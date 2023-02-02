ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana, Buffalo Agree to Home-and-Home Series

By George Faust
 5 days ago

(UL Athletics)

LAFAYETTE, La. – The University of Louisiana and the University at Buffalo agreed to a home-and-home football series in 2023 and 2030, it was announced Thursday.

The first contest will take place on Sept. 23 at Cajun Field while the return game will be played on Sept. 21, 2030, at Buffalo.

“We are very excited to host Buffalo in 2023,” Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard said. “I’m very grateful to my colleagues at Old Dominion, Buffalo and Texas A&M-Commerce for their willingness to make this possible.”

The game finalizes Louisiana’s non-conference schedule after its contest with New Mexico State was altered due to the Aggies’ move as an Independent to Conference USA.

The meeting in 2023 will be the first time the two programs have faced each other on the gridiron.

2022 season ticket holders can renew their tickets at the same cost by logging on to their ‘Account Manager’ on www.RaginCajuns.com/tickets. Once logged in, their personal renewal information will be available. Renewal packets are also being mailed to the address listed on the account.

2023 Louisiana Football Schedule
Sept. 2 – Northwestern State
Sept. 16 – at UAB
Sept. 23 – Buffalo
Sept. 30 – at Minnesota

SBC Home: Georgia State, Southern Miss, Texas State, ULM
SBC Away: Arkansas State, Old Dominion, South Alabama, Troy

