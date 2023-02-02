ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, WV

Police: Salem man charged after choking cat, fighting officers

By Alexandra Weaver
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O3ofc_0kaRMjo700

SALEM, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Harrison County man is facing charges after police say he choked a cat and then fought with officers.

According to a criminal complaint, the incident happened on Wednesday at around 5 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0owKFu_0kaRMjo700
Joshua Bjornson

Police say that Joshua Bjornson, 29, was drunk and attempting to fight another man when they responded to a call for a dispute in progress. That’s when police say that Bjornson became “verbally aggressive” with responding officers, threatening to fight them and moving toward a machete that was lying on the bed.

One of the officers was able to remove the machete from the bed, but Bjornson allegedly threatened the other officer, saying “I’m going to beat your f****** a**,” according to the complaint.

The officer told Bjornson he was going to be arrested, but he advanced on the officer with balled fists and said “shoot me,” the complaint alleges.

Lewis County middle school teacher sentenced on battery charges

Police say an officer deployed his stun gun, but it had no effect, and officers ended up going “hands on” with Bjornson, who fought police for about 10 minutes before they were able to place him in two pairs of handcuffs, due to his size.

At the station, Bjornson admitted multiple times to choking a cat at the scene, but not killing the cat. “He stated it was not a big deal, it was just a cat,” according to the complaint. He was charged with animal abuse and assaulting and obstructing officers.

Bjornson is being held in the North Central Regional Jail. At this time, no bail amount is listed.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WBOY Crime Tracker

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
wajr.com

Charleston man admits to soliciting Upshur County teen

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. A 23-year-old Charleston resident has pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor via a computer. Police say Brandon Shawver, 23, drove to Buckhannon in May 2022 to have sex with what he thought was a 14-year-old girl. But when he arrived, police arrested him and found condoms in his possession.
BUCKHANNON, WV
lootpress.com

Stolen vehicle investigation leads to arrest

HUTTSONSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Randolph County woman is facing numerous charges following questioning for her involvement in an ongoing stolen vehicle case. Deputy L. Elbon of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Saturday, February 4, 2023, an investigation was being conducted into a potential stolen vehicle incident when a tip was submitted regarding the whereabouts of Crystal L. Bennett.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WDTV

SHERIFF: Woman arrested on child concealment charges

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman was arrested in Texas on child concealment charges stemming from Barbour County, authorities said. The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department said Sanjeshni Narayan was arrested Friday night in San Anontio. Narayan had taken her five-year-old son and fled the state after learned she was...
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
WDTV

No injuries in car fire off of I-79 in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - No injuries were reported after a car caught fire just off of I-79 along Jerry Dove Drive. The call for the fire came in around noon on Monday, and the Bridgeport Fire Department was dispatched to it. Bridgeport Fire Chief Phil Hart said when his staff...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Suspected porch pirate arrested after police pursuit

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A suspected porch pirate was arrested after he allegedly led police on a pursuit early Wednesday morning. Officers were watching a vehicle on Maple Dr. in Morgantown around 3 a.m. Wednesday that is suspected in “many package thefts in the area,” according to a criminal complaint.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy