Guilford County, NC

Guilford County Names New Chief Financial Officer

Don Juan was known for having a way with women, however, Don Warn, who’s just been named Guilford County’s chief financial officer, is known for having a way with numbers – specifically budget numbers. Warn brings more than a quarter century of experience in finance to Guilford...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
Resolutions On City Council Agenda Have Serious Issues

The Greensboro City Council has a history of adopting resolutions regarding the actions of the North Carolina General Assembly that mainly serve to antagonize the conservative Republican majority in the state legislature. It appears that, at the Tuesday, Feb. 7 meeting, the City Council plans to go one step further....
GREENSBORO, NC
Regional Girl Scout Council Picks Greensboro For New Service Center

Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont – known also as “GSCP2P” – is a United Way agency that’s one of 111 councils nationwide chartered by Girl Scouts of the USA to offer Girl Scout programs within specific geographic boundaries. This regional council serves nearly 7,000...
GREENSBORO, NC
Council Retreat Produces New City Vision Statement

The Greensboro City Council spent a good bit of time developing a new “city vision” and new priorities at the two-day work session at Revolution Mill on Thursday, Feb. 2 and Friday, Feb. 3. The brand new “city vision” is: “Greensboro will be a community with endless economic...
GREENSBORO, NC
City Council To Hold Monthly Public Forum Thursday, Feb. 7

The number of Greensboro City Council meetings has increased dramatically. The City Council held its annual two-day retreat on Thursday, Feb. 2 and Friday, Feb. 3. The City Council also held a work session on Thursday, Jan. 26 and has scheduled a work session for Thursday, Feb. 16. The regular...
GREENSBORO, NC
Tax Department Pushes For State Law Change To Help Struggling Elderly and Disabled

Guilford County Tax Director Ben Chavis is asking Guilford County commissioners to attempt to convince state legislators to update a property tax collection statute that Chavis and others say is woefully outdated. State law provides property tax discounts for property owners who have very low incomes and are at least...
Guilford Commissioners Likely To Up Discount For Early Property Tax Payment

The Guilford County Board of Commissioners has begun discussing a move that will make a lot of people in the county happy if the board follows through with it. On Friday, Feb. 3, the second day of the board’s annual retreat, the commissioners briefly discussed raising the discount rate for early property taxpayers from a half of a percent to 1 percent of their tax bill.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
Danville crash on U.S. 29 south exit ramp into North Carolina cleared

DANVILLE, Va. – UPDATE:. According to the Danville Police Department, the crash has been cleared, and the road is now open. A single-vehicle crash has closed the U.S. 29 south exit ramp into North Carolina, according to the Danville Police Department. The crash happened on U.S. 29S near West...
DANVILLE, VA
Greensboro man charged with kidnapping, assault on a female in Kinston

KINSTON, Lenoir County — A Greensboro man was arrested and charged with second-kidnapping, felonious restraint and assault on a female. Jeremiah Washington, was arrested in an apartment in Simon Bright Apartments. Washington surrendered without incident and was jailed in the Lenoir County Jail without bond.
GREENSBORO, NC
Six NC Cities Were Named the “Dirtiest Cities in America” for 2023 - Here's Why

There are a lot of great things about living in a city. It's great for those who love a fast-paced lifestyle, there is usually always something to do, and there is a lot of opportunity. However, the downside to living in a city is most of them are "dirty"! According to one major publication, six cities in NC are the dirtiest cities in America! In this article, we will take a look at which cities in NC made the list, and where they were ranked, as well as take a look at other cities that made the list!
GREENSBORO, NC
Three charged in East Bend with possession of meth

Brandon Wright (top photo) and Matthew Bare (bottom photo) Three East Bend residents are facing drug charges following an anonymous tip that initially related to failure to register as a sexual offender. On Dec. 5, 2022, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office received a tip regarding a subject required to register with the NC Sexual Offender Registry who was using an unregistered Facebook account. The anonymous caller alleged that Alton Crutchley had a Facebook profile that he has not registered with the Sheriff’s Office. The caller also detailed how the profile lists Alton Crutchley’s name and has several pictures of him.
EAST BEND, NC

