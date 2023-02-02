Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Bitcoin Struggles Around $23,000 Level as New-Year Rally Loses Steam
The price of bitcoin dipped below $23,000 over the weekend as investors digested the latest U.S. employment numbers and looked toward a batch of Federal Reserve member speeches. Bitcoin fell as low as $22,655 early Monday morning, its lowest level since Jan. 31, according to Coin Metrics, after breaking through...
NBC San Diego
10-Year Rises Above 3.6% for the First Time in Nearly a Month as Traders Weigh Economic Outlook
U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Monday as investors assessed the economic outlook and awaited a series of data releases and Federal Reserve speaker remarks slated for the week. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was up by 10 basis points at 3.632%. Monday marked the first time it rose above...
NBC San Diego
Bitcoin Rises Above $23,000 After Fed Chair Powell Says Inflation Is Coming Down
Bitcoin rose above $23,000 after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell addressed an economics forum in Washington, D.C., saying that inflation is coming down. Bitcoin added 1% to $23,236.80, according to Coin Metrics. Ether rose 1.3% to $1,667.63. Bitcoin struggled to hold the $23,000 level on Monday after dipping below that mark over the weekend.
NBC San Diego
European Markets Close Slightly Higher Ahead of Powell Speech
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets nudged fractionally higher Tuesday as investors awaited comments from central bank officials including Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was choppy through the session and provisionally closed up 0.15%. Oil and gas stocks climbed 2.8% as household goods...
NBC San Diego
Stock Futures Dip Slightly as Traders Assess Fed Chair Powell's Inflation Remarks
U.S. stock futures inched lower in overnight trading Tuesday. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 19 points, paring most of earlier losses following President Joe Biden's State of the Union address. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures also traded fractionally lower. Chipotle shares fell more than 4% after missing...
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
A Chinese iPhone factory worker says he saw a colleague have his pay reduced for spending too much time drinking water, report says
Nicknamed Hunter, he told Rest of World that working at the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou, China felt like he was stripped of his "rights and dignity."
NBC San Diego
Watch Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell Discuss Inflation, Interest Rates and the Economy
[The stream is slated to start at 12:40 a.m.ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks Tuesday afternoon in a question-and-answer session with Carlyle Group Chairman David Rubenstein. The event is being held at the Economic Club in Washington, D.C.
NBC San Diego
U.S. Treasury Bond Yields Rise — and Stock Markets Fall — on January Jobs Report
This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here. What you need to know today. U.S. stocks started the...
NBC San Diego
A Prominent UK Cybersecurity Stock Is Under Attack From Short Sellers. Here's What You Need to Know
Cybersecurity firm Darktrace was last week targeted in a short seller report from New York-based asset manager Quintessential Capital Management. QCM said it found alleged flaws in Darktrace's accounting and raised concerns over its connections to Mike Lynch, a tech tycoon facing U.S. criminal fraud charges. In response, Darktrace CEO...
NBC San Diego
Crypto Exchange Binance Will Suspend U.S. Dollar Transfers
Binance will suspend U.S. dollar withdrawals and deposits for international customers beginning Feb. 8, the company said. Binance banking partner Signature Bank in January raised transaction minimums for dollar transfers. Millions of dollars worth of crypto flowed out of Binance after it announced the suspension, but the company says it...
NBC San Diego
Jim Cramer Says the Economy Is Headed for a Soft Landing
CNBC’s Jim Cramer told investors that he thinks the Federal Reserve will steer the economy to a soft landing. Stocks fell on Monday as investors grew cautious of rising bond yields. Cramer, who has said in recent weeks that the market is in bull mode, doubled down on his...
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Chipotle, Enphase Energy, Fortinet and More
Check out the companies making headlines after hours. Chipotle Mexican Grill — Shares fell more than 4% in extended trading after Chipotle Mexican Grill missed analysts' expectations on the top and bottom lines. The burrito chain reported earnings of $8.29 per share on revenue of $2.18 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were anticipating earnings of $8.90 per share on revenue of $2.23 billion.
NBC San Diego
French Bank BNP Paribas Reports Bumper Profit for 2022, Boosts Stock Purchase Plan
The French lender said it now aims to grow its net income by more than 9% between 2022 and 2025. It said it will execute share buybacks each year — particularly in 2023, when its share buyback program will total 5 billion euros. BNP Paribas reported Tuesday a 7%...
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Pinterest, Chegg, Take-Two Interactive and More
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Pinterest — The social media stock shed more than 7% after revenue for the recent quarter fell short of analysts' expectations. Pinterest also shared guidance for the first quarter that was lighter than expected and said it expects sales to increase by "low single digits" versus the 6.9% growth rate expected by analysts.
NBC San Diego
Fed's Neel Kashkari Says Central Bank Has Not Made Enough Progress, Keeping His Rate Outlook
Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said Tuesday that explosive jobs growth is evidence that the central bank has more work to do when it comes to taming inflation. Kashkari's indication that the fed funds rate needs to rise to 5.4% puts him in a more aggressive slot compared to his fellow policymakers.
NBC San Diego
SocGen Beats Expectations for the Fourth Quarter, Boosted by Investment Banking Unit
Societe Generale on Wednesday reported a net income of 1.16 billion euros ($1.24 billion) for the final quarter of 2022. Analysts had estimated a net income of 905 million euros for the quarter and 1.5 billion euros for the full year, according to Refinitiv. Shares of the French lender are...
NBC San Diego
Mark Mobius: Adani Had ‘Big Problems' That Put Me Off, But India Still Looks Appealing
Investor Mark Mobius said fraud accusations against Indian conglomerate Adani should be viewed in isolation and could in fact alert people to the size and opportunities in the Indian market. Short-selling firm Hindenburg Research on Jan. 24 accused Adani Group, one of India's biggest companies, of accounting fraud and stock...
NBC San Diego
Kelly Evans: How Can Margins NOT Collapse?
Here's the problem with the blockbuster January jobs report: if it's for real, corporate profits are in trouble. And if it's not, then the economy is slowing. Either outcome bodes poorly for the business cycle, which is why I can't get on board with those demanding more Fed rate hikes in response. But if we take it at face value that indeed the labor market is still this strong right now, it may well trigger its own demise, much like the old saw in commodities markets that "the cure for higher prices is higher prices."
