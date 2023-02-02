Brandon Wright (top photo) and Matthew Bare (bottom photo) Three East Bend residents are facing drug charges following an anonymous tip that initially related to failure to register as a sexual offender. On Dec. 5, 2022, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office received a tip regarding a subject required to register with the NC Sexual Offender Registry who was using an unregistered Facebook account. The anonymous caller alleged that Alton Crutchley had a Facebook profile that he has not registered with the Sheriff’s Office. The caller also detailed how the profile lists Alton Crutchley’s name and has several pictures of him.

