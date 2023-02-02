ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Southern Charm’ Star Olivia Flowers’ Brother Dead at 32, Thomas Ravenel Pays Tribute

By Raven Brunner
 5 days ago
Southern Charm star Olivia Flowers‘ brother, Conner Flowers, has died. He was 32.

The tragic news of his passing was shared by Olivia’s costar Thomas Ravenel, who penned a heartfelt tribute to the late Conner on social media. The reality star revealed that Conner died earlier this week on Mon., Jan. 30.

Sharing four photos of himself with Conner taken at a lounge and at a golf course, Ravenel wrote, “Words can’t rightfully describe how rare and remarkable you were. You will be terribly missed by those to whom you were so kind and selfless.”

He continued, “My sincerest sympathies to your broken-hearted family.”

Conner’s cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Conner’s last Instagram post was made in October 2022 and features him posing inside of Southern Charm star Leva Bonaparte’s restaurant, Republic Garden & Lounge. One fan recently commented, “Gone too soon.”

An incomplete obituary for Conner has gone live on Legacy.com, stating that there will be a visitation service in his honor this Saturday, Feb. 4. The family of Southern Charm actor Taylor Ann Green seemingly left a comment on the page, writing, “Precious Olivia, Robin and Garry… please know how heartbroken we are for your unspeakable loss. We are holding you in our hearts and prayers for the peace, comfort and strength of God to carry you through,” per Page Six.

Olivia has yet to publicly address her brother’s death. Her latest Instagram post, which was shared four days ago, has accumulated condolences from fans. Many have commented, “I’m so sorry for your loss.”

In June 2019, Olivia posted a photo with Conner on Instagram, writing, “Remember…as far as anyone knows, we are a nice normal family.”

Her brother commented on the image, “Little do they know.”

Comments / 8

Jxxp2015
5d ago

It doesn't really matter if they never list why someone has passed. Especially a young one. All we know is we are perhaps at the tip of a spike..... It's less of a conspiracy theory and more of connecting the dots..cause n effect theory..

Reply
4
Marquel Small
5d ago

Cause of death never is disclosed all these folks dying never want say HOW!

Reply
10
Decider.com

Decider.com

