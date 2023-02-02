Read full article on original website
Kamala Harris' aides needed to buy her new desk chairs because they weren't the right size for a 5-foot-2-inch woman
The desk chairs that previous vice presidents used were all calibrated for taller men, according to the New York Times.
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
Several Democrats Join with Republicans to Slam Biden’s ‘Unacceptable’ Lack of Action Against Chinese Spy Balloon
Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) and several other Democrats have joined forces with their GOP colleagues in thrashing President Biden over his lack of action against the now-infamous Chinese Spy Balloon.
CNBC
Billionaire Tesla bull Ron Baron says Musk promised him multiples on his $100 million Twitter investment
Billionaire investor Ron Baron said Elon Musk told him he'd make "two to three times" his money when he invested $100 million in Musk's take-private Twitter deal. Baron, a longtime Tesla investor, said Musk's explanation for the Twitter investment was focused on cost cuts and improving management. CEO Elon Musk...
CNBC
U.S. is 'absolutely' behind on supply chain independence from China, Biden advisor says
"This is a major concern for the U.S. and I think for the rest of the world," Special Presidential Coordinator Amos Hochstein told CNBC. China controls roughly 60% of the world's production of rare earth minerals and materials, according to a recent report by Rice University's Baker Institute. For the...
CNBC
Rep. Ro Khanna: Hard to believe China's spy balloon just 'innocent balloons'
Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) joins 'Squawk Box' to discuss why China decided to send a spy balloon over the United States, how often this has happened in the past, and more.
CNBC
National Enquirer sold to group that includes indicted ex-MoviePass chairman
The National Enquirer, the tabloid at the center of many controversies involving Donald Trump, will be sold. The tabloid will be bought by a group that includes a company founded by Theodore Farnsworth, the indicted ex-chairman of MoviePass. The sale also includes tabloid brands the Globe and the National Examiner.
CNBC
U.S. aims to declassify some intel on Chinese surveillance balloons in other countries
The Biden administration is working on declassifying U.S. intelligence that includes details of China flying surveillance balloons above dozens of other countries around the world, according to three administration officials. The effort comes just days after the U.S. shot down a Chinese surveillance balloon off the coast of South Carolina...
CNBC
White House making changes to China section of State of the Union speech after balloon is shot down
Some of the lines in President Joe Biden's State of the Union address that refer to China are being edited after the shooting down of the surveillance balloon that had made its way across the U.S. last week, according to three people familiar with the speech. Parts of the draft...
CNBC
China urges calm after U.S. shoots down suspected spy balloon
"What I want to emphasize regarding this unexpected accident is that both sides, especially the U.S., should remain calm," said China Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mao Ning in Mandarin, according to a CNBC translation. She was speaking at the first of the ministry's daily press conferences after U.S. Secretary...
