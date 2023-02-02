Read full article on original website
Tucson Was the Top City in the U.S. Where People Moved to - and Arizona Was the Top Inbound StateMark HakeTucson, AZ
8 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in ArizonaEast Coast TravelerArizona State
Food Network Chef Closes Restaurant After 4 MonthsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Popular Local Restaurant Has ClosedGreyson FTucson, AZ
2 Local Restaurants Are The Best in the Country, According to YelpGreyson FTucson, AZ
KOLD-TV
Pima County increasing fees for swimming pools, parks and sports fields
The city of Tucson is considering putting restrictions on where smoke shops can be located. KOLD signed on for first time in Tucson 70 years ago. 70 years ago, KOLD became the first TV station to sign on in Tucson. Students and volunteers fighting hunger.
Caught on camera: Mountain lion spotted on Tucson's west side
A Tucsonan on the west side of the city has spotted a mountain lion right outside a home. AZGFD says it's not a case that requires action.
KOLD-TV
Pima County park fees expected to increase this summer
The University of Arizona opened its first lactation room inside the McKale Center.
KOLD-TV
Turkish restaurant owner reacts to deadly earthquakes
Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar said gun violence and traffic crashes are some of the biggest problems facing the department. Betting on Super Bowl? There are about 2,000 different bets you can make.
Tucson Was the Top City in the U.S. Where People Moved to - and Arizona Was the Top Inbound State
Allied Van Line just made it official in their latest "Magnet States" migration report. Tucson was the top magnet city that people moved to in 2022. And Arizona was the top inbound state to which people moved.
8 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arizona
ARIZONA - The State of Arizona has a lot of great American eateries to choose from. Whether you’re craving burgers, pizza, or wings, there’s something for everyone in the state.
KOLD-TV
One year in, Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar talks about successes, shortfalls
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - It’s been a year since Chad Kasmar stepped into the top spot. 13 News was the first to interview him in 2022 to discuss his plans for the department,. He once again gave us a candid snapshot of his first year leading the men...
KOLD-TV
University of Arizona cuts ribbon on a private room at McKale for nursing mothers
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The University of Arizona on Tuesday opened the first lactation room inside the McKale Center, where moms can pump or breast-feed in a safe and comfortable environment. This room is part of the university’s commitment to being family-friendly. “As women, when you don’t have...
kyma.com
Cause of death released for former Arizona swimmer Ty Wells
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities have released the cause of death for former University of Arizona swimmer Ty Wells. The Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office said the 23-year-old Wells died Jan. 27 of natural causes “secondary to a disseminated streptococcal bacterial infection following a protracted upper respiratory tract infection.”
fox10phoenix.com
Man illegally hauling migrants takes off on horseback, Arizona authorities say
Seven migrants were taken into custody in the Tucson area after authorities say they were found hiding under hay bales at a checkpoint along SR 286 in southwest Arizona. Authorities say the driver, who's from Mexico, removed a horse from the trailer during the search then jumped on the animal and tried to gallop away.
Small business owner brings a sweet Hawaiian staple to Tucson
"It’s been stressful. I also work full-time. I’m a dental assistant as well as a mom of three," Wolff said.
Car chase near Casa Grande ends in Tempe crash
TEMPE, Ariz. — A car chase that began on Interstate 10 near Casa Grande ended early Friday morning in Tempe. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a vehicle at about 12:30 a.m. near milepost 198. The driver allegedly continued driving north on I-10. PCSO deputies tried using...
DPS: Driver dies on I-10 near I-19 Tuesday
A driver died Tuesday morning on Interstate 10 near Interstate 19 Tuesday. The Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to the crash.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Sonoita Highway restricted to one lane because of brush fire
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sonoita Highway (State Route 83) was closed briefly south of Vail because of a brush fire Sunday afternoon, Feb. 5. According to Pima County Sheriff’s Department and Arizona Department of Transportation personnel at the scene, the brush fire was near milepost 44, but has now moved away from the highway.
thisistucson.com
Gem show glitters into Tucson: 6 tips for first-time attendees
The Tucson Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase is among the largest rock, gem and mineral shows. It makes its way annually into Tucson beginning in the end of January. The showcase first made its debut in 1955 and started off as a very small show organized by the Tucson Gem & Mineral Society at a local elementary school, according to the Arizona Daily Star. Now there’s over 35 different shows all around Tucson to explore! Find some more information about this year’s event, including details on the many shows, through Visit Tucson.
KOLD-TV
Former Pima County sergeant has another run-in with authorities
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Former Pima County sergeant Ricky Garcia has had another run-in with authorities, less than a month after he was arrested on a charge of sexual assault. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, Garcia was cited for leaving the scene of an accident and released...
KOLD-TV
ONE YEAR IN: How Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar tackled staffing shortage
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar jumped at the chance to take on the role. After decades with the department, he felt he could hit the ground running. But he knows he’s hit the point where the rubber meets the road. Kasmar said he knows...
roselawgroupreporter.com
SOLD! Self-storage site in Tucson
TUCSON, ARIZONA, February 2, 2023 – A 1.1-acre site at 6335 E Tanque Verde Road in Tucson sold for $3.3 million ($69 PSF). It closed fully entitled with plans for a 793-unit self-storage facility to Tucson Tanque Verde SS, LLC of Gilbert c/o John Hartman, CFO/COO of Landmark Companies & Circle G Property Development.
KOLD-TV
Pedestrian seriously hurt in crash near Grant, Palo Verde
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A pedestrian was seriously hurt in a crash near Grant and Palo Verde in Tucson late Monday, Feb. 6. The Tucson Police Department said a 26-year-old man was hit while jaywalking. His injuries are serious but not life-threatening. The driver that hit the man stayed...
KOLD-TV
Human trafficking and aviation, cyber security top safety concerns ahead of Super Bowl
The University of Arizona opened its first lactation room inside the McKale Center. Pima County increasing fees for swimming pools, parks and sports fields. Pima County is increasing the fees for using its parks, swimming pools, sports fields and other facilities.
