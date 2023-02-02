ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayfield, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kbsi23.com

Murray fan facing meth, under influence charges

MURRAY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Murray man faces charges after Calloway County Sheriff’s Office deputies saw a vehicle traveling on South 12th Street in Murray that was possibly driven by an intoxicated person due to the manner he operated the vehicle. Jonathan Drum, 40, of Murray faces charges...
MURRAY, KY
kbsi23.com

McCracken County Sheriff’s Office welcomes new K9 partner

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office welcomed a new member to the force. K9 partner Vegas joins the ranks. Corporal Lamb received Vegas in January and recently returned from training. Vegas is a 21-month-old Belgian Malinois with incredible drive, according to the sheriff’s office....
kbsi23.com

Man wanted in several counties for theft arrested

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A man who was wanted in several counties for theft was arrested over the weekend. Wayne L. Daugherty, 42, was arrested by the Ballard and Carlisle County Sheriff’s Offices over the weekend in Ballard County. Daughtery was wanted in multiple western Kentucky counties...
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

Vienna student surprised with more than $100K in scholarship funds

VIENNA Ill. (KBSI) – A young man from Illinois received more than $100,000 in scholarship funds to attend Southern Illinois University-Carbondale. Cambell Douglas, also known as ‘Soup,’ by his classmates, is a senior at Vienna High School who has worked tirelessly his entire school career to achieve straight A’s.
VIENNA, IL
WBBJ

Man speaks about bad experience with local hospital

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — A local man shared his challenging experience trying to make sure his friend got treated in a local ER. David, a Paris resident, brought his friend to the Henry County Medical Center on Monday around 11:30 p.m. According to David, his friend was extremely sick,...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
kbsi23.com

Farley man accused of using company credit cards for unauthorized purchases

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Farley man faces a theft charge after he is accused of using company credit cards for unauthorized purchases. Cody Anderson, 31, of the Farley area of Paducah faces a charge of theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 pursuant to an arrest warrant on February 6 after an investigation that spanned a little more than a month.
PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

Welfare check leads to drug arrests in Caldwell County

CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A welfare check on two people who appeared to be sleeping in a vehicle turned into drug arrests on Sunday in Caldwell County. Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputies responded to request for a welfare check on subjects who appeared to be asleep in their car on the Wal-Mart parking lot on Feb. 5 at 4:40 p.m.
kbsi23.com

Murray man facing drug charges

MURRAY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Murray man faces drug and probation violation charges after he was stopped in a vehicle in Murray. Deputies saw a person enter a vehicle in Murray who met the description of Daniel Garner on Feb. 6. He is known to have warrants for violating his probation.
MURRAY, KY
kbsi23.com

Police ask for help finding man accused of breaking into pizza restaurant 8 times

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Paducah police ask for the public’s help finding a man accused of burglary, criminal mischief and drug charges. Corey J. Perez, 29, of Madison Street, is charged in warrants with nine counts of third-degree burglary, and one count each of first-degree criminal mischief, possession of burglary tools, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
PADUCAH, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy