Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Applebee’s Closing Multiple Longstanding LocationsJoel EisenbergRacine, WI
"Friend" Steals Car With 1-Year-Old Inside, Crashes, And Kills BabyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMilwaukee, WI
Growing grocer expands with new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
Fugitive From the FBI Most Wanted List Captured in Mexico After 16 Years on the RunTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Milwaukee, WI
Walmart And Piggly Wiggly Close Certain Locations - Leave Customers in Search of AlternativesMinha D.Atlanta, GA
Related
wtmj.com
Newton has triple-double, No. 21 UConn tops No. 10 Marquette
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Jordan Hawkins scored 20 points and Tristen Newton recorded his second triple-double of the season as No. 21 UConn beat No. 10 Marquette 87-72. Newtown had 12 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds for the Huskies, who won their third straight game after losing six of eight. Adama Sanogo added 18 points, while Alex Karaban and Nahiem Alleyne each chipped in with 13 for Connecticut, which never trailed. Tyler Kolek scored 17 points to lead Marquette, which had its five-game winning streak snapped.
wtmj.com
Extra Points: A Sad Day in Milwaukee
The Bucks have won 8-straight. Marquette’s men’s basketball team is a first place team in the Big East. LeBron could break Kareem’s record tonight. Aaron Rodgers will spend four days and four nights in complete darkness on an isolation retreat. All of the above are stories befitting...
wtmj.com
WTMJ Conversations: Sherwin Hughes
Our sister station, 101.7 The Truth, embraces Milwaukee’s Black community. As it begins its third broadcast year, midday host Sherwin Hughes shares his thoughts on why people should listen to The Truth with WTMJ’S Libby Collins. Listen in the player above. A partial transcript is provided below, courtesy...
wtmj.com
Evers appoints former Milwaukee health leader to head DHS
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has appointed the former public health leader in Milwaukee as secretary of the state Department of Health Services. Kirsten Johnson formerly served as Milwaukee’s health commissioner for two years until resigning in January. She will become the third secretary of the agency under Evers when she takes the position on Feb. 27. She replaces Karen Timberlake, who served in the role from January 2021 until her resignation in December. Evers’ first secretary, Andrea Palm, left for a job in President Joe Biden’s administration. Evers’ announced the appointment on Monday.
wtmj.com
Evers to propose local sales tax hikes to fund government
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers says he will ask the Legislature to approve allowing counties and most large cities be able to ask voters to raise the sales tax to pay for local services, like police and fire protection and road repairs. Evers also wants to divert 20% of the state sales tax to fund local governments. His plan detailed Tuesday would allow for Milwaukee County to impose an additional 1% sales tax, with half of what is raised going to the city of Milwaukee. All other counties could ask for a half-percent sales tax increase. Cities other than Milwaukee with at least 30,000 people could also ask voters for a half-percent sales tax increase.
wtmj.com
Milwaukee police officer fatally shot, shooting suspect dead
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — Police say a Milwaukee police officer was fatally shot early Tuesday during an exchange of gunfire with a 19-year-old robbery suspect who also died from a gunshot wound. Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman says the suspect fled when officers arrived at the crime scene about 1:15 a.m. He says one officer caught up with the suspect and a struggle ensued. Both men fired their weapons. The 37-year-old officer was mortally wounded and died at a hospital. The suspect died at the scene and the chief says it’s unclear whether it was from the shot fired by the officer or a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
wtmj.com
Car runs into house, one fatality
A man is dead after a car ran into a residential home on Milwaukee’s north side on Sunday. The Milwaukee Police and Fire Departments responded to the reported crash just after 10am near 60th and Melvina. Milwaukee Police say 2 vehicles were traveling southbound at a high rate of speed when the first vehicle in line swerved to avoid a turning vehicle near 60th and Capital. That vehicle then lost control and collided with the home.
wtmj.com
Milwaukee police officer killed in line of duty ID’d as MKE native Peter E. Jerving
MILWAUKEE — Police Chief Jeffrey Norman announced that the Milwaukee police officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty overnight on Tuesday was 37-year-old Peter E. Jerving — a lifelong Milwaukee resident who dreamed of becoming a police officer since he was 13 years old.
wtmj.com
Murder-for-hire charges filed against Oak Creek man accused of stabbing in-laws
New charges have been filed against a man from Oak Creek accused of stabbing his soon-to-be-ex-in-laws at their home in northern Illinois. A new criminal complaint against 36-year-old Michael Liu shows he’s now facing murder-for-hire charges. According to the complaint he had offered a $20,000 reward to fellow inmates to murder witnesses who were set to testify against him in the stabbing case.
Comments / 0