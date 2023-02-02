ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Central Iowa chase ends in crash, man arrested on several drug and weapon charges

By Kelly Maricle
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gY7fh_0kaRIW8i00

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — A man is in the Polk County Jail facing multiple drug and weapon charges after police said he crashed a vehicle while attempting to flee from officers Wednesday night.

The pursuit began around 7:12 p.m. just west of SW 14th Street on McKinley Avenue according to court documents. A Des Moines police officer tried to pull over a vehicle driven by 49-year-old Keith Williams of Memphis because the license plate frame was covering the state identification. Police said Willaims refused to stop and sped away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B53MW_0kaRIW8i00
Keith Williams

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said the chase ended in the 400 block of E. McKinley where it appeared Williams intentionally tried to go off-road, then crashed.

Multiple drugs were found in WIlliams’ possession. They included eight packages of crack cocaine totaling three grams, 19 packages of heroin totaling 10 grams, 35 grams of marijuana, 25 grams of methamphetamine, 37 Oxycodone pills, and 10 amphetamine pills. Digital scales and empty baggies were found as well.

Man accused of killing four in Ohio caught in Kansas

A loaded handgun and $3,248 in cash were also located. Williams is charged with:

  • Eluding
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Felon
  • 6 counts of Controlled Substance Violation
  • 5 counts of Failure to Affix Drug Stamp
  • Failure to Display Registration Plate

The criminal complaint said Williams has several felony convictions including drug offenses out of Chicago.

Williams was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries received when he crashed at the end of the chase. He was released early Thursday and booked in the Polk County Jail at 3:11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Another Suspect Arrested in Connection to an Alleged January Incident at Casino in Jefferson

Another suspect has been arrested for an alleged January incident at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson. According to court documents, 48-year-old Dawn Miller of Carroll was playing a slot machine when she won a jackpot of $1,223 at 10:49pm on January 26th. Miller found 36-year-old Jessica Baxter of Carroll and asked her to sit in her seat. Baxter then claimed the winnings and filled out an IRS-W9 form for the winnings, which certifies under the penalty of perjury, to claim the winning jackpot.
JEFFERSON, IA
KCCI.com

Police: Woman jumped from balcony to avoid arrest

AMES, Iowa — A woman accused of evading officers by jumping off a balcony is now in jail. The Ames Police Department said 40-year-old Karla Wallace, of Waukesha, Wisconsin, has been arrested. She faces eight charges, including intimidation with a dangerous weapon. According to the criminal complaint, on Sunday...
AMES, IA
WHO 13

Man takes plea deal in deadly 2022 Fleur Drive crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — A plea deal was approved Monday in the case of a Des Moines man charged with vehicular homicide in a January 2022 crash on Fleur Drive. Spencer Smith, 25, pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle-OWI and serious injury by vehicle-OWI. He had originally been charged with two other offenses, homicide by […]
DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Fort Dodge Man Arrested for Alleged December Incident at Casino in Jefferson

A Fort Dodge man faces felony charges for an alleged December incident at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson. According to court documents, a woman was playing a slot machine on December 30, 2022 and the machine hit a jackpot of $3,898. The woman asked 51-year-old John Cook of Fort Dodge to switch places with her. Cook claimed the jackpot winnings and filled out an IRS-W9 form. Court documents show surveillance video was reviewed by the assigned Division of Criminal Investigation agent to the casino and saw that the woman won the jackpot.
FORT DODGE, IA
kjan.com

Ames Police Investigate Shots Fired Call

(Ames, Iowa) – Authorities in Ames said Sunday, that Officers with the Ames Police Department responded at around 10:40-a.m., to report of shots fired in the area of 204 Jewel Drive. Upon arrival, officers located shell casings and witnesses reported a suspect hiding under a vehicle in the 3300 block of South Duff Avenue. The suspect was injured while fleeing the scene. Officers tracked her footprints in the snow back and located the weapon.
AMES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Adair County Arrest Report

(Adair Co) A Boone man was arrested on drug charges in Adair County. The Adair Police Department arrested 57-year-old Adam Duane Wright following a traffic stop on Friday for Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd or Subsequent and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Wright was held on $5,000 cash or surety bond.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Grand Junction Man Charged with Attempted Murder for Alleged Weekend Incident

A Grand Junction man faces an attempted murder charge following an alleged weekend incident. According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the incident happened at 9:52pm Saturday when a 911 call came from 1002 Main Street East in Grand Junction. The caller said they fell and hit their head against a door. When Grand Junction Rescue arrived on scene and assessed the victim, they advised the sheriff’s office of a possible gunshot wound. Greene County Ambulance also assisted at the scene.
GRAND JUNCTION, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines man reported missing

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are asking for people to be on the lookout for a missing man. Police said Alan Conley, 76, left his home on the city's north side around 2 a.m. Monday and has not returned. Conley has health issues that require medication. Police...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa man dies in 2-vehicle crash

SUMNER, Iowa — An Altoona man died over the weekend in a two-vehicle crash near Sumner. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, 22-year-old Derrius Taylor-Ly was driving northbound yesterday afternoon when his car was hit by another vehicle that failed to stop at a stop sign. It...
SUMNER, IA
WHO 13

Two men arrested for allegedly setting a Des Moines home on fire

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two men were arrested Friday for allegedly pouring gas in multiple places in a home and setting it on fire Thursday night. Aaron Michael Rodriguez, 42, and Jesus Antonio Avila Fuentes, 30, were both charged with first degree arson. Rodriguez also faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, assault on […]
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa State Daily

BREAKING: Shots fired in south Ames

The Ames Police Department responded to a report of shots being fired at 10:39 a.m. Sunday at 204 Jewel Drive in Ames. Upon arriving at the location, officers found shell casings. A witness told officers that a suspect was hiding under a car on the 3300 block of South Duff. The suspect was injured while fleeing the scene, but officers were able to track footprints in the snow. The weapon has been located.
AMES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston teen injured in a rollover accident

(Union Co) A Creston teen was injured in a rollover accident this (Monday) morning. The Union County Sheriff’s Office says a 16-year-old female was driving a 1997 Saturn west on Highway 34 just before 11:00 a.m. when the vehicle went off into the north ditch, hitting Lark Avenue, causing the vehicle to go airborne and land upside down hitting the middle rear of the vehicle. The car then proceeded to roll and land upright in the west ditch of Lark Avenue.
CRESTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa State Patrol Pulls Semi Off The Road, Trailer Was “Nearly In Pieces”

(Altoona, IA) — The Iowa State Patrol stops a semi truck driver in central Iowa and removes their truck from service. The State Patrol says troopers pulled the driver over near Altoona early Sunday morning, saying the trailer was nearly in pieces. The State Patrol says the driver was traveling from Omaha to Chicago and isn’t sure why the trailer was so damaged. Pictures of the truck are posted on the Iowa State Patrol Twitter page.
ALTOONA, IA
KCCI.com

Man charged after throwing water on employee

DES MOINES, Iowa — A school intruder was stopped Friday morning. It happened at the Walnut Street School in downtown Des Moines. Police say a man tried to get into the school to warm up. School staff eventually forced him out of the building. The district decided not to...
DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Carroll Woman Arrested for Alleged Incident at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson

A Carroll woman was arrested for an alleged incident that happened at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson. According to court documents, a woman was playing a slot machine when she won a jackpot of $1,223 at 10:49pm on January 26th. Thirty-six-year-old Jessica Baxter of Carroll was asked to sit in her seat. Baxter then claimed the winnings and filled out an IRS-W9 form for the winnings, which certifies under the penalty of perjury, to claim the winning jackpot.
CARROLL, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy