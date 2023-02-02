Read full article on original website
Related
Guilford County Names New Chief Financial Officer
Don Juan was known for having a way with women, however, Don Warn, who’s just been named Guilford County’s chief financial officer, is known for having a way with numbers – specifically budget numbers. Warn brings more than a quarter century of experience in finance to Guilford...
Resolutions On City Council Agenda Have Serious Issues
The Greensboro City Council has a history of adopting resolutions regarding the actions of the North Carolina General Assembly that mainly serve to antagonize the conservative Republican majority in the state legislature. It appears that, at the Tuesday, Feb. 7 meeting, the City Council plans to go one step further....
Former NC Senator Jerry Tillman Passes, Leaving Life Of Public Service Behind
Guilford County Commissioner Pat Tillman and the residents of North Carolina all experienced a big loss on Saturday, Feb. 4 – the passing of Jerry W. Tillman, a longtime public servant and former North Carolina senator. Jerry Tillman, who was born in 1940, served nine terms in the NC...
Regional Girl Scout Council Picks Greensboro For New Service Center
Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont – known also as “GSCP2P” – is a United Way agency that’s one of 111 councils nationwide chartered by Girl Scouts of the USA to offer Girl Scout programs within specific geographic boundaries. This regional council serves nearly 7,000...
North Carolina lawmakers looking to change school start dates in 7 school districts surrounding the Triad
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — North Carolina lawmakers proposed a bill to give certain school districts more leeway when it comes to starting dates for the 2023- 2024 school year. The change would impact seven districts including, Randolph County, Asheboro City, Surry County, Mount Airy City, and Elkin City Schools.
Council Retreat Produces New City Vision Statement
The Greensboro City Council spent a good bit of time developing a new “city vision” and new priorities at the two-day work session at Revolution Mill on Thursday, Feb. 2 and Friday, Feb. 3. The brand new “city vision” is: “Greensboro will be a community with endless economic...
Teens charged in North Carolina murder given $5 million bonds
Two teenagers who are accused of killing another teenager appeared in Franklin County court Monday morning.
City Council To Hold Monthly Public Forum Thursday, Feb. 7
The number of Greensboro City Council meetings has increased dramatically. The City Council held its annual two-day retreat on Thursday, Feb. 2 and Friday, Feb. 3. The City Council also held a work session on Thursday, Jan. 26 and has scheduled a work session for Thursday, Feb. 16. The regular...
Tax Department Pushes For State Law Change To Help Struggling Elderly and Disabled
Guilford County Tax Director Ben Chavis is asking Guilford County commissioners to attempt to convince state legislators to update a property tax collection statute that Chavis and others say is woefully outdated. State law provides property tax discounts for property owners who have very low incomes and are at least...
Guilford Commissioners Likely To Up Discount For Early Property Tax Payment
The Guilford County Board of Commissioners has begun discussing a move that will make a lot of people in the county happy if the board follows through with it. On Friday, Feb. 3, the second day of the board’s annual retreat, the commissioners briefly discussed raising the discount rate for early property taxpayers from a half of a percent to 1 percent of their tax bill.
Foster kids temporarily living in Greensboro DSS office building
GREENSBORO, N.C. — There's a concerning problem in Guilford County. Too many foster kids and not enough foster homes. It's forcing the department of social services to house some of the kids in the Department of Social Services office building. WFMY News 2's Itinease McMiller learned how the problem...
Danville crash on U.S. 29 south exit ramp into North Carolina cleared
DANVILLE, Va. – UPDATE:. According to the Danville Police Department, the crash has been cleared, and the road is now open. A single-vehicle crash has closed the U.S. 29 south exit ramp into North Carolina, according to the Danville Police Department. The crash happened on U.S. 29S near West...
Dismembered body of missing North Carolina man found in barrel in woods, deputies say
LEE COUNTY, N.C. — Thedismembered body of a missing North Carolina man was found in a barrel in the woods, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office. The remains were found during a search of property in Sanford, North Carolina, earlier this year. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has...
Southside Johnny’s temporarily closed; safety review plan activated after fatal shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The owner of Southside Johnny’s in Greensboro has voluntarily closed his business following a visit to the gentleman’s club from a safety review board. Officials said a safety review plan was needed after a shooting inside the club last Sunday. The owner reportedly spoke with officials about safety concerns and was […]
‘Best day of my life:’ Lexington family gets closure after 36-year-old cold case solved
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington family left the Lexington Police Department on Monday crying tears of joy after learning who was responsible for murdering their loved one. DNA helped solve the case of Mary Mathis Davis. One family member told FOX8 it was the best day of her life. We spoke to a former […]
Body found on NC Middle School property
A body was reportedly found on the property of Ledford Middle School in Thomasville, according to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.
Greensboro man charged with kidnapping, assault on a female in Kinston
KINSTON, Lenoir County — A Greensboro man was arrested and charged with second-kidnapping, felonious restraint and assault on a female. Jeremiah Washington, was arrested in an apartment in Simon Bright Apartments. Washington surrendered without incident and was jailed in the Lenoir County Jail without bond.
Six NC Cities Were Named the “Dirtiest Cities in America” for 2023 - Here's Why
There are a lot of great things about living in a city. It's great for those who love a fast-paced lifestyle, there is usually always something to do, and there is a lot of opportunity. However, the downside to living in a city is most of them are "dirty"! According to one major publication, six cities in NC are the dirtiest cities in America! In this article, we will take a look at which cities in NC made the list, and where they were ranked, as well as take a look at other cities that made the list!
Wanted person leads Virginia State Police on 125mph chase in Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police says spike strips were used during a high-speed car chase through parts of Southside Virginia on Thursday afternoon. On Feb. 2 around 4 p.m., troopers say they attempted to speak to a person regarding a hit-and-run when the driver sped away. State Police tell WFXR News that […]
Three charged in East Bend with possession of meth
Brandon Wright (top photo) and Matthew Bare (bottom photo) Three East Bend residents are facing drug charges following an anonymous tip that initially related to failure to register as a sexual offender. On Dec. 5, 2022, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office received a tip regarding a subject required to register with the NC Sexual Offender Registry who was using an unregistered Facebook account. The anonymous caller alleged that Alton Crutchley had a Facebook profile that he has not registered with the Sheriff’s Office. The caller also detailed how the profile lists Alton Crutchley’s name and has several pictures of him.
