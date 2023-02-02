Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Superstar Announces RetirementOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Ohio residents are paying for houses with cash in these two citiesEllen EastwoodOhio State
Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Discovering the Best Pizzeria in Ohio - A Journey Through Pizza HeavenLiviu RomanOhio State
Cincinnati Chili Recipe2foodtrippersCincinnati, OH
Related
WLWT 5
Underground Railroad Freedom Center premieres documentary celebrating Paul Lawrence Dunbar
CINCINNATI — In honor of Black History Month, the Underground Railroad Freedom Center hosted the premiere of a documentary on Sunday. The documentary celebrated the life and work of Ohio poet Paul Lawrence Dunbar. Dunbar was born in Dayton and the film examines his life, as well as the...
WLWT 5
Flooding at school in Over-the-Rhine leads to canceled classes, remote learning
CINCINNATI — Flooding at a school in Over-the-Rhine will keep students out of the building for the rest of the week. A water valve malfunction at Rothenberg Academy led to flooding and classes canceled Monday. After assessing the damage, classes will be further impacted. Classes will be canceled Tuesday...
WLWT 5
Bibi the hippo, world’s most patient mother, celebrates 24th birthday
Bibi the hippo, the world’s most patient mother, turns 24 years old on Tuesday. Born Feb. 7, 1999, the over-3,000-pound hippo hails from St. Louis. She now calls the Cincinnati Zoo home. Bibi and Henry the hippo, who died in November 2017, are the parents of the world-famous Fiona.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati 7th-grader to attend State of the Union in Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON — A Cincinnati seventh-grader will be at Tuesday night's State of the Union address. Congressman Greg Landsman says his guest is 12-year-old Isaiah Gentry, who is diagnosed with type one diabetes. The congressman's office says Gentry and his family have been affected by the high costs of insulin...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Children's Hospital opens new Heart and Mind Wellbeing Center
CINCINNATI — February is American Heart Month. Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center is raising awareness that there's more to heart health than just adult-centered resources. The hospital, which is recognized nationally for its cardiac care, just opened its new Heart and Mind Wellbeing Center at the end of January.
WLWT 5
College Hill residents wake up to anti-Semitic messages found in neighborhood
CINCINNATI — An alarming start to the day in College Hill after residents walked outside to find anti-Semitic messages littering their neighborhood. Cincinnati police are investigating the literature found on Ambrose Avenue and W. North Bend Road. For those who live and work in the neighborhood, they say this...
WLWT 5
City officials discuss funding for moving Cincinnati gun range
Saying "failure is not an option," Cincinnati Vice Mayor Jan Michele Kearney beat the drum of momentum Tuesday for relocating the Cincinnati gun range from Evendale to Colerain Township. However, there is no solid number yet regarding the amount of money the city would contribute over the long run to...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police present latest crime numbers, ways to reduce violence
CINCINNATI — Violent crime numbers were trending in the right direction in the city of Cincinnati during 2022, but were still high enough to remain troubling. In a nutshell, that was the latest assessment from police commanders Tuesday about the level of violent crime in the city. They were...
WLWT 5
A sign of spring since 1957: The Sharonville Root Beer Stand announces opening date
It has been a sign of spring since 1957: The Sharonville Root Beer Stand opens for business next week. The Reading Road business will open for its 66th year on March 4 at 11 a.m., ownership announced. Although ownership has changed since its opening, the staple recipes have not –...
WLWT 5
Arbitrators uphold firing of Cincinnati officer, saying 'pure evil' tattoo violates policy
CINCINNATI — Arbitrators have upheld the firing of a Cincinnati officer who was reassigned and then fired after tattooing the words "pure" and "evil" on his hands. According to police command, former officer Eric Weyda's tattoos were in violation of department policy. He was fired last spring for refusing...
WLWT 5
Noticing more coyotes in the Greater Cincinnati area? Here's why
Coyote sightings (or hearings) are on the rise across Ohio, including in the Greater Cincinnati area. There are not more of them, they're just more active this time of year, according to officials with the Ohio Division of Wildlife. It's coyote mating season across Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Video above:...
WLWT 5
Big Time Rush coming to Cincinnati on tour this summer
CINCINNATI — Pop group Big Time Rush is going back on tour this year, making 35+ stops across the country. The tour will kick off June 22 and will be stopping in Cincinnati this summer. The band will perform at Riverbend Music Center on Sunday, July 23, 2023. Tickets...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police seeking help investigating Over-the-Rhine shooting
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in Over-the-Rhine this weekend and is asking for camera footage in the area. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. District One investigators are asking for citizens near the...
WLWT 5
Prosecutors believe 14-year-old charged in four murders was proving himself as a hired killer
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — A Hamilton County 14-year-old who prosecutors said wanted to be a hired killer is now charged as an adult in four murders. “I believe he’s auditioning. Look at me, Hamilton County. Look at me. I’m open for business,” Hamilton County juvenal prosecutor Linda Scott told the court.
WLWT 5
Student hospitalized after being stabbed at Cedarville University; 1 in custody
CEDARVILLE, Ohio — A student was taken to the hospital after being stabbed by another student on campus at Cedarville University Tuesday. University officials said it happened at 8 a.m. when a male student was stabbed by a female student on the lower level of the Stevens Student Center.
WLWT 5
Crews from Butler County return after release of toxic chemicals from derailed tankers in Ohio
WEST CHESTER, Ohio — Crews from across the state are assisting with the controlled chemical release from Saturday night's train derailment. First responders from the Tri-State have been deployed to help with that tense situation in East Palestine. "Until you've seen piles of train cars in person, you really...
WLWT 5
CPD internal documents reveal two additional officers used racial slurs on the job last year
CINCINNATI — Months after a Cincinnati police officer was fired and others were suspended for using a racial slur on duty, WLWT has learned of two other officers investigated for using the slur. The incidents of officers using the slur became one of the biggest public controversies concerning the...
WLWT 5
Moeller's Marshall unveils final four schools ahead of commitment
CINCINNATI — Moeller running back Jordan Marshall, one of the top running backs in the country, has unveiled his top four schools. Among Marshall's final decisions are three Big 10 programs - Michigan, Wisconsin and Ohio State - as well as Tennessee out of the SEC. This content is...
WLWT 5
Water main break impacting stores in Hillsboro; boil advisory in place for some
HILLSBORO, Ohio — A water main break is affecting multiple streets and businesses in Hillsboro on Tuesday, according to the Hillsboro Water Department. Officials say the water main break is affecting Carolstown Road, Roberts Lane, and Harry Sauner Road. Officials say there is also a boil-water advisory in this...
WLWT 5
Coroner's report gives new details in Avondale murder-suicide investigation
CINCINNATI — A coroner's report is giving more details about a murder-suicide investigation involving three family members in Avondale. Police responded around 5:30 a.m. to a home in the 3600 block of Canyon Drive for a report of "unknown trouble." Upon arrival, officers discovered three people suffering from gunshot...
Comments / 2