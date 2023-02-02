ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rhinotimes.com

Regional Girl Scout Council Picks Greensboro For New Service Center

Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont – known also as “GSCP2P” – is a United Way agency that’s one of 111 councils nationwide chartered by Girl Scouts of the USA to offer Girl Scout programs within specific geographic boundaries. This regional council serves nearly 7,000...
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Guilford County Names New Chief Financial Officer

Don Juan was known for having a way with women, however, Don Warn, who’s just been named Guilford County’s chief financial officer, is known for having a way with numbers – specifically budget numbers. Warn brings more than a quarter century of experience in finance to Guilford...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

City Council To Hold Monthly Public Forum Thursday, Feb. 7

The number of Greensboro City Council meetings has increased dramatically. The City Council held its annual two-day retreat on Thursday, Feb. 2 and Friday, Feb. 3. The City Council also held a work session on Thursday, Jan. 26 and has scheduled a work session for Thursday, Feb. 16. The regular...
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Resolutions On City Council Agenda Have Serious Issues

The Greensboro City Council has a history of adopting resolutions regarding the actions of the North Carolina General Assembly that mainly serve to antagonize the conservative Republican majority in the state legislature. It appears that, at the Tuesday, Feb. 7 meeting, the City Council plans to go one step further....
GREENSBORO, NC
alamancenews.com

BREAKING MON.: Jury finds Drumwright not guilty

A jury has found Rev. Gregory Drumwright not guilty of resisting a public officer, a Class 2 misdemeanor, at an October 31, 2020 march and rally at the Alamance County Historic Court House the weekend before the 2020 general election. The jury returned Monday morning after about 30 minutes, having...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

1 shot and killed in Durham neighborhood, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot and killed in Durham Sunday night, police said. The incident was reported just before 8 p.m. near the intersection of Fay and Juniper streets, according to a news release from Durham police. When police arrived at the scene, they found a...
DURHAM, NC
wcti12.com

Greensboro man charged with kidnapping, assault on a female in Kinston

KINSTON, Lenoir County — A Greensboro man was arrested and charged with second-kidnapping, felonious restraint and assault on a female. Jeremiah Washington, was arrested in an apartment in Simon Bright Apartments. Washington surrendered without incident and was jailed in the Lenoir County Jail without bond.
GREENSBORO, NC
yadkinripple.com

Three charged in East Bend with possession of meth

Brandon Wright (top photo) and Matthew Bare (bottom photo) Three East Bend residents are facing drug charges following an anonymous tip that initially related to failure to register as a sexual offender. On Dec. 5, 2022, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office received a tip regarding a subject required to register with the NC Sexual Offender Registry who was using an unregistered Facebook account. The anonymous caller alleged that Alton Crutchley had a Facebook profile that he has not registered with the Sheriff’s Office. The caller also detailed how the profile lists Alton Crutchley’s name and has several pictures of him.
EAST BEND, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Cook Out in Winston-Salem robbed overnight

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A suspect robbed Cook Out in Winston-Salem on Jan. 23, according to Winston-Salem Crime Stoppers. It happened at Akron Drive around 2:51 a.m. The thief walked up to the drive-thru window with what appeared to be a weapon before leaving the scene. Anyone with any information...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Mount Airy News

Deceased inmate identified

The identity of an inmate who died in the custody of the Surry County Sheriff has been released. In a statement released late Friday the Surry County Sheriff’s Office said that Joseph Garrett Koehler, a 26-year-old white man, was found unresponsive at the detention center on the morning of Thursday, Jan. 23 at approximately 5:24 a.m.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Guilford Commissioners Likely To Up Discount For Early Property Tax Payment

The Guilford County Board of Commissioners has begun discussing a move that will make a lot of people in the county happy if the board follows through with it. On Friday, Feb. 3, the second day of the board’s annual retreat, the commissioners briefly discussed raising the discount rate for early property taxpayers from a half of a percent to 1 percent of their tax bill.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Tax Department Pushes For State Law Change To Help Struggling Elderly and Disabled

Guilford County Tax Director Ben Chavis is asking Guilford County commissioners to attempt to convince state legislators to update a property tax collection statute that Chavis and others say is woefully outdated. State law provides property tax discounts for property owners who have very low incomes and are at least...

Comments / 0

Community Policy