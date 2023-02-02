ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Winning $100,000 Powerball Ticket Sold In CT

Although the massive $754.6 million jackpot eluded the Nutmeg State, one lucky winner in Connecticut still won a whopping $100,000 from their prize-winning ticket. The winning ticket sold in Connecticut for the Monday, Feb. 6 drawing was actually worth $50,000, but the prize was doubled because of a Power Play. The $100,000 prize was the highest amount won in the state for Monday's drawing, CT Lottery announced.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Another $10,000 Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Connecticut

There was a $10,000 Mega Millions winner in Connecticut Friday night. The winning numbers were 1-4-50-54-59 and the Mega Ball was 17. The winning ticket matched four numbers and the Mega Ball. It’s not clear where it was sold. The estimated Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday night us $31...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

$1M Powerball Ticket Sold At NJ Deli

One New Jersey Powerball Lottery ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn on Saturday, Feb. 4, winning the $1 million second-tier prize. The winning ticket was sold at Milltown Convenience Deli & Grill, 152 South Main St., Milltown in Middlesex County. The winning numbers for the Saturday, Feb....
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, CT
WTNH

This Week in Connecticut History: The blizzard of ’78

(WTNH) — This week in Connecticut history, a storm decades ago brought the state to its knees. It was a blizzard that struck Connecticut in 1978 and lasted from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7. Not only was the entire state leveled with two feet of snow, but winds whipped like a hurricane, at times gusting […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
PIX11

6 winning Take 5 lottery tickets sold in NY

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Take 5 lottery players raked in the big bucks on Friday and Saturday.  A ticket worth $21,463.50 was sold in Manhattan for Friday’s Take 5 Midday drawing, lottery officials said. It was purchased at Moid Newsstand at 433 East 79th Street.  On Saturday, there were New York winners for both the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
connecticuthistory.org

Blizzard Halts Mail Delivery – Today in History: February 7

On February 7, 1978, the US Postal Service was unable to deliver mail to many Connecticut residents for the first time in almost 40 years. The culprit was a blizzard that had struck the East Coast the day before. It deposited two feet of snow that had drifted to shoulder height in places and left thousands of cars stranded on Connecticut roads. In Hartford, of the 368 mail carriers on duty that day, only 5 were able to report to work.
CONNECTICUT STATE
darientimes.com

CT has $1.4B in unclaimed money. Some of it might be yours.

Connecticut returned $70.7 million in unclaimed property to state residents over the past year, but the often-overlooked program continued to accumulate many millions of dollars more in additional uncashed checks, forgotten savings accounts, unclaimed insurance policies and misplaced refunds. The Connecticut Treasurer’s Office, which oversees the unclaimed property fund, announced...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Travel Maven

This Connecticut Town is a Food Lover's Paradise

Some of us are die-hard foodies. We religiously watch the Food Network, we love to try new restaurants, and dining out does not mean simply visiting a fast-food chain. From local eateries to upscale cafes, there is an abundance of excellent restaurants in Connecticut but some towns, simply offer a bit more than others.
CONNECTICUT STATE
iheart.com

Govenor Lamont announces proposal to cancel overdue medical debt in CT

Yesterday, Governor Lamont held a news conference in Hartford to Announce a proposal to cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. The following press was released:. Governor Lamont Announces 2023 Legislative Proposal: Cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today held a news conference in Hartford...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy