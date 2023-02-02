ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KFC brings back fan-favorite missing from menu for a decade. Here’s when can you get it

By Tanasia Kenney
 5 days ago

KFC is rolling out a revamped version of its fan-favorite chicken wraps — but only for a limited time.

The all-new Kentucky Fried Chicken Wraps will launch at participating KFC restaurants nationwide starting Monday, Feb. 6, the popular chicken chain announced in a news release.

KFC’s new Kentucky Fried Chicken Wraps will launch nationwide after a successful test run in Atlanta, the restaurant said. Handout/KFC

The limited-time entree is a new take on the original Twister Wraps and were tested at select markets in Atlanta last year, ending an almost decade-long hiatus , CNN Business reported. Fried chicken fans have their choice of two new wraps:

  • The Classic Chicken Wrap featuring “a hand-breaded Extra Crispy™ Tender, crunchy pickles and creamy mayo, wrapped up in a warm tortilla.”
  • The Spicy Slaw Chicken Wrap featuring “an Extra Crispy™ Tender in a flavorful mix of KFC coleslaw, spicy sauce and crispy pickles.”

Customers can order two wraps for $5 plus tax in-store, online or via the KFC app, according to the release. For nearly $8, fans can make it a combo complete with fries and a drink.

KFC fans had long called for the return of the restaurant’s classic wraps. A Change.org petition demanding that the Twister Wrap come back to U.S. menus collected more than 2,000 signatures.

“These were awesome,” one person wrote. “I hardly go to KFC anymore now that they don’t have them.”

“I never eat at KFC, but I would back go for this! It was the best!” someone else commented.

Find your closest KFC here.

Comments / 2

