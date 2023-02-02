Read full article on original website
Offset Responds to Report He Fought Quavo at 2023 Grammy Awards
Offset is shooting down a report that he got into a physical altercation with Quavo backstage at the 2023 Grammy Awards. On Monday (Feb. 6), Offset hopped on Twitter to react to a report originally shared by TMZ stating he and Quavo threw hands at the award show due to a dispute over Offset's appearance in Quavo's Takeoff tribute performance. ’Set kept his response short and sweet.
Drake Wins First Grammy in Four Years Despite Not Submitting Music
Drake's anti-Grammy stance didn't stop him from winning an award at the 2023 Grammy Awards for the first time in four years. Last night (Feb. 5), the Grammy Awards aired live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, with a number of rappers winning coveted gramophones. Drake won Best Melodic Rap Performance for his appearance on Future's "Wait for U" with Tems. This marks his first win since bagging the trophy for Best Rap Song in 2019 for his diamond single "God's Plan."
50 Cent and Cam’ron Argue Live on Hot 97 – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Feb. 1, 2007: As 50 Cent was promoting his third studio album, Curtis, in 2007, the Queens, N.Y. rapper sat down for a radio interview on this day with host Angie Martinez on the Hot 97 radio station in New York. After Angie and Fif discussed his music and business moves, Angie urged fans to call in and ask the "Candy Shop" rhymer some questions. What happened next was one of those hip-hop moments that can't be made up.
Lil Wayne Says His Mom Asked Him for a Grandchild at Age 14 – Watch
Lil Wayne says that when he was only 14 years old, his mom asked him for a grandchild. On Thursday (Feb. 2), Lil Wayne delivered an emotional acceptance speech upon receiving a Global Impact Award at the Recording Academy Honors event, which was presented by the Black Music Collective. After offering up thanks to the Recording Academy, the music industry professionals in attendance and God for the recognition, a teary-eyed Lil Wayne put a heartfelt focus on his upbringing and his mother, Jacida Carter.
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Kylie Jenner Faces Backlash for Having Her Kids’ Birthday Parties in Travis Scott’s Astroworld Theme
Kylie Jenner is facing backlash from fans after she shared photos of birthday parties for her kids Stormi and Aire that were in the theme of Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival. On Wednesday (Feb. 2), Kylie Jenner hopped on her Instagram Story and shared snaps from Stormi's 5th birthday party,...
Jay-Z to Perform at 2023 Grammys After Rocky History
Jay-Z is officially set to perform at the 2023 Grammy Awards live in Los Angeles. On Friday (Feb. 3), the Recording Academy hit up Twitter to announce that Jay-Z will take the stage at the 65th annual Grammy Awards ceremony taking place at the Crypto.com Area in Los Angeles this coming Sunday, Feb. 5.
Funkmaster Flex Apologizes to Wu-Tang Clan for Nearly 25-Year-Old Beef
Funkmaster Flex has apologized to Wu-Tang Clan nearly 25 years after the tenured Hot 97 radio DJ and legendary rap group had beef. On Feb. 4, Funkmaster Flex shared a photograph sitting next to Wu-Tang Clan's RZA. In the caption, he broke the news that they have put their beef to bed.
J Prince Calls Out Offset in New Interview, Offset Appears to Respond
Rap-A-Lot CEO J Prince called out Offset while addressing Takeoff's murder in a recent interview and Offset has appeared to respond. Last night (Feb. 5), the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast released their latest episode featuring J. Prince, J. Prince Jr. and Mike Prince. The trio have been facing scrutiny due to internet speculation of their actions surrounding the murder and their responses following Takeoff's death. In their latest attempt to deny involvement, Prince Sr. ended the interview by taking shots at Offset.
Soulja Boy Reacts to Being Called a Scammer, Man Claims He Never Received Rapper’s Video Game Console
Soulja Boy is setting the record straight about what happened to the handheld video game consoles he was selling after a Twitter user accused him of being a scammer. On Feb. 5, Twitter user DeontaeBiggs expressed his frustration over the fact that he has yet to receive the Soulja Boy-backed TRDR Pocket video game console he purchased.
Fans Think Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine Broke Up After She Allegedly Unfollowed Him on Instagram
Speculation is spreading that Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine have broken up after she allegedly unfollowed the rapper-songwriter on Instagram. On Sunday (Feb. 5), fans began to notice Megan Thee Stallion's Instagram account shows she is not following Pardi. While it is unclear if she was ever following her partner of over two years in the first place, the revelation sparked rumors on social media that the two entertainers have called it quits.
Quavo Performs Tribute to Takeoff at 2023 Grammy Awards – Watch
Quavo performed an emotional tribute to his late nephew Takeoff at the 2023 Grammy Awards tonight. On Sunday night (Feb. 5), Quavo graced the Grammys stage at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles to perform "Without You," a somber song he released last month in honor of Takeoff. During the awards show set, the rapper was assisted by the Maverick City Music choir.
Cardi B Licks All Over Offset’s Mouth on Red Carpet at Grammy Awards Party – Watch
It's no secret that Cardi B loves Offset. So much so that the Bronx rapper was filmed licking all over Offset's mouth on the red carpet at a pre-Grammy Awards party. On Saturday (Feb. 4), Cardi B and Offset appeared on the red carpet at the Pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman (aka the Clive Davis Party) looking fabulous and in love. While on the red carpet, the hip-hop couple allowed photographers to take pictures of them. Then, just for fun, Bardi grabbed Offset's face and proceeded to lick all over his mouth, which you can watch at the bottom of this post.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Thinks He Has a Disease of Putting Out Too Much Music
YoungBoy Never Broke Again seems to think that his consistent way of rapidly putting out new music is actually a disease. On Wednesday (Feb 1.), YoungBoy Never Broke Again was featured in a cover story published by Billboard. Over the course of the in-depth interview, the often introverted rhymer spoke candidly on the current state of his rap career, the ramifications of his past legal troubles and the types of things he's looking to accomplish in the future.
Gangsta Boo and Lil Keed Missing From In Memoriam Tribute at 2023 Grammy Awards, Fans React
Quavo's poignant tribute to his late nephew Takeoff at the 2023 Grammy Awards certainly left many viewers teary-eyed. However, fans are upset that deceased rappers Gangsta Boo and Lil Keed were missing from the In Memoriam Tribute. On Sunday night (Feb. 5) at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, which took...
Here’s Every Rapper Who Won at 2023 Grammy Awards
Hip-hop came out victorious at the 2023 Grammy Awards by winning big in many coveted categories. On Sunday (Feb. 5), the 65th annual awards were held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The night was special for hip-hop. Before the start of the main show, which was broadcast on CBS, there was a pre-telecast ceremony where several trophies were handed out.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Says He Feels Wrong for Negative Impact His Music Has Had on People
YoungBoy Never Broke Again has seen the error of his ways and is working on righting his wrongs. On Wednesday (Feb. 1), Billboard released their latest cover story featuring the embattled rapper who spoke about his career, music, being on house arrest and his transformation. During the interview, Top also talked about atoning for the negative impact he feels his music has had on people.
New Footage Shows XXXTentacion Withdrawing $50,000 at Bank on Day of His Murder – Watch
The trial for three of the four men accused of being involved in XXXTentacion's murder is underway and on the first day jurors saw footage of the South Florida rapper withdrawing $50,000 from the bank on the day he was killed. The trial for Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams and Trayvon...
Lil Uzi Vert Wears New Slick-Back Hairstyle at Roc Nation Brunch, Fans React
Lil Uzi Vert is full of surprises. The Philadelphia rapper was spotted rocking a new slick-back hairstyle at today's Roc Nation Brunch. On Saturday (Feb. 4), photos of Lil Uzi Vert rocking a slick-back hairstyle at the annual Pre-Grammy Awards Roc Nation Brunch in Los Angeles were circulating on social media. In the pics, Uzi is wearing a pink suit with a yellow blouse. The rhymer's slick-back gives him a casual-cool look and overall dapper style.
