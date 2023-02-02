Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
Star Police apprehend potentially armed and dangerous suspect
STAR, Idaho — A police action temporarily placed Star Elementary School in lockdown on Tuesday, February 7th. Ada County Sheriff's deputies attempted to issue a warrant to a potentially armed and dangerous individual. A Star Police Officer identified the individual leaving the residence before the warrant was served, and pulled the suspect over.
Post Register
Nampa man convicted of attempted rape sent on "rider"
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — A man convicted of Attempted Rape in Canyon County has been sentenced to a "rider." The Idaho Department of Corrections website describes a rider as: “Retained jurisdiction, often called a rider, is a sentencing option available to judges in Idaho. Clients sentenced to a rider are incarcerated in an IDOC facility but are under the judge's jurisdiction as they receive treatment and programming. Sentencing judges can place the resident on probation upon successful completion of the rider, or they can relinquish jurisdiction and sentence them to prison based on their behavior and progress during the retained jurisdiction period.”
Post Register
Meridian Police report increase in Microsoft scams
MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — Meridian Police Department reports seeing an uptick in Microsoft Scams, according to a Facebook post. The department says victims are receiving pop-ups or emails stating they have an issue with their computer and are given a number to call to resolve the issue. The scammer...
Post Register
Boise Music Festival announces headliner, main stage lineup
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise Music Festival announces the official main stage lineup for their 12th annual showing. Grammy award winner Ludacris will be headlining the event along with country-rock star Jelly Roll, Gary leVox of the Rascal Flatts, alternative-rock sensation Elle King, and the nostalgic C&C Music Factory will round out the main stage lineup.
Post Register
Kaye: Three thoughts during Boise State MBB's bye week
Boise State basketball is in the midst of its bye week. Following a 20-point loss at San Diego State last weekend, the Broncos get to enjoy some rest before coming back to ExtraMile Arena on Saturday for a contest against Wyoming. As of Tuesday morning, Boise State was tied for...
Comments / 0