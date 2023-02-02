Flood Disclosure Sought In Florida Real Estate Sales

TFP File Photo

Florida lawmakers could consider proposals that would require people selling real estate to provide information to buyers about whether the property has sustained damage from flooding.

Sen. Jennifer Bradley, R-Fleming Island, filed a bill (SB 484) on Thursday that would set a series of disclosure requirements. Rep. Susan Valdes, D-Tampa, filed a similar measure (HB 325) last month.

Under Bradley’s bill, sellers would be required to disclose information such as whether the property has sustained flood damage; whether the property is located in a designated flood-hazard zone; whether sellers have received federal assistance for flood damage; and whether flood-damage insurance claims have been filed.

The bills, filed for the legislative session that will start March 7, come after Hurricane Ian caused widespread flood damage after hitting the state in September.

