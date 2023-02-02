Outdoor recreation can impact WA wildlife. Here’s how conservationists say we can help

In western Washington, it seems as though a back-country trail or mountain range can be seen in almost every direction you look. With three national parks and nearly 700 miles of trails across state parks, there’s a lot of outside space to explore and nature to experience.

The state’s natural areas are also home to a diverse array of animals like elk, black bears and mule deer. If you’re outside exploring a trail and pass closely to one of these animals, chances are that it will spot you and flee. Although these encounters appear harmless, researchers say they can do more harm than good for wildlife.

Outdoor recreation in natural areas poses a heightened risk to Washington wildlife now more than ever, according to a fall 2022 report released by Washington organization Home Range Wildlife Research and nonprofit wildlife organization Conservation Northwest .

The current largest threats to wild animals are habitat loss and a changing climate, Kurt Hellmann, an advocacy associate with Conservation Northwest, said an interview with The News Tribune. He added that recreation can also play a part in disturbing wildlife and putting their safety further at risk.

Hellmann says that when humans repeatedly encounter wild animals, it has the potential to displace species from their native habitats and can affect their overall health and reproduction patterns.

“We’re entering an age where recreation can prove, more easily than ever, to be quite damaging to wildlife populations across the board,” Hellmann said. “We’re asking for just a higher awareness for folks to understand that their presence, as innocuous as it might seem, could impact wildlife severely.”

A map of land managed by U.S. and state agencies. This graphic is included in the report from Home Range Wildlife Research and Conservation Northwest. Home Range Wildlife Research

Increase in WA recreation

Human activity inside state parks has drastically increased over the past several years, according to Andrea Thorpe, natural resources program manager with Washington’s State Parks and Recreation Commission .

Thorpe said recreation is increasing because more and more people are shifting toward active lifestyles, in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another reason recreation levels are up is because Washington’s population rate is rising. Statistics website World Population Review says Washington has the eighth-highest population-growth rate in the U.S. From 2021 to 2022, the state’s population grew by more than 83,000. During this period, 86% of Washington’s population increase came from people moving in from out of state, according to a 2022 report from the state’s Office of Financial Management.

Recreation that impacts WA wildlife

Depending on the area, common human activity that can disturb wildlife includes:

Hiking

Backpacking

Horseback riding

Cross-country skiing

Snowmobiling

Riding non-motorized vehicles like a mountain bike.

Other actions such as leaving food in the woods or camping for prolonged periods of time affect certain animal behavior, too.

Which WA state animals are affected?

According to the report, 15 animal species are discussed as being especially threatened by recreation use. These include:

Bighorn sheep

Caribou

Elk

Mountain goat

Mule deer

Black bear

Canada lynx

Mountain lion

Wolf

Wolverine

Bald eagle

Golden eagle

Marbled murrelet

Sage grouse

Some of these animals live in critical habitat regions statewide, such as the elk, black bear , mountain lion , bald eagle and golden eagle . Some inhabit more selective regions, such as the marbled murrelet , which can be found on the western side of the state. Others are more selective, like the wolverine , which is tied closely to the Cascade Mountain Range. The Canada lynx also inhabits specific regions in northern central Washington.

The study’s authors encourage land managers to identify where recreation and wildlife intersect, measure recreation use and protect habitats crucial to certain wildlife. The report also calls for conservation agencies to collect local data so they can implement more targeted protections for specific wildlife species.

Black bears will change their movement patterns and behavior to avoid humans. Recreational activity may deter them from traversing trails, and they may shift to being more active at night. Chase Gunnell/Conservation Northwest

Measures for wildlife protection in WA

Currently, WDFW has land management plans for its 33 land wildlife areas, according to communications manager Eryn Couch. The department updates these plans periodically based on the conditions of wildlife species and habitats and public recreation. The department also takes steps to conserve wildlife and habitats in its State Wildlife Action Plan . The plan only has about 5% of the funding needed, according to Couch. WDFW is working to secure more funding from the state and federal governments.

WDFW also has plans to address recreation use.

In 2022, the department released a 82-page document outlining its own 10-year plan for managing state land and includes measures for wildlife protection. Couch says that clarity surrounding trail use, management, maintenance and enforcement is outlined in the decade-long recreation strategy. The estimated budget to implement the plan is $40 to $60 million.

Elk is one species susceptible to human recreation, researchers say. The species inhabit regions across Washington, including the Olympic Peninsula, Cascade Mountain range and the state’s northeast areas. Keiko Betcher/Conservation Northwest

The Department of Fish and Wildlife is also coordinating with the state Parks and Recreation Commission and Department of Natural Resources to gather data for measuring and monitoring recreation impacts. Thorpe with the Parks and Recreation Commission said her office plans on gathering local data by examining footage on wildlife cameras and monitoring recreation use via trail counters. Each organization will then use that information to prioritize habitat restoration and park management.

Aside from ongoing budget proposals, land managed by the WDFW has seasonal closures and recreation limitations re critical to wildlife, according to Couch. For instance, the organization might impose winter closures in some areas so elk aren’t disturbed in their winter range or restrict campfire activity in places with high fire risk.

Thorpe said the Parks and Recreation Commission also has closures to protect wildlife.

“We definitely want to be able to provide the recreational experiences for our citizens,” Thorpe said. “But stewardship is also part of that core mission of state parks.”

Concentrations of marbled murrelets can be found surrounding and inside Olympic National Park and other areas in western Washington. Rick Bowers/Conservation Northwest

Keeping wildlife safe in WA

If you’re an outdoor recreation user, Hellmann with Conservation Northwest offers a few tips that recreation enthusiasts can use to be more conscientious toward wildlife: