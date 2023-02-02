MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers says he will ask the Legislature to approve allowing counties and most large cities be able to ask voters to raise the sales tax to pay for local services, like police and fire protection and road repairs. Evers also wants to divert 20% of the state sales tax to fund local governments. His plan detailed Tuesday would allow for Milwaukee County to impose an additional 1% sales tax, with half of what is raised going to the city of Milwaukee. All other counties could ask for a half-percent sales tax increase. Cities other than Milwaukee with at least 30,000 people could also ask voters for a half-percent sales tax increase.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO