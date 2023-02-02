Making mocktails: Spa Water
DALLAS (KDAF) – We’re all about having fun, but alcohol isn’t always necessary for a good time, that’s why on Inside DFW we love showing mocktail recipes!
This time, we’re checking out a spa water recipe with registered dietician Meridan Zerner from the Cooper Clinic.
Cucumber Ginger Mint Spa Water – 2 servings
- 1 English cucumber cut into small chunks
- ½ cup lime juice, fresh or bottled
- 1/3 cup sugar or monk fruit sweetener
- 5 mint leaves or to taste
- 1 small piece of ginger
- 2 cups water
- Ice
Directions
- Place the ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.
- Put the mixture through a sieve or use a strainer to remove the pulp.
- Pour into a glass over ice.
