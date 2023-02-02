Deputies stop car suspected of drive-by shootings in Escambia Co.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies have stopped a car they believe was involved in recent drive-by shootings.

ECSO said they are currently out at B. Street and DeSoto street after stopping the car.





ECSO spokesperson Morgan Lewis told WKRG News 5 this is an ongoing investigation and they have not narrowed down which drive-by shooting the car is linked to.

“We are not playing when it comes to these criminals,” Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said.

