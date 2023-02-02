Read full article on original website
The White House just said it agrees with Elon Musk’s point about Apple’s ‘secret 30% tax on everything.’ And don’t forget Google.
The U.S. Department of Commerce released a report on Wednesday examining Apple and Google's app store model. On Wednesday, the Biden administration argued that Apple and Google’s app store model, including how it forces developers to give a 30% cut on any in-app purchases, hurts users and developers. This...
Leaked Amazon memo shows it only wants to hire students and new grads for entry-level software roles
Amazon will now only hire students and new grads for entry-level software positions, according to an internal memo shown to Insider.
Best Buy is having a 4-day flash sale — here are the 12 best deals
Best Buy has a surprise 4-day flash sale going on right now. That means there are some amazing bargains to be enjoyed right now. Whether you’re looking to invest in a high-end gaming laptop or TV, or you simply want to upgrade your home security for less, there’s something here for you. With so many different options out there, we’ve helped you narrow things down by highlighting the 12 very best deals going on at the moment. Read on while we take you through them all. We’re confident you’re going to find your new favorite gadget for less here.
There Might Be Hidden Apps On Your Android Phone. Here's How To Find Them
Smartphones have become ubiquitous, thanks not only to their versatility and processing power, but also the apps that are available on those devices. A device's app ecosystem can make or break the user experience, which is why Apple and Google invest so much into their respective app stores. The app store is only the tip of the iceberg on Android, though. While Google has made it a little less trivial to use them, third-party app sources are still an option, and after installing an app, Android users often have a lot of control over how those apps are presented on their devices.
Here's how to know if someone is listening in on your iPhone
Both iPhone and Android users have a new layer of security notification thanks to recent system updates, and it all comes down to a little orange dot.
AI house party images are freaking people out
We can all spot a photo created by AI, right? We like to think so at least. While the latest series of photos showing a fake house party full of people who don't exist doesn't exactly challenge that assumption, it might make you do a double take. A Twitter user...
Clues someone is reading or getting a copy of your text messages
Just about every connected device you have can be used to spy on you, and this isn’t limited to smart speakers and webcams. Many smart TVs come equipped with cameras that you don’t even know exist. You probably know a few people who prefer texting over calling. It’s a convenient and familiar way to stay in touch and exchange information. If you prefer text messages over voice calls, you’re not alone! But those texts should be kept between the people writing them, right? That’s not always the case, as there are numerous ways others can intercept your messages. Here’s how to know...
How to Claim Your Part of AT&T's $60 Million Settlement
AT&T is trying to distribute millions of dollars left from a 2019 settlement with the US Federal Trade Commission, according to the government regulator. The wireless carrier agreed to pay $60 million to resolve claims it failed to notify customers their data speeds were being intentionally reduced. According to a...
The FTC Wants to Send You a Refund If You Were a Former AT&T Customer - and Left Due to its Slow Data Speed (Throttling)
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) now updated and set aside a website and a deadline for those seeking to get a refund from AT&T. As I reported earlier this month, these customers may have had an unlimited data plan but experienced data throttling (slow speeds) and left in frustration.
An engineer laid off after over 16 years at Google says 'faceless' tech giants see staff as '100% disposable'
Justin Moore, an engineering manager, said he found out he'd been laid off via an automated account deactivation and received no other communication.
A Google engineer says survivors of the mass layoffs cried in meetings the day around 12,000 of their colleagues were culled
Another engineer told Insider the layoffs meant Google was "just another big company" and the things that made it feel special were "gone."
A Google employee of 11 years says he and his wife stared at each other in 'disbelief' when they realized they'd both been laid off by the company
Ashish Kalsi wrote on LinkedIn he has a two-year-old daughter and was working at Google on an immigrant visa: "The dreaded H-1B countdown has begun."
People are just realising Siri has 5 mind-blowing hacks you’ll want to use constantly
SIRI is getting more powerful by the day – so make sure you're taking advantage of it. Mastering Siri's many iPhone hacks can turn you into a real power user. If you own an iPhone, Siri is a quick way to get things done. We've pulled together five of...
I made more than $877,000 in revenue last year selling emotional-intelligence card games online. Here's how I built my business.
Jenny Woo's company, Mind Brain Emotion, started in 2018 with a Kickstarter campaign. She now sells seven products on her website and Amazon.
What does the cherry blossom emoji mean?
THE CHERRY blossom emoticon is often used online and throughout social media. This popular emoji has multiple meanings. This aesthetically-pleasing emoticon represents the flower of the cherry blossom tree. Emojipedia gives a detailed description of this icon, stating: "Depicted as a single, light-pink cherry blossom with five, notched petals and...
A Tesla buyer says he got a $12,000 discount after asking for a reduction on his order following big price cuts
One customer told Insider that Tesla rejected his request for an adjustment, but he later learned of a cut reflecting big reductions for new orders.
A woman who worked for Google for almost a decade says she was in the hospital bed holding her hours-old newborn when she learned she was part of the 'golden12K' of laid-off Googlers
The woman, who works in the product, sales and strategy ops, has not yet heard from Google about the status of her maternity leave benefits.
Another Tech Giant Prepares For Major Layoffs, This Time 11,000 Jobs Will Be Cut: Report
Tech giant Microsoft Inc MSFT is preparing to lay off thousands of employees, according to multiple reports. What Happened: The Redmond, Washington-based company has more than 200,000 employees and will be cutting 11,000 jobs or about 5% of its workforce, according to Sky News, as reported by Reuters. Those cuts will include 6,000 positions in the U.K.
You may have less than 10 weeks left to let your mom, brother, or anyone else outside your home use your Netflix login for free
Netflix said account sharing affected over 100 million households, which "undermines our long term ability to invest in and improve Netflix."
Amazon Prime Membership Is Reportedly Past Its Prime
Amazon’s prime members plateaued last year according to a Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) report released this week. The number of subscribers has been in decline since July of last year, according to the CIRP, which claimed in the first six months of the year, Amazon Prime did not add net new members in the U.S.
