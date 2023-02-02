ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
fox7austin.com

Video: Crystal clear ice forms on Lake Superior

DETROIT (FOX 2) - We're more than halfway through winter and in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, Lake Superior has frozen solid several inches thick, making it possible to not only walk on top of the Great Lake - but see to the bottom. In a video uploaded to YouTube by Chelsey...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox7austin.com

Buffalo earthquake: 3.8 magnitude quake hits New York

NEW YORK - Some people in western New York might have woken up to shaking this morning. A magnitude 3.8 earthquake hit around 6:15 a.m. Monday in the Buffalo area. The shaking was considered "light" from the event but hundreds of people filed shaking reports according to the United States Geological Survey.
BUFFALO, NY
fox7austin.com

Texas State Senator Charles Schwertner arrested for DWI

AUSTIN, Texas - Texas State Senator Charles Schwertner was arrested early Tuesday morning for driving while intoxicated. According to jail records, the Georgetown Republican was booked into the Travis County Jail at 2:12 a.m. on Feb. 7 on a Class B Misdemeanor charge. He was later released from jail on a PR bond.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Florida murder suspect arrested in missing Lyft driver's car after North Carolina police chase

Gary Levin, a 74-year-old Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens in Florida, hasn't been in touch with his family since last month. On Thursday, his family says deputies in North Carolina chased his car at high speeds through three counties. It crashed, and they found someone else behind the wheel: a Florida man wanted on unrelated murder charges.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
fox7austin.com

The Issue Is: Casino gambling in Texas

Could we see casino gambling soon in Texas? FOX 4 Dallas's Steven Dial, FOX 26 Houston's Greg Groogan and FOX 7 Austin's Rudy Koski discuss Groogan's interview with Texas state Sen. Carol Alvarado and the chances Texas will allow casino gambling.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Police: Kidnapped children from Missouri, missing for almost a year, found at Florida grocery store

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. - Two kids from Missouri who had been missing for almost a year after being abducted were found safe at a Winn-Dixie grocery store in Florida, police said. Investigators have been searching for 11-year-old Brooke and 12-year-old Adrian Gilley of Clay County, Missouri since they were allegedly kidnapped on March 15, 2022. The kids were reportedly taken by their non-custodial mother, Kristi Nicole Gilley.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
fox7austin.com

Austin couple attends State of the Union as guests of President Biden

AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin couple is attending Tuesday night's State of the Union as guests of President Biden. Last October, People Magazine first reported about the Texas abortion law being partially responsible for almost killing an Austin woman. Amanda Zurawski got sepsis after doctors were too afraid to remove...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

The Issue Is: Interview with State Sen. Carol Alvarado

Texas state Sen. Carol Alvarado (D-Houston) is again trying to make casino gambling possible in Texas, by offering a proposal for a quartet of gaming resorts, each equipped with luxury hotels, restaurants, convention centers, and entertainment venues. She sits down with FOX 26 Houston's Greg Groogan to discuss the issue.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy