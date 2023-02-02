Point Beach HS again wins Female Diversity Award

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Point Pleasant Beach High School has once again won the Female Diversity Award from College Board in recognition of their achievement with female students in Advanced Placement Computer Science for 2022.

This is the third time that the school has been given the AP Computer Science A Female Diversity Award, and Superintendent William Smith credited the work to Dr. Jami Saffioti, who teaches computer science and engineering at the high school, along with the high school administration.

The school had recently renovated classroom space into the Innovation and Engineering Collaboratory in addition to adding two rigorous AP computer science courses a few years back. Dr. Saffioti was also recently awarded a $16,000 grant from the Project Lead the Way, which emphasizes transformative learning experiences in the classroom. In doing so, she has become a recognized leader in K-12 STEM education.

“We are excited that so many of our students are developing highly sought after skills,” Mr. Smith told The Ocean Star. “Dr. Saffioti is a great role model for our female students who are interested in STEM career fields.”

[more_OS]

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star —on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition .