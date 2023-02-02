ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Cincinnati 7th-grader to attend State of the Union in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON — A Cincinnati seventh-grader will be at Tuesday night's State of the Union address. Congressman Greg Landsman says his guest is 12-year-old Isaiah Gentry, who is diagnosed with type one diabetes. The congressman's office says Gentry and his family have been affected by the high costs of insulin...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Children's Hospital opens new Heart and Mind Wellbeing Center

CINCINNATI — February is American Heart Month. Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center is raising awareness that there's more to heart health than just adult-centered resources. The hospital, which is recognized nationally for its cardiac care, just opened its new Heart and Mind Wellbeing Center at the end of January.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

City officials discuss funding for moving Cincinnati gun range

Saying "failure is not an option," Cincinnati Vice Mayor Jan Michele Kearney beat the drum of momentum Tuesday for relocating the Cincinnati gun range from Evendale to Colerain Township. However, there is no solid number yet regarding the amount of money the city would contribute over the long run to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Noticing more coyotes in the Greater Cincinnati area? Here's why

Coyote sightings (or hearings) are on the rise across Ohio, including in the Greater Cincinnati area. There are not more of them, they're just more active this time of year, according to officials with the Ohio Division of Wildlife. It's coyote mating season across Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Video above:...
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Big Time Rush coming to Cincinnati on tour this summer

CINCINNATI — Pop group Big Time Rush is going back on tour this year, making 35+ stops across the country. The tour will kick off June 22 and will be stopping in Cincinnati this summer. The band will perform at Riverbend Music Center on Sunday, July 23, 2023. Tickets...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police seeking help investigating Over-the-Rhine shooting

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in Over-the-Rhine this weekend and is asking for camera footage in the area. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. District One investigators are asking for citizens near the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Moeller's Marshall unveils final four schools ahead of commitment

CINCINNATI — Moeller running back Jordan Marshall, one of the top running backs in the country, has unveiled his top four schools. Among Marshall's final decisions are three Big 10 programs - Michigan, Wisconsin and Ohio State - as well as Tennessee out of the SEC. This content is...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Coroner's report gives new details in Avondale murder-suicide investigation

CINCINNATI — A coroner's report is giving more details about a murder-suicide investigation involving three family members in Avondale. Police responded around 5:30 a.m. to a home in the 3600 block of Canyon Drive for a report of "unknown trouble." Upon arrival, officers discovered three people suffering from gunshot...
CINCINNATI, OH

