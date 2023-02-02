ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Making mocktails: Spa Water

By Caleb Wethington, Jenny Anchondo
 5 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) – We’re all about having fun, but alcohol isn’t always necessary for a good time, that’s why on Inside DFW we love showing mocktail recipes!

This time, we’re checking out a spa water recipe with registered dietician Meridan Zerner from the Cooper Clinic.

Cucumber Ginger Mint Spa Water – 2 servings

  • 1 English cucumber cut into small chunks
  • ½ cup lime juice, fresh or bottled
  • 1/3 cup sugar or monk fruit sweetener
  • 5 mint leaves or to taste
  • 1 small piece of ginger
  • 2 cups water
  • Ice

Directions

  • Place the ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.
  • Put the mixture through a sieve or use a strainer to remove the pulp.
  • Pour into a glass over ice.
