CNBC

National Enquirer sold to group that includes indicted ex-MoviePass chairman

The National Enquirer, the tabloid at the center of many controversies involving Donald Trump, will be sold. The tabloid will be bought by a group that includes a company founded by Theodore Farnsworth, the indicted ex-chairman of MoviePass. The sale also includes tabloid brands the Globe and the National Examiner.
U.S. aims to declassify some intel on Chinese surveillance balloons in other countries

The Biden administration is working on declassifying U.S. intelligence that includes details of China flying surveillance balloons above dozens of other countries around the world, according to three administration officials. The effort comes just days after the U.S. shot down a Chinese surveillance balloon off the coast of South Carolina...
China urges calm after U.S. shoots down suspected spy balloon

"What I want to emphasize regarding this unexpected accident is that both sides, especially the U.S., should remain calm," said China Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mao Ning in Mandarin, according to a CNBC translation. She was speaking at the first of the ministry's daily press conferences after U.S. Secretary...

