Florida State

Flood Disclosure Sought In Florida Real Estate Sales

By Local - Liz Shultz
 5 days ago
Florida lawmakers could consider proposals that would require people selling real estate to provide information to buyers about whether the property has sustained damage from flooding.

Sen. Jennifer Bradley, R-Fleming Island, filed a bill (SB 484) on Thursday that would set a series of disclosure requirements. Rep. Susan Valdes, D-Tampa, filed a similar measure (HB 325) last month.

Under Bradley’s bill, sellers would be required to disclose information such as whether the property has sustained flood damage; whether the property is located in a designated flood-hazard zone; whether sellers have received federal assistance for flood damage; and whether flood-damage insurance claims have been filed.

The bills, filed for the legislative session that will start March 7, come after Hurricane Ian caused widespread flood damage after hitting the state in September.

Kristen Walters

Large store chain closing multiple Florida locations

A beloved national retail store chain is closing multiple locations in Florida. Read on to learn more. Soon, many Florida residents will need to find a new place to get their office supplies because the major retail store chain Office Depot recently announced that it would be closing at least two store locations in the Sunshine State.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
