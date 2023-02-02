ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

KOLD-TV

Pima County park fees expected to increase this summer

The University of Arizona opened its first lactation room inside the McKale Center. ONE YEAR IN: How Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar tackled staffing shortage. Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar said staffing levels continue to be a problem for his department. Pima County increasing fees for swimming pools, parks and...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Turkish restaurant owner reacts to deadly earthquakes

One year in, Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar talks about successes, shortfalls. Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar said gun violence and traffic crashes are some of the biggest problems facing the department. Betting on Super Bowl? There are about 2,000 different bets you can make. Updated: 9 hours ago. For...
TUCSON, AZ
kyma.com

Cause of death released for former Arizona swimmer Ty Wells

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities have released the cause of death for former University of Arizona swimmer Ty Wells. The Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office said the 23-year-old Wells died Jan. 27 of natural causes “secondary to a disseminated streptococcal bacterial infection following a protracted upper respiratory tract infection.”
TUCSON, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man illegally hauling migrants takes off on horseback, Arizona authorities say

Seven migrants were taken into custody in the Tucson area after authorities say they were found hiding under hay bales at a checkpoint along SR 286 in southwest Arizona. Authorities say the driver, who's from Mexico, removed a horse from the trailer during the search then jumped on the animal and tried to gallop away.
TUCSON, AZ
12 News

Car chase near Casa Grande ends in Tempe crash

TEMPE, Ariz. — A car chase that began on Interstate 10 near Casa Grande ended early Friday morning in Tempe. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a vehicle at about 12:30 a.m. near milepost 198. The driver allegedly continued driving north on I-10. PCSO deputies tried using...
TEMPE, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Sonoita Highway restricted to one lane because of brush fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sonoita Highway (State Route 83) was closed briefly south of Vail because of a brush fire Sunday afternoon, Feb. 5. According to Pima County Sheriff’s Department and Arizona Department of Transportation personnel at the scene, the brush fire was near milepost 44, but has now moved away from the highway.
VAIL, AZ
thisistucson.com

Gem show glitters into Tucson: 6 tips for first-time attendees

The Tucson Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase is among the largest rock, gem and mineral shows. It makes its way annually into Tucson beginning in the end of January. The showcase first made its debut in 1955 and started off as a very small show organized by the Tucson Gem & Mineral Society at a local elementary school, according to the Arizona Daily Star. Now there’s over 35 different shows all around Tucson to explore! Find some more information about this year’s event, including details on the many shows, through Visit Tucson.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Former Pima County sergeant has another run-in with authorities

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Former Pima County sergeant Ricky Garcia has had another run-in with authorities, less than a month after he was arrested on a charge of sexual assault. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, Garcia was cited for leaving the scene of an accident and released...
TUCSON, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

SOLD! Self-storage site in Tucson

TUCSON, ARIZONA, February 2, 2023 – A 1.1-acre site at 6335 E Tanque Verde Road in Tucson sold for $3.3 million ($69 PSF). It closed fully entitled with plans for a 793-unit self-storage facility to Tucson Tanque Verde SS, LLC of Gilbert c/o John Hartman, CFO/COO of Landmark Companies & Circle G Property Development.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pedestrian seriously hurt in crash near Grant, Palo Verde

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A pedestrian was seriously hurt in a crash near Grant and Palo Verde in Tucson late Monday, Feb. 6. The Tucson Police Department said a 26-year-old man was hit while jaywalking. His injuries are serious but not life-threatening. The driver that hit the man stayed...
TUCSON, AZ

