Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman is one of the best hitters in baseball, leading MLB with 199 hits last year and coming within one point of leading the majors in batting average. He also led the NL in on-base percentage and had just a 14.4% strikeout rate. All in all, he's almost everything in the batter's box you'd want a hitter to be.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO