wnky.com
Police: Shot fired at Michael O. Buchanon Park results in arrest
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One person has been arrested in connection with an incident at Michael O. Buchanon Park in Bowling Green. On Monday around 8:43 p.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office was requested to assist Kentucky State Police with a disturbance involving a handgun on scene located at 9222 Nashville Road.
Wave 3
Man charged with threatening restaurant patrons with laser-sighted handgun
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested in Hardin County on a warrant charging him with pointing a gun a patrons in a restaurant in Jefferson County one year ago. Chaz Michael Thomas Lancaster, 33, of Louisville, was arrested February 6 by Kentucky State Police. He is being held in the Hardin County Detention Center on two counts of wanton endangerment.
Wave 3
Victim in deadly Grayson Co. shooting identified
LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police have released the name of a man killed in a shooting last week in Grayson County. Benjamin Vibbert, 46, of Falls of Rough, was shot and killed on February 2. KSP says the shooting happened near the 100 block of Keith’s Crossing in...
WBKO
Simpson Co. Sheriff’s Office working to identify victims in vehicle wreck
SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify the occupants that were in a vehicle wreck Tuesday morning. Around 5:16 a.m., deputies responded to a wreck at 250 Round Pond Church Road where they found a single vehicle had hit a tree and was on fire.
k105.com
Morgantown woman arrested after illegally entering residence while homeowners were at church
A Morgantown woman has been arrested on a burglary charge after being accused of entering a home while the owners were at church. On Sunday, Morgantown police responded to a residence on Veteran’s Way after the homeowners surveillance video showed a woman, 56-year-old Kebra Howe, illegally enter the home, according to Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor.
wnky.com
Simpson County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal crash
FRANKLIN, Ky. – The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office says it is working to identify the victims of a deadly crash. On Tuesday around 5:11 a.m., the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched for a traffic collision at 250 Round Pond Church Road. Authorities say deputies arrived and...
WBKO
Burglary suspect found hours after fleeing scene in Warren County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One man is arrested after fleeing the scene of a burglary in Warren County. According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a burglary in progress on Hunterwood Way at 1:52 a.m. on Monday Feb. 6. Deputies reportedly arrived moments...
wevv.com
Man in critical condition after Tuesday morning crash in Daviess County
One person is in critical condition after a crash that happened in Daviess County, Kentucky on Tuesday morning, according to authorities. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says first responders went to the scene of a crash at the intersection of US Highway 60 E and Hawes Boulevard around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
WLKY.com
Man shot in Grayson County during fight over dog identified
The man shot and killed Thursday night in Grayson County has been identified by the Kentucky State Police. Benjamin Vibbert, 46, of Falls of the Rough, died after being shot during an altercation over a dog, according to police. At some point during the argument, police say a 42-year-old man...
k105.com
Butler Co. authorities accuse 2 women of dealing methamphetamine in organized crime conspiracy
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office has charged two Warren County women with distributing methamphetamine and engaging in organized crime. Butler County deputies, as part of an ongoing investigation, executed a search warrant at 1276 Petros Browning Road, according to a report by the Beech Tree News. The search warrant location is in Warren County between Rockfield and South Union and was conducted after a traffic stop where police found nearly 10 grams of methamphetamine.
Daviess County crash leaves two injured; one in critical condition
The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says it was dispatched to a two-vehicle crash with injuries on Tuesday around 11:30 a.m.
14news.com
Owensboro Police investigating roofie claims
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro police are investigating claims from people saying they may have been drugged while at an Owensboro bar. A facebook post from Friday was the first time the owners of Brasher’s Little Nashville in Owensboro heard from people who say they may have been drugged while at their bar. They say the news has already affected them.
wcluradio.com
Neighbor charged in alleged shooting death of man over dog
LEITCHFIELD — A Grayson County man was allegedly shot to death last week after an argument with his neighbor about a dog. Kentucky State Police said Benjamin Vibbert, 46, of Falls of Rough, was killed during the altercation. Michael Baker, 42, is charged with the killing near the 100 block of Keith’s Crossing in the Short Creek community. It happened sometime before 10:39 a.m.
WBKO
Memorial held for Grayson County man killed by stepson in stabbing
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Jan. 30, Grayson County deputies responded to a report that a man had been stabbed by his stepson, during an altercation. Deputies found Timothy Joshua “Josh” Higdon with stab wounds to his chest, which he would later succumb to at UofL Hospital.
lakercountry.com
KSP troopers to be placed at Adair, other juvenile detention facilites
Governor Andy Beshear announced late last week that Kentucky State Police will soon be placed at all three high-security juvenile detention facilities in neighboring Adair County, Warren County and Fayette County. The KSP troopers will be at the facilities 24-7 until personnel reach a safer point, according to Beshear. The...
k105.com
Leitchfield PD warns of phone scam intended to gain people’s banking information
The Leitchfield Police Department is warning Grayson County residents regarding scam phone calls meant to obtain an intended victim’s banking information. Consumers in our area are getting hit with a clever scam. A call comes in using a local bank’s phone number. The number is spoofed and is not really the bank. Caller ID may display a bank’s name, a fraud department or a security agency as the caller ID.
Old Hartford/Fairview Drive Roundabout Construction Underway in Daviess County, KY
Construction has begun on the new roundabout at the Old Hartford and Fairview Drive intersection in Owensboro. It's intended to slow drivers down, reduce congestion, and make the streets safer, but with the roundabout's proximity to Daviess County High School, do you feel like this is a good thing?. You've...
14news.com
New trial date to be set for Newburgh woman accused of killing husband
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Newburgh woman accused of shooting and killing her husband was in court Monday. 59-year-old Lisa Harris’ trial is now set in Crawford County for April 10. Court officials say jury selection starts at 8:30 a.m. A investigation by Indiana State showed how Harris shot...
k105.com
KSP Post 4 troopers arrest 29 impaired drivers, cite over 400 speeders in January
Kentucky State Police Post 4 in Elizabethtown has released its January Activity Report. According KSP Post 4 Public Affairs Officer Scotty Sharp, troopers and detectives:. Wrote 1,788 citations and arrested 29 impaired drivers. Opened 46 criminal cases, made 348 arrests and served 61 criminal court documents. Cited 408 speeders and...
WLKY.com
Man fatally shot neighbor in Grayson County during feud over dog, police say
LEITCHFIELD, Ky. — A man in Grayson County was shot and killed Thursday night, and police say it happened because of a dispute over a dog. Around 10:40 p.m., Kentucky State Police were contacted by the Grayson County Sheriff's Office asking for assistance investigating a shooting in the 100 block of Keith's Crossing in the Short Creek community.
