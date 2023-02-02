ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Shreveport family claims wrongful arrest

By Sherley Boursiquot
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tyGAH_0kaRNjlu00

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport family is claiming the Greenwood Police Department made a wrongful arrest.

Because of it, they say their father and husband, Carl Reynolds, now sits in the Smith County Jail.

But Greenwood police say they have their man.

“I’m feeling like they got the wrong person,” said Reynolds’ wife, Delena Reynolds. “They just need to let my husband out, so he won’t die up in there. He’s diabetic, and he needs insulin …they got the wrong person.”

On February 16th of last year, Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers took to their Facebook page asking if anyone recognized this individual.

He was caught on camera stealing multiple car batteries and an inverter generator at a Tractor Supply store in Greenwood on February 12th.

A witness says the same man returned three days later, stealing coveralls and work gloves. But the family says Reynolds never left Shreveport.

“He’s on medications for his back pain. He has pain patches. He has muscle relaxing medications,” Reynolds’ daughter, Mileesia Williams said.

Williams says her father’s physical condition could not allow him to commit the thefts.

“Like picking up heavy objects, especially using his left hand to reach for something. He can’t even really run. Barely can walk, and if he is walking it’s with a cane or with assistance from his son,” she says.

Greenwood Police Department say they received a tip from Crime Stoppers claiming Reynolds was the man in the video.

On April 1, 2022, they searched his home. No stolen items were found, but they did arrest Reynolds, and his family bailed Reynolds out that same day.

“Like, I said, we worked with the investigation. He was identified as a suspect, and there was enough probable cause to get warrants for his arrest,” says Greenwood Police Chief Shayne Gibson.

Reynolds’ son, Carl Reynolds Jr., said the arrest of his father gave him Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, adding his father was very confused when police came to their home.

“He got all of this facial hair, and the other dude he only got a chin hair,” Reynolds Jr. said. “And my daddy’s nose, you can see by the nose and ears you can see that they’re different. His jaw is fatter, and the other dude he got an oval head, and my daddy got a circle head.”

Fast forward to earlier this year, Reynolds went to his court hearing on January 19th at the Caddo Parish District Court and never came home.

Instead, he was booked into Caddo Correctional Center on two theft warrants out of Tyler, Texas.

The Smith County Sheriff says Reynolds stole vacuums and leaf blowers at a home depot in Tyler on March 31, 2022 – and other items one from the same store on January 12th.

He now sits in the Smith County jail. But the family says he doesn’t belong there.

“I want my husband back; they need to release him ’cause he’s innocent. That is not the man,” says Delena.

However, Gibson says they are certain that Reynold is the person they have been looking for.

“We don’t take making arrests lightly, and we go through the measures we have available to us to identify the person that’s committing, allegedly committing the crimes,” he says.

The case in Greenwood is currently being prosecuted in Caddo District Court.

Reynolds’ next court date is set to take place in March. A court appearance in Smith County has not been scheduled.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ktalnews.com

Juvenile shot near Goodwill in Shreveport, suspect crashes in Bossier +L5V

One person was hospitalized after a shooting near Goodwill in Shreveport’s Hollywood neighborhood. Juvenile shot near Goodwill in Shreveport, suspect …. One person was hospitalized after a shooting near Goodwill in Shreveport’s Hollywood neighborhood. Southwood spoils Byrd senior night to remain unbeaten …. Southwood spoils Byrd senior night...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kait 8

No weapons found on man killed in police shooting in Louisiana, authorities say

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - The officer involved in Friday night’s deadly shooting at a Shreveport apartment complex has now been placed on administrative leave. Alonzo Bagley, 43, was shot and killed Friday night in an incident involving police at the Villa Norté Apartments on Fullerton Street. Police said he appears to not have been armed when he was killed.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Bossier Police Arrest One Adult and Two Juveniles on Weapons Charges

The swift actions of a Bossier City Police patrol officer while out on duty lead to the eventual arrest of one adult and two juveniles on weapons charges. While patrolling in the Shady Grove neighborhood in the early morning hours of Monday, February 6, 2023, Officer Jeremy Watson witnessed multiple shots fired near the intersection of Mike Street and Normand Street, and immediately began to attempt to make contact with the three suspects.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport teen fatally shot, ID’d by coroner

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Tuesday afternoon the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office released the name of a Shreveport teen shot earlier that day. Danthony Johnson, 19, of Despot Rd. was shot multiple times around 10:00 a.m. near the Goodwill on W. 70th St. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he died of his wounds at 10:53 a.m.
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

Actions of vigilant BCPD officer leads to multiple arrests

The swift actions of a Bossier City Police patrol officer while out on duty lead to the eventual arrest of one adult and two juveniles on weapons charges. While patrolling in the Shady Grove neighborhood in the early morning hours of Monday, February 6, 2023, Officer Jeremy Watson witnessed multiple shots fired near the intersection of Mike Street and Normand Street, and immediately began to attempt to make contact with the three suspects.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Mayor's statement regarding officer involved shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux has been briefed about the officer involved shooting that occurred late Friday night. The incident resulted in the death Alonzo Sentell Bagley, 43, at Villa Norte Apartments on Fullerton Street near North Hearne Avenue. - Officer involved shooting leaves one dead in Shreveport.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

15-year-old shot; police chase ends in Bossier

The city council meeting will kick off at 3 p.m. Dr. Thibeaux is a multidisciplinary professional, holding a degree in clinical laboratory science and public health. City council addresses fatal officer-involved shooting. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. The deadly shooting happened Feb. 3 at the Villa Norté Apartments on Fullerton...
KSLA

Mansfield man charged with running over a child near Ava after drinking and smoking weed with the child’s mother

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Mansfield has been charged after law enforcement got a call regarding a child being run over. Court records show that 39-year-old Joseph Farris has been charged with abuse or neglect of a child, first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, DWI, operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license, and operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
MANSFIELD, LA
News Talk 860 KSFA

One Dead in Officer Involved Shooting in Shreveport

One man is dead after an officer involved shooting on Fullerton Street near North Hearne at the Villa Norte Apartments in Shreveport. Shreveport Police requested Louisiana State Police to investigate this case. Initial reports indicate was person was shot and killed. No Shreveport Police officers were hurt. Anyone with information...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Protesters block streets for hours to demand justice for Nichols

Another round of protests is underway in Memphis after the death of Tyre Nichols. Protesters block streets for hours to demand justice …. Another round of protests is underway in Memphis after the death of Tyre Nichols. Storms to bring more rain Tuesday night and Wednesday. Storms to bring more...
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Drive-By Shooting Suspects Arrested

On February 1st, 2023, at 9:38 p.m., Shreveport Police officers responded to a shooting of a residence in the 1700 block of Avocado Drive. Arriving officers found that a vehicle had been driven by a residence in the 1700 block of Avocado Drive and discharged a firearm at the victim and the victim’s family members. Multiple parked vehicles were also struck by gunfire.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Downtown Shreveport getting new eatery

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A new restaurant is opening in downtown Shreveport!. The Glass Hat is on the corner of Crockett at Marshall streets, directly across from Shreve Station. The restaurant will serve both breakfast and lunch. It’s just one of the major business and residential projects nearing completion in...
SHREVEPORT, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

70K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy