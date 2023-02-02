ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayson County, KY

wnky.com

Police: Shot fired at Michael O. Buchanon Park results in arrest

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One person has been arrested in connection with an incident at Michael O. Buchanon Park in Bowling Green. On Monday around 8:43 p.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office was requested to assist Kentucky State Police with a disturbance involving a handgun on scene located at 9222 Nashville Road.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Wave 3

Man charged with threatening restaurant patrons with laser-sighted handgun

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested in Hardin County on a warrant charging him with pointing a gun a patrons in a restaurant in Jefferson County one year ago. Chaz Michael Thomas Lancaster, 33, of Louisville, was arrested February 6 by Kentucky State Police. He is being held in the Hardin County Detention Center on two counts of wanton endangerment.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Victim in deadly Grayson Co. shooting identified

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police have released the name of a man killed in a shooting last week in Grayson County. Benjamin Vibbert, 46, of Falls of Rough, was shot and killed on February 2. KSP says the shooting happened near the 100 block of Keith’s Crossing in...
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Simpson Co. Sheriff’s Office working to identify victims in vehicle wreck

SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify the occupants that were in a vehicle wreck Tuesday morning. Around 5:16 a.m., deputies responded to a wreck at 250 Round Pond Church Road where they found a single vehicle had hit a tree and was on fire.
k105.com

Morgantown woman arrested after illegally entering residence while homeowners were at church

A Morgantown woman has been arrested on a burglary charge after being accused of entering a home while the owners were at church. On Sunday, Morgantown police responded to a residence on Veteran’s Way after the homeowners surveillance video showed a woman, 56-year-old Kebra Howe, illegally enter the home, according to Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor.
MORGANTOWN, KY
wnky.com

Simpson County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal crash

FRANKLIN, Ky. – The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office says it is working to identify the victims of a deadly crash. On Tuesday around 5:11 a.m., the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched for a traffic collision at 250 Round Pond Church Road. Authorities say deputies arrived and...
WLKY.com

Man shot in Grayson County during fight over dog identified

The man shot and killed Thursday night in Grayson County has been identified by the Kentucky State Police. Benjamin Vibbert, 46, of Falls of the Rough, died after being shot during an altercation over a dog, according to police. At some point during the argument, police say a 42-year-old man...
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Butler Co. authorities accuse 2 women of dealing methamphetamine in organized crime conspiracy

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office has charged two Warren County women with distributing methamphetamine and engaging in organized crime. Butler County deputies, as part of an ongoing investigation, executed a search warrant at 1276 Petros Browning Road, according to a report by the Beech Tree News. The search warrant location is in Warren County between Rockfield and South Union and was conducted after a traffic stop where police found nearly 10 grams of methamphetamine.
BUTLER COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Owensboro Police investigating roofie claims

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro police are investigating claims from people saying they may have been drugged while at an Owensboro bar. A facebook post from Friday was the first time the owners of Brasher’s Little Nashville in Owensboro heard from people who say they may have been drugged while at their bar. They say the news has already affected them.
OWENSBORO, KY
wcluradio.com

Neighbor charged in alleged shooting death of man over dog

LEITCHFIELD — A Grayson County man was allegedly shot to death last week after an argument with his neighbor about a dog. Kentucky State Police said Benjamin Vibbert, 46, of Falls of Rough, was killed during the altercation. Michael Baker, 42, is charged with the killing near the 100 block of Keith’s Crossing in the Short Creek community. It happened sometime before 10:39 a.m.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

KSP troopers to be placed at Adair, other juvenile detention facilites

Governor Andy Beshear announced late last week that Kentucky State Police will soon be placed at all three high-security juvenile detention facilities in neighboring Adair County, Warren County and Fayette County. The KSP troopers will be at the facilities 24-7 until personnel reach a safer point, according to Beshear. The...
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Leitchfield PD warns of phone scam intended to gain people’s banking information

The Leitchfield Police Department is warning Grayson County residents regarding scam phone calls meant to obtain an intended victim’s banking information. Consumers in our area are getting hit with a clever scam. A call comes in using a local bank’s phone number. The number is spoofed and is not really the bank. Caller ID may display a bank’s name, a fraud department or a security agency as the caller ID.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
14news.com

New trial date to be set for Newburgh woman accused of killing husband

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Newburgh woman accused of shooting and killing her husband was in court Monday. 59-year-old Lisa Harris’ trial is now set in Crawford County for April 10. Court officials say jury selection starts at 8:30 a.m. A investigation by Indiana State showed how Harris shot...
NEWBURGH, IN
WLKY.com

Man fatally shot neighbor in Grayson County during feud over dog, police say

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. — A man in Grayson County was shot and killed Thursday night, and police say it happened because of a dispute over a dog. Around 10:40 p.m., Kentucky State Police were contacted by the Grayson County Sheriff's Office asking for assistance investigating a shooting in the 100 block of Keith's Crossing in the Short Creek community.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY

