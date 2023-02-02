Read full article on original website
Winning $100,000 Powerball Ticket Sold In CT
Although the massive $754.6 million jackpot eluded the Nutmeg State, one lucky winner in Connecticut still won a whopping $100,000 from their prize-winning ticket. The winning ticket sold in Connecticut for the Monday, Feb. 6 drawing was actually worth $50,000, but the prize was doubled because of a Power Play. The $100,000 prize was the highest amount won in the state for Monday's drawing, CT Lottery announced.
4 Powerball tickets sold in Massachusetts win prizes in Monday night’s drawing
There was no Powerball jackpot winner in Massachusetts, but four tickets sold at local stores won prizes in Monday night’s drawing.
NBC Connecticut
Another $10,000 Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Connecticut
There was a $10,000 Mega Millions winner in Connecticut Friday night. The winning numbers were 1-4-50-54-59 and the Mega Ball was 17. The winning ticket matched four numbers and the Mega Ball. It’s not clear where it was sold. The estimated Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday night us $31...
3 Massachusetts residents win $1M scratch ticket prizes
Three Massachusetts residents have reason to celebrate after they all recently won $1 million on scratch tickets sold at local stores.
$1M Powerball Ticket Sold At NJ Deli
One New Jersey Powerball Lottery ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn on Saturday, Feb. 4, winning the $1 million second-tier prize. The winning ticket was sold at Milltown Convenience Deli & Grill, 152 South Main St., Milltown in Middlesex County. The winning numbers for the Saturday, Feb....
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Connecticut
CONNECTICUT - Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. Connecticut offers various options from a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor. The key is finding the best pizza for you.
This Week in Connecticut History: The blizzard of ’78
(WTNH) — This week in Connecticut history, a storm decades ago brought the state to its knees. It was a blizzard that struck Connecticut in 1978 and lasted from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7. Not only was the entire state leveled with two feet of snow, but winds whipped like a hurricane, at times gusting […]
6 winning Take 5 lottery tickets sold in NY
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Take 5 lottery players raked in the big bucks on Friday and Saturday. A ticket worth $21,463.50 was sold in Manhattan for Friday’s Take 5 Midday drawing, lottery officials said. It was purchased at Moid Newsstand at 433 East 79th Street. On Saturday, there were New York winners for both the […]
connecticuthistory.org
Blizzard Halts Mail Delivery – Today in History: February 7
On February 7, 1978, the US Postal Service was unable to deliver mail to many Connecticut residents for the first time in almost 40 years. The culprit was a blizzard that had struck the East Coast the day before. It deposited two feet of snow that had drifted to shoulder height in places and left thousands of cars stranded on Connecticut roads. In Hartford, of the 368 mail carriers on duty that day, only 5 were able to report to work.
whdh.com
Westfield man wins $1M prize on Mass. lottery ticket bought the day he laid his father to rest
WESTFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Timothy O’Connor of Westfield is the first $1 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Platinum Jackpot” instant ticket game. On the day he purchased the ticket, O’Connor and his family had laid his father to rest. Later that day,...
Man Scores $3.3M From Scratch-Off Ticket Purchased At CT Convenience Store
A $10 scratch-off ticket bought at a convenience store in Connecticut proved worth the investment when it racked up millions of dollars in winnings. Tolland County resident Adam Lobaugh, of Ellington, bought a "$150,000 A Year For Life" ticket and won the top prize, choosing the one-time gross…
Mass Lotto Player Claims 2nd Consecutive $31 Million Mega Millions Jackpot
Massachusetts might be the luckiest state now that lottery players have claimed Mega Millions jackpot prizes two weeks in a row. A Mega Millions ticket sold in Woburn was the sole winner on Tuesday, Jan. 31, hauling in $31 million, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The win marks th…
darientimes.com
CT has $1.4B in unclaimed money. Some of it might be yours.
Connecticut returned $70.7 million in unclaimed property to state residents over the past year, but the often-overlooked program continued to accumulate many millions of dollars more in additional uncashed checks, forgotten savings accounts, unclaimed insurance policies and misplaced refunds. The Connecticut Treasurer’s Office, which oversees the unclaimed property fund, announced...
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Liquor stores, supermarkets battling over allowing wine in grocery stores
(WTNH) – There is a proposal in the state legislature to allow grocery stores and supermarkets to sell wine. The liquor stores don’t want this to happen, but the supermarkets do. Watch the video above for the full segment.
Gov. Lamont expected to announce proposal to lower Connecticut income tax rate
Gov. Lamont says the income tax rate in Connecticut has not been reduced in nearly 30 years.
Some Common Sayings Just Don't Work in Connecticut, Here Are 7 of Them
I get it, some days you get up without ever really getting up. We all get tired and on those days you're more likely to be basic in an effort to get through the day. However, if you're a robot that spits out clichés all day, people take notice.
This Connecticut Town is a Food Lover's Paradise
Some of us are die-hard foodies. We religiously watch the Food Network, we love to try new restaurants, and dining out does not mean simply visiting a fast-food chain. From local eateries to upscale cafes, there is an abundance of excellent restaurants in Connecticut but some towns, simply offer a bit more than others.
iheart.com
Govenor Lamont announces proposal to cancel overdue medical debt in CT
Yesterday, Governor Lamont held a news conference in Hartford to Announce a proposal to cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. The following press was released:. Governor Lamont Announces 2023 Legislative Proposal: Cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today held a news conference in Hartford...
North Carolina Woman 'Soaking It All In' After Scoring Lottery Jackpot
The lucky player hit the jackpot in a recent Cash 5 drawing.
Gov. Lamont proposes first state income tax cut in nearly 30 years
The last time Connecticut cut the state income tax, we were all doing "The Macarena."
