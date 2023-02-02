Read full article on original website
USPS Continues Service in These California AreasBryan DijkhuizenCalifornia State
Jeremy Renner Returns Home From Hospital After New Year's Day Snowplow AccidentWilliamReno, NV
Reno home prices slump as interest rates rise, reach record low since 2021Edy ZooReno, NV
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00Dylan BarketCarnelian Bay, CA
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from groundRoger MarshNevada State
mynews4.com
Community invited to celebrate Bowling Day at National Bowling Stadium in downtown Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Members of the community are invited to celebrate Bowling Day in the USA at the National Bowling Stadium in downtown Reno this weekend. Bowling Day in the USA welcomes bowling center around the country to host events designed to unite communities through the sport of bowling.
mynews4.com
University of Nevada, Reno urges residents to test homes, businesses for radon gas
RENO, Nev. (NEWS 4 & FOX11) — The University of Nevada, Reno (UNR) is taking a proactive approach to improving the health and safety of the Reno community by offering free radon detection kits to residents in the area, allowing them to test their homes for the presence of radon gas.
KOLO TV Reno
Power being restored Sunday at Reno airport
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Power is being restored to the Reno-Tahoe International Airport Sunday morning,. Airlines have used remote systems to check in passengers and power is coming back online, said Stacey Sunday, director of corporate communications for the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority. “We’re not experiencing anything major,” Sunday said of the...
2news.com
Peavine Peak in Reno Ride to the Summit
Awesome views of Reno from the top of Peavine Peak at an elevation of 8,269’. Thanks to 2 News viewer Steve for taking me up. Steve worked for the power company for years, and knows the route well. What a ride and adventure. The trail is popular in the summer for hiking and mountain biking as well. https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/nevada/peavine-peak-trail.
mynews4.com
Reno sees coldest winter in 15 years, surpasses average precipitation for water year
Reno, Nev. (KRNV) — We are not even halfway through the start of the water year, and Reno has already surpassed the average amount of precipitation and average seasonal snowfall. Since October 1, the start of the water year, Reno has received more than eight inches of precipitation (8.08") and almost twenty six inches of snowfall (25.8").
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Nevada officials take foot off gas on US 50 road plan
ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — It will be spring before the state gets through all the public feedback on the U.S. 50 Tahoe East Shore Corridor Management Plan. The state originally planned to present the plan to Douglas County commissioners this month. “Following the extensive public feedback recently received, including...
mynews4.com
Trained rock removal experts making progress on landslide along SR-208 in Lyon County
YERINGTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Trained rock removal experts continue to make progress on a massive landslide that shut down a portion of State Route 208 in Yerington in early January. The Nevada Department of Transportation posted an update on social media on Tuesday morning stating...
mynews4.com
Katherine Dunn Elementary School teacher wins $25,000 Milken award
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Enter Liz Barnum’s third grade class at Katherine Dunn Elementary School in Sparks and you will see students in the driver’s seat. Under Barnum’s expert guidance and dedication, they lead lively discussions about learning and track their progress toward mastery. Yet today, the focus was squarely on Barnum when she was caught completely by surprise with a national Milken Educator Award for her achievements and long-range leadership potential in the profession. The honor, created by Lowell Milken, includes an unrestricted $25,000 cash prize for her own use.
mynews4.com
Dump your ex-lover's belongings for free this Valentine's Day with Reno's Junk King
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Are you hanging on to old things from ex-lovers? Reno's Junk King is offering a free dump truck event this Valentine's Day so you can say good riddance and it's all benefiting a good cause. A dump truck will be outside...
Sunday Sierra snow storm snarls traffic near Tahoe and Truckee
SACRAMENTO -- The snowfall caused a day full of traffic backups standstill at times due to holds on both Highway 50 and I-80, leading in and out of the Lake Tahoe area.Chain controls were in effect Sunday as the snow surprised some Sierra travelers. "It's my first time driving with chains in the snow. Feels like you're driving on flats," said traveler Dwain Crawley. A busy day putting on and taking off chains is a picture of a bustling snow season for chain installer George Porter. "January, February, and December have been a lot better than most, probably the last...
mynews4.com
Incline Village schools delayed because of hazardous weather
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Washoe County School District schools in Incline Village are on a 2-hour delay on Monday, Feb. 6. because of hazardous road conditions. Winter bus stops are in effect.
mynews4.com
Crews extinguish car fire in Reno drive-thru
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno Fire Department crews extinguished a car fire in a drive-thru on Saturday night. The fire occurred at a Jack-in-the-Box on Feb. 4. Authorities say the cause of the fire is under investigation.
KCRA.com
Days after skier Kyle Smaine's death in Japan avalanche, wife reflects on his love of skiing
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Lake Tahoe and ski communities are mourning the loss of one of their beloved professional skiers. Kyle Smaine, 31, died Sunday during an avalanche in Japan. Smaine was skiing in Nagano Prefecture on Japan's Honshu Island when the avalanche happened Sunday. Another...
CHP Truckee announces chain controls
SIERRA — California Highway Patrol Truckee has announced chain controls on multiple highways.Chain controls are in effect on I-80 in both directions from Truckee to Eagles Lake and on SR-267 from Northstar to Kings Beach.Trucks are at minimum restrictions.For more information on highway conditions, click here.
More snow falls amid winter storm warning for Sierra, Tahoe
RENO — A winter storm warning remained in effect for Lake Tahoe and much of the Sierra through Sunday night as another storm packing up to two feet of snow and winds gusting in excess of 100 mph makes its way into the area.The Reno office of the National Weather Service issued the warning Friday. It commenced at 7 p.m. Saturday and remains in place until 10 p.m. Sunday. In Tahoe, the forecast called for 5 to 10 inches of snow at lake level.Preliminary reports on Sunday morning indicated Pallisades Tahoe Ski Resort got about ten inches of snow, with...
2news.com
Two men arrested for allegedly stealing a car by force in Spanish Springs
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says two men were arrested for allegedly stealing someone's car through the use of force last month. On January 12, 2023, deputies in Silver Springs took a "robbery" report, in which the victim's vehicle was taken from him through the use of force. The two...
mynews4.com
Carson City man killed when struck outside his disabled vehicle on I-580
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was killed in Washoe County when he was hit by a truck while outside his disabled vehicle on I-580. The Nevada State Police responded to a reported crash at the location of southbound I-580, north of mile marker 13 in Washoe County around 6:15 p.m. on Jan. 24.
fernleyreporter.com
Victim identified in fatal I-80 crash Sunday
The person who was killed in a fatal crash on Interstate 80 just east of Fernley Sunday morning has been identified as Leo Alexander Camarena Nunez, 22. The Nevada State Police did not list his hometown. According to the State Police, at approximately 6:12 am, troopers responded to a crash...
mynews4.com
Man arrested after domestic disturbance leads to standoff with Sparks Police
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Sparks Police officers arrested a man after an hours-long standoff that began Monday night. The incident began around 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 6 when the Sparks Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance at the Park Vista Apartments. The victim told...
