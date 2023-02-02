Read full article on original website
2urbangirls.com
Metro train crashes into vehicle leaving one critically injured
LOS ANGELES. – One person was critically injured when a Metro Gold Line train crashed into a vehicle in Highland Park Sunday. The crash happened at 202 N. Avenue 59 around 5 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said. There were no other victims and...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Wilmington Community Celebrates Anaheim Street Safety Improvements
Last Saturday, over a hundred people took part in a Wilmington Safe Streets celebration hosted by the L.A. City Department of Transportation (LADOT), the nonprofit People for Mobility Justice, and additional community groups. The centerpiece of the event was a bike tour of new safety improvements on Anaheim Street, Wilmington’s main east-west artery.
onscene.tv
Brutal Freeway Crash Leaves 1 Dead In Studio City | Los Angeles
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 02/06/23 2:19 A.M. LOCATION: Northbound 101 Freeway at Lankershim Blvd CITY: Los Angeles DETAILS: Authorities responded to a reported traffic accident. Units arrived to find a five-vehicle accident two people injured. The first victim was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition. The second victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by LAFD paramedics. At this time no age or gender of the victims is available. The crash is under investigation by the CHP For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
South El Monte Poised to Implement Safe Routes To School Improvements
South El Monte is only 2.3 square miles large. It has some 21,000 residents, 2,400 businesses, and soon it will have 44 upgraded crosswalks near its nine school campuses. On Wednesday (February 8), the city will close its Request For Proposals (RFP) for engineering and design services for its Safe Routes To School project. This is funded with a $1,637,000 grant from the state Active Transportation Program (ATP) Cycle 5.
2urbangirls.com
Pedestrian killed while crossing street in Orange County
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – A woman was fatally injured Sunday evening as she tried to cross a busy road in Laguna Beach. The crash happened around 6 p.m. near the 30600 block of South Coast Highway, according to Laguna Beach police. The woman was treated at the scene, then...
Loss of Power on Metro Red Line Plunges Passengers into Darkness
Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: An eastbound Metro Red Line subway train had just departed from the Hollywood/Highland station when it lost power with several dozen passengers aboard early Saturday morning, Feb. 4, just after midnight. The train was due next at the Hollywood/Western station, but stopped due to power loss...
Long Beach Post
Firefighters extinguish 2-alarm fire at Dollar Tree in Central Long Beach
A central Long Beach Dollar Tree sustained moderate internal damage Sunday afternoon following a second-alarm fire, authorities said. Hyperlocal news is an essential force in our democracy, but it costs money to keep an organization like this one alive, and we can’t rely on advertiser support alone. That’s why we’re asking readers like you to support our independent, fact-based journalism. We know you like it—that’s why you’re here. Help us keep hyperlocal news alive in Long Beach.
Santa Monica Mirror
Arrests Made in Daylight Armed Robbery of Rolex in Downtown Santa Monica
Leroy McCrary and Donta Baker arrested in connection to September robbery. Two men have been arrested for the broad daylight armed robbery of a man’s Rolex in downtown Santa Monica last fall. According to the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD), on September 25, 2022, around 4:35 p.m. officers responded...
Neighborhood Food Guide: The 14 Best Restaurants—and Tacos—in Pasadena
L.A. TACO is embarking on its biggest mission yet: to create a taco guide for every single neighborhood in Los Angeles! Along the way, we will also be releasing brief histories of each neighborhood to understand L.A. a little more and why each and every neighborhood that makes our fine city is unique in its own way. Check out our neighborhood page to get to know why Los Angeles is the best damn city in the world.
theregistrysocal.com
DPI Retail Sells 74,500 SQFT Shopping Center in Long Beach for $21.25MM
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm recently completed the sale of El Dorado Shopping Center, a 74,500-square-foot shopping center anchored by Grocery Outlet and Dollar Tree in Long Beach, California. The sale price was $21,250,000.
tourcounsel.com
South Bay Galleria | Shopping mall in Redondo Beach, California
South Bay Galleria, formerly named Galleria at South Bay, is a shopping mall located in Redondo Beach, California, United States. It is anchored by Macy's, Kohl's, Target, Q, Wonder of Dinosaurs, and a 16-screen AMC Theatres multiplex. It also includes H&M. In February 1955, it was announced that a major...
Eater
LA Spanish Tapas Spot Calls out LAPD, Unhoused People in Scathing Closure Post
Mellow Spanish tapas spot Cobras & Matadors on Beverly Boulevard has closed for the second time, at least according to its Instagram page, but not without a bit of controversy. In a post announcing the closure, ownership seemed to throw a few barbs at LA’s unhoused population on the way out the door. The restaurant claimed it was “busted” last month by the Los Angeles Police Department’s vice squad for allowing the on-site consumption of alcohol without an approved license, seeming to suggest the supposed police action led to the closure, though forced closures for serving alcohol without a license at restaurants are incredibly rare. The abrupt shutter comes less than a year after the quiet neighborhood hangout from Steven Arroyo reopened in Beverly Grove, and a full 11 years since the original Cobras & Matadors first closed back in 2012.
Suspects At Large After Valencia Gas Station Shooting
Deputies are investigating after a Valencia gas station shooting sent one person to the hospital early Saturday morning. Around 3 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on McBean Parkway, after a Valencia gas station shooting victim drove himself to the emergency room, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley ...
KABC
LA County giving away free money. Of course it comes from your tax dollars.
LA County Calling On Nonprofits (Los Angeles, CA) — Los Angeles County is gearing up to award millions of dollars to nonprofits and community-based organizations. The funds come from American Rescue Plan programs. Groups can apply for grants and contractor opportunities at ceo-dot-la-county-dot-gov-slash-contracting. Biden: Chinese Balloon Will Not Alter...
KTLA.com
Two women killed in early morning crimes in downtown Los Angeles
A woman was declared dead early Sunday morning after she was found in downtown Los Angeles suffering from a fatal stab wound. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to the 300 block of South Main Street around 1:50 a.m. for a report of a woman who was stabbed. When they...
2urbangirls.com
Long Beach police investigating two shootings within hours of each other
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Two men were shot within two hours in the area of Long Beach Polytechnic High School, and both were expected to survive, authorities said Monday. The first shooting occurred at 9:32 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Locust Avenue, according to Long Beach police Lt. Danielle Quinones. Police were notified about a man with a gunshot wound to his lower body.
Headlines: After Burglary, Taqueria El Sabrosito in Bellflower Bounces Back with a Viral ‘Super Wet Burrito’
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Bellflower: Following a string of burglaries on small businesses in Long Beach and surrounding communities, a food influencer @GrubWithGreg,...
Two UCLA students assaulted near campus parking structures
Two female UCLA students were assaulted by the same man near two campus parking structures, the UCLA Police Department announced today.
Several homes evacuated after landslide in Santa Clarita Valley
At least five homes in a housing development in Santa Clarita’s Canyon Country neighborhood were evacuated and have been yellow-tagged after a hillside came crumbling down over the weekend. Large boulders came crashing down onto the sidewalk, breaking the concrete in the Skyline community. Some backyards collapsed and fences have fallen down the hill in […]
2urbangirls.com
Man arrested for bringing gun to kid’s soccer tournament
LOS ANGELES – A man was arrested Sunday after allegedly bringing a gun to a park where a soccer tournament was being held for children aged 8 to 12 years old. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Marina del Rey station received a call at 10:20 a.m. about a man possibly armed at the Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area at 4100 S. La Cienega Blvd., according to a watch commander. The officials added that law enforcement personnel were still at the scene early Sunday afternoon.
