Reno, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Power being restored Sunday at Reno airport

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Power is being restored to the Reno-Tahoe International Airport Sunday morning,. Airlines have used remote systems to check in passengers and power is coming back online, said Stacey Sunday, director of corporate communications for the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority. "We're not experiencing anything major," Sunday said of the...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Peavine Peak in Reno Ride to the Summit

Awesome views of Reno from the top of Peavine Peak at an elevation of 8,269'. Thanks to 2 News viewer Steve for taking me up. Steve worked for the power company for years, and knows the route well. What a ride and adventure. The trail is popular in the summer for hiking and mountain biking as well. https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/nevada/peavine-peak-trail.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Reno sees coldest winter in 15 years, surpasses average precipitation for water year

Reno, Nev. (KRNV) — We are not even halfway through the start of the water year, and Reno has already surpassed the average amount of precipitation and average seasonal snowfall. Since October 1, the start of the water year, Reno has received more than eight inches of precipitation (8.08") and almost twenty six inches of snowfall (25.8").
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Nevada officials take foot off gas on US 50 road plan

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — It will be spring before the state gets through all the public feedback on the U.S. 50 Tahoe East Shore Corridor Management Plan. The state originally planned to present the plan to Douglas County commissioners this month. "Following the extensive public feedback recently received, including...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
mynews4.com

Katherine Dunn Elementary School teacher wins $25,000 Milken award

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Enter Liz Barnum's third grade class at Katherine Dunn Elementary School in Sparks and you will see students in the driver's seat. Under Barnum's expert guidance and dedication, they lead lively discussions about learning and track their progress toward mastery. Yet today, the focus was squarely on Barnum when she was caught completely by surprise with a national Milken Educator Award for her achievements and long-range leadership potential in the profession. The honor, created by Lowell Milken, includes an unrestricted $25,000 cash prize for her own use.
SPARKS, NV
CBS Sacramento

Sunday Sierra snow storm snarls traffic near Tahoe and Truckee

SACRAMENTO -- The snowfall caused a day full of traffic backups standstill at times due to holds on both Highway 50 and I-80, leading in and out of the Lake Tahoe area.Chain controls were in effect Sunday as the snow surprised some Sierra travelers. "It's my first time driving with chains in the snow. Feels like you're driving on flats," said traveler Dwain Crawley. A busy day putting on and taking off chains is a picture of a bustling snow season for chain installer George Porter. "January, February, and December have been a lot better than most, probably the last...
TRUCKEE, CA
mynews4.com

Crews extinguish car fire in Reno drive-thru

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno Fire Department crews extinguished a car fire in a drive-thru on Saturday night. The fire occurred at a Jack-in-the-Box on Feb. 4. Authorities say the cause of the fire is under investigation.
RENO, NV
CBS Sacramento

CHP Truckee announces chain controls

SIERRA — California Highway Patrol Truckee has announced chain controls on multiple highways.Chain controls are in effect on I-80 in both directions from Truckee to Eagles Lake and on SR-267 from Northstar to Kings Beach.Trucks are at minimum restrictions.For more information on highway conditions, click here.
TRUCKEE, CA
CBS San Francisco

More snow falls amid winter storm warning for Sierra, Tahoe

RENO — A winter storm warning remained in effect for Lake Tahoe and much of the Sierra through Sunday night as another storm packing up to two feet of snow and winds gusting in excess of 100 mph makes its way into the area.The Reno office of the National Weather Service issued the warning Friday. It commenced at 7 p.m. Saturday and remains in place until 10 p.m. Sunday. In Tahoe, the forecast called for 5 to 10 inches of snow at lake level.Preliminary reports on Sunday morning indicated Pallisades Tahoe Ski Resort got about ten inches of snow, with...
RENO, NV
fernleyreporter.com

Victim identified in fatal I-80 crash Sunday

The person who was killed in a fatal crash on Interstate 80 just east of Fernley Sunday morning has been identified as Leo Alexander Camarena Nunez, 22. The Nevada State Police did not list his hometown. According to the State Police, at approximately 6:12 am, troopers responded to a crash...
FERNLEY, NV

