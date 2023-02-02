Police: Salem man charged after choking cat, fighting officers

SALEM, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Harrison County man is facing charges after police say he choked a cat and then fought with officers.

According to a criminal complaint, the incident happened on Wednesday at around 5 p.m.

Joshua Bjornson

Police say that Joshua Bjornson, 29, was drunk and attempting to fight another man when they responded to a call for a dispute in progress. That’s when police say that Bjornson became “verbally aggressive” with responding officers, threatening to fight them and moving toward a machete that was lying on the bed.

One of the officers was able to remove the machete from the bed, but Bjornson allegedly threatened the other officer, saying “I’m going to beat your f****** a**,” according to the complaint.

The officer told Bjornson he was going to be arrested, but he advanced on the officer with balled fists and said “shoot me,” the complaint alleges.

Police say an officer deployed his stun gun, but it had no effect, and officers ended up going “hands on” with Bjornson, who fought police for about 10 minutes before they were able to place him in two pairs of handcuffs, due to his size.

At the station, Bjornson admitted multiple times to choking a cat at the scene, but not killing the cat. “He stated it was not a big deal, it was just a cat,” according to the complaint. He was charged with animal abuse and assaulting and obstructing officers.

Bjornson is being held in the North Central Regional Jail. At this time, no bail amount is listed.

