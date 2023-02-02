Read full article on original website
Marshall County Daily
Public Meeting for Improvements Planned along U.S. 62 at Calvert City Set for Tuesday Evening, February 7
PADUCAH, Ky. (FEB. 6, 2023) — As a reminder, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has scheduled a public information meeting to seek input on improvements along U.S. 62 between KY 95 and Lone Valley Road in the Calvert City area of Marshall County. The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday,...
kbsi23.com
Murray fan facing meth, under influence charges
MURRAY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Murray man faces charges after Calloway County Sheriff’s Office deputies saw a vehicle traveling on South 12th Street in Murray that was possibly driven by an intoxicated person due to the manner he operated the vehicle. Jonathan Drum, 40, of Murray faces charges...
kbsi23.com
McCracken County Sheriff’s Office welcomes new K9 partner
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office welcomed a new member to the force. K9 partner Vegas joins the ranks. Corporal Lamb received Vegas in January and recently returned from training. Vegas is a 21-month-old Belgian Malinois with incredible drive, according to the sheriff’s office....
kbsi23.com
Man wanted in several counties for theft arrested
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A man who was wanted in several counties for theft was arrested over the weekend. Wayne L. Daugherty, 42, was arrested by the Ballard and Carlisle County Sheriff’s Offices over the weekend in Ballard County. Daughtery was wanted in multiple western Kentucky counties...
kbsi23.com
Vienna student surprised with more than $100K in scholarship funds
VIENNA Ill. (KBSI) – A young man from Illinois received more than $100,000 in scholarship funds to attend Southern Illinois University-Carbondale. Cambell Douglas, also known as ‘Soup,’ by his classmates, is a senior at Vienna High School who has worked tirelessly his entire school career to achieve straight A’s.
WBBJ
Man speaks about bad experience with local hospital
HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — A local man shared his challenging experience trying to make sure his friend got treated in a local ER. David, a Paris resident, brought his friend to the Henry County Medical Center on Monday around 11:30 p.m. According to David, his friend was extremely sick,...
kbsi23.com
Farley man accused of using company credit cards for unauthorized purchases
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Farley man faces a theft charge after he is accused of using company credit cards for unauthorized purchases. Cody Anderson, 31, of the Farley area of Paducah faces a charge of theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 pursuant to an arrest warrant on February 6 after an investigation that spanned a little more than a month.
kbsi23.com
Man facing DUI, drug charges after found passed out in vehicle in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah man faces drug and DUI charges after a Graves County Sheriff’s deputy found him passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle at a convenience store on February 2. Jeremy O’Neal, 36, faces charges of DUI 2nd offense (non-alcohol DUI), possession...
kbsi23.com
Welfare check leads to drug arrests in Caldwell County
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A welfare check on two people who appeared to be sleeping in a vehicle turned into drug arrests on Sunday in Caldwell County. Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputies responded to request for a welfare check on subjects who appeared to be asleep in their car on the Wal-Mart parking lot on Feb. 5 at 4:40 p.m.
kbsi23.com
Murray man facing drug charges
MURRAY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Murray man faces drug and probation violation charges after he was stopped in a vehicle in Murray. Deputies saw a person enter a vehicle in Murray who met the description of Daniel Garner on Feb. 6. He is known to have warrants for violating his probation.
kbsi23.com
Sikeston DPS still working to find missing woman 2 years after disappearance
SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – The Sikeston Department of Public Safety asks for anyone with information about a missing woman to come forward with info two years after she went missing. Shyann Morrison was last seen in Sikeston in February of 2021. In August of 2021, the Friends of Shyann...
kbsi23.com
Police ask for help finding man accused of breaking into pizza restaurant 8 times
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Paducah police ask for the public’s help finding a man accused of burglary, criminal mischief and drug charges. Corey J. Perez, 29, of Madison Street, is charged in warrants with nine counts of third-degree burglary, and one count each of first-degree criminal mischief, possession of burglary tools, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
