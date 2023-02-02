ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bitcoin Struggles Around $23,000 Level as New-Year Rally Loses Steam

The price of bitcoin dipped below $23,000 over the weekend as investors digested the latest U.S. employment numbers and looked toward a batch of Federal Reserve member speeches. Bitcoin fell as low as $22,655 early Monday morning, its lowest level since Jan. 31, according to Coin Metrics, after breaking through...
Bitcoin Rises Above $23,000 After Fed Chair Powell Says Inflation Is Coming Down

Bitcoin rose above $23,000 after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell addressed an economics forum in Washington, D.C., saying that inflation is coming down. Bitcoin added 1% to $23,236.80, according to Coin Metrics. Ether rose 1.3% to $1,667.63. Bitcoin struggled to hold the $23,000 level on Monday after dipping below that mark over the weekend.
European Markets Close Slightly Higher Ahead of Powell Speech

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets nudged fractionally higher Tuesday as investors awaited comments from central bank officials including Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was choppy through the session and provisionally closed up 0.15%. Oil and gas stocks climbed 2.8% as household goods...
Stock Futures Dip Slightly as Traders Assess Fed Chair Powell's Inflation Remarks

U.S. stock futures inched lower in overnight trading Tuesday. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 19 points, paring most of earlier losses following President Joe Biden's State of the Union address. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures also traded fractionally lower. Chipotle shares fell more than 4% after missing...
Crypto Exchange Binance Will Suspend U.S. Dollar Transfers

Binance will suspend U.S. dollar withdrawals and deposits for international customers beginning Feb. 8, the company said. Binance banking partner Signature Bank in January raised transaction minimums for dollar transfers. Millions of dollars worth of crypto flowed out of Binance after it announced the suspension, but the company says it...
Jim Cramer Says the Economy Is Headed for a Soft Landing

CNBC’s Jim Cramer told investors that he thinks the Federal Reserve will steer the economy to a soft landing. Stocks fell on Monday as investors grew cautious of rising bond yields. Cramer, who has said in recent weeks that the market is in bull mode, doubled down on his...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Chipotle, Enphase Energy, Fortinet and More

Check out the companies making headlines after hours. Chipotle Mexican Grill — Shares fell more than 4% in extended trading after Chipotle Mexican Grill missed analysts' expectations on the top and bottom lines. The burrito chain reported earnings of $8.29 per share on revenue of $2.18 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were anticipating earnings of $8.90 per share on revenue of $2.23 billion.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Pinterest, Chegg, Take-Two Interactive and More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Pinterest — The social media stock shed more than 7% after revenue for the recent quarter fell short of analysts' expectations. Pinterest also shared guidance for the first quarter that was lighter than expected and said it expects sales to increase by "low single digits" versus the 6.9% growth rate expected by analysts.
SocGen Beats Expectations for the Fourth Quarter, Boosted by Investment Banking Unit

Societe Generale on Wednesday reported a net income of 1.16 billion euros ($1.24 billion) for the final quarter of 2022. Analysts had estimated a net income of 905 million euros for the quarter and 1.5 billion euros for the full year, according to Refinitiv. Shares of the French lender are...
Mark Mobius: Adani Had ‘Big Problems' That Put Me Off, But India Still Looks Appealing

Investor Mark Mobius said fraud accusations against Indian conglomerate Adani should be viewed in isolation and could in fact alert people to the size and opportunities in the Indian market. Short-selling firm Hindenburg Research on Jan. 24 accused Adani Group, one of India's biggest companies, of accounting fraud and stock...
Kelly Evans: How Can Margins NOT Collapse?

Here's the problem with the blockbuster January jobs report: if it's for real, corporate profits are in trouble. And if it's not, then the economy is slowing. Either outcome bodes poorly for the business cycle, which is why I can't get on board with those demanding more Fed rate hikes in response. But if we take it at face value that indeed the labor market is still this strong right now, it may well trigger its own demise, much like the old saw in commodities markets that "the cure for higher prices is higher prices."

