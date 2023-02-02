Read full article on original website
Central Texas weather: Rain becomes more widespread, intense tonight
AUSTIN, Texas - The weather is changing again! We have a cold front coming to town along with an upper low. They will team up and give us multiple rounds of rain and storms in the next 36 hours. Spotty light to moderate rain during the day and then a...
Central Texas weather: Get ready for wet, chilly week
We've got some rain chances in the forecast for this week and a couple cold fronts on the way. FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Carlo Falco breaks it down.
Video: Crystal clear ice forms on Lake Superior
DETROIT (FOX 2) - We're more than halfway through winter and in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, Lake Superior has frozen solid several inches thick, making it possible to not only walk on top of the Great Lake - but see to the bottom. In a video uploaded to YouTube by Chelsey...
Buffalo earthquake: 3.8 magnitude quake hits New York
NEW YORK - Some people in western New York might have woken up to shaking this morning. A magnitude 3.8 earthquake hit around 6:15 a.m. Monday in the Buffalo area. The shaking was considered "light" from the event but hundreds of people filed shaking reports according to the United States Geological Survey.
Texas State Senator Charles Schwertner arrested for DWI
AUSTIN, Texas - Texas State Senator Charles Schwertner was arrested early Tuesday morning for driving while intoxicated. According to jail records, the Georgetown Republican was booked into the Travis County Jail at 2:12 a.m. on Feb. 7 on a Class B Misdemeanor charge. He was later released from jail on a PR bond.
Florida murder suspect arrested in missing Lyft driver's car after North Carolina police chase
Gary Levin, a 74-year-old Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens in Florida, hasn't been in touch with his family since last month. On Thursday, his family says deputies in North Carolina chased his car at high speeds through three counties. It crashed, and they found someone else behind the wheel: a Florida man wanted on unrelated murder charges.
The Issue Is: Casino gambling in Texas
Could we see casino gambling soon in Texas? FOX 4 Dallas's Steven Dial, FOX 26 Houston's Greg Groogan and FOX 7 Austin's Rudy Koski discuss Groogan's interview with Texas state Sen. Carol Alvarado and the chances Texas will allow casino gambling.
More than $1B worth of unclaimed property came into state’s possession in 2022
AUSTIN, Texas - Millions of dollars are up for grabs in the state of Texas, sort of. "It could be bank accounts, it could be utility deposits…it could be a customer refund," said Bryant Clayton, assistant director of the Unclaimed Property Division of the Texas Comptroller’s Office. Objects...
Tesla driver appears to be asleep at the wheel on California freeway: VIDEO
TEMECULA, Calif. - A Tesla driver appeared to be conked out on I-15 in Southern California last week. Vasiliki Dolas and her partner were in their own car, when they passed the white Tesla Thursday on the 15 Freeway near Temecula. Dolas, who works in the entertainment business, took out...
Police: Kidnapped children from Missouri, missing for almost a year, found at Florida grocery store
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. - Two kids from Missouri who had been missing for almost a year after being abducted were found safe at a Winn-Dixie grocery store in Florida, police said. Investigators have been searching for 11-year-old Brooke and 12-year-old Adrian Gilley of Clay County, Missouri since they were allegedly kidnapped on March 15, 2022. The kids were reportedly taken by their non-custodial mother, Kristi Nicole Gilley.
Human smuggling attempt in Arizona ends in rollover crash, sheriff's office says
PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. - A human smuggling attempt in Arizona ended in a rollover crash, a sheriff's office says. On Monday, Feb. 6 around 8:30 a.m., a Pinal County Sheriff's deputy tried to pull over a car on I-10 near Picacho Peak State Park. "At one point, the suspect vehicle...
Austin couple attends State of the Union as guests of President Biden
AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin couple is attending Tuesday night's State of the Union as guests of President Biden. Last October, People Magazine first reported about the Texas abortion law being partially responsible for almost killing an Austin woman. Amanda Zurawski got sepsis after doctors were too afraid to remove...
The Issue Is: Interview with State Sen. Carol Alvarado
Texas state Sen. Carol Alvarado (D-Houston) is again trying to make casino gambling possible in Texas, by offering a proposal for a quartet of gaming resorts, each equipped with luxury hotels, restaurants, convention centers, and entertainment venues. She sits down with FOX 26 Houston's Greg Groogan to discuss the issue.
'Extremists' arrested in foiled plot to destroy 5 Maryland energy facilities: FBI
WASHINGTON - A -area woman and an Orlando-area man were arrested by the FBI on charges surrounding a plot to destroy energy facilities in Maryland. Sarah Beth Clendaniel of Catonsville, MD, reportedly collaborated with Orlando native Brandon Clint Russell on a plan to shoot up energy substations in Norrisville, Reisterstown and Perry Hall.
