties of trees became available.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Michigan Is Excited For New Irish Pub On Mackinac Island

Mackinac Island is one of the largest tourist destinations in the state of Michigan. From all of the historic buildings to the natural beauty of the area, like the limestone Arch Rock formation. It's chock full of delicious fudge, food, restaurants and bars, too. Now, a new option is opening for visitors, too.
MACKINAC ISLAND, MI
US 103.1

US 103.1

Burton, MI
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

US 103.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy