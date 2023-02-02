ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a 4-day flash sale — here are the 12 best deals

Best Buy has a surprise 4-day flash sale going on right now. That means there are some amazing bargains to be enjoyed right now. Whether you’re looking to invest in a high-end gaming laptop or TV, or you simply want to upgrade your home security for less, there’s something here for you. With so many different options out there, we’ve helped you narrow things down by highlighting the 12 very best deals going on at the moment. Read on while we take you through them all. We’re confident you’re going to find your new favorite gadget for less here.
SlashGear

There Might Be Hidden Apps On Your Android Phone. Here's How To Find Them

Smartphones have become ubiquitous, thanks not only to their versatility and processing power, but also the apps that are available on those devices. A device's app ecosystem can make or break the user experience, which is why Apple and Google invest so much into their respective app stores. The app store is only the tip of the iceberg on Android, though. While Google has made it a little less trivial to use them, third-party app sources are still an option, and after installing an app, Android users often have a lot of control over how those apps are presented on their devices.
Creative Bloq

AI house party images are freaking people out

We can all spot a photo created by AI, right? We like to think so at least. While the latest series of photos showing a fake house party full of people who don't exist doesn't exactly challenge that assumption, it might make you do a double take. A Twitter user...
New York Post

Clues someone is reading or getting a copy of your text messages

Just about every connected device you have can be used to spy on you, and this isn’t limited to smart speakers and webcams. Many smart TVs come equipped with cameras that you don’t even know exist.  You probably know a few people who prefer texting over calling. It’s a convenient and familiar way to stay in touch and exchange information. If you prefer text messages over voice calls, you’re not alone! But those texts should be kept between the people writing them, right? That’s not always the case, as there are numerous ways others can intercept your messages. Here’s how to know...
CNET

How to Claim Your Part of AT&T's $60 Million Settlement

AT&T is trying to distribute millions of dollars left from a 2019 settlement with the US Federal Trade Commission, according to the government regulator. The wireless carrier agreed to pay $60 million to resolve claims it failed to notify customers their data speeds were being intentionally reduced. According to a...
The US Sun

What does the cherry blossom emoji mean?

THE CHERRY blossom emoticon is often used online and throughout social media. This popular emoji has multiple meanings. This aesthetically-pleasing emoticon represents the flower of the cherry blossom tree. Emojipedia gives a detailed description of this icon, stating: "Depicted as a single, light-pink cherry blossom with five, notched petals and...
Gizmodo

Amazon Prime Membership Is Reportedly Past Its Prime

Amazon’s prime members plateaued last year according to a Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) report released this week. The number of subscribers has been in decline since July of last year, according to the CIRP, which claimed in the first six months of the year, Amazon Prime did not add net new members in the U.S.

