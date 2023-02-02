ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

DCist

11 Virtual And IRL Things To Do Around D.C. This Week

LOVE/HATE V-DAY: The theme of this month’s installment of cabaret from spoken word/musical theater collective LA TI DO NoVa: is “I Love/Hate Valentine’s Day.” It will feature performers from around the region, including the La Ti Do debut of local actor Emily Gilson. (La Trattoria; 8 p.m.; $15)
WASHINGTON, DC
Hypebae

National Portrait Gallery Unveils "I Dream a World: Portraits of Remarkable Black Women"

The Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery in Washington D.C. is showcasing an exhibition of portraits by the late Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Brian Lanker. Dubbed “I Dream a World,” the installation highlights acclaimed black women who transformed the arts, activism, literature and politics. The first installment of the show,...
fox5dc.com

Where to get a Philly cheesesteak in the DC area

WASHINGTON - Eagles fans wishing for a taste of Philadelphia here in the D.C. area are in luck. While there may not be a Pat vs. Geno's rivalry in the District, there are plenty of spots to get your fix for a ‘whiz wit,’ or any other cheesesteak variation you might prefer.
WASHINGTON, DC
yeahthatskosher.com

Oh Mama Grill Officially Opens in Washington D.C

Back in August, we broke the news that Oh Mama Grill was launching in Washington DC, joining Char Bar as the only two glatt kosher meat restaurants in the U.S. capital. As of late January, the eatery is officially open for business in the Adams Morgan neighborhood in the city.
WASHINGTON, DC
Hilltop

Perspective: The Black Hair Space is Therapy for Some Black Women

For many Black women, getting their hair done is essential to maintain their mental health. When Black women get their hair done, whether it be braids, twists, locs or frontals, it is a sense of freedom and individuality. The aesthetic of Essence, Ebony and Jet magazines sitting on the round table, waiting for the individual to read, or the sound of gossip and uplifting conversations from generation to generation makes the Black hair space unique and safe for many Black women.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

First Black-Owned Restaurant in Woodley Park Opens

The first Black-owned restaurant in D.C.’s Woodley Park neighborhood has opened for business. Flavorture is a new soul food restaurant located at 2609 24th St NW. It opened on Saturday with a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by D.C. leaders, according to a mayor’s office release. It is co-owned...
Hilltop

ard University President

For what people have deemed diligent and transformative leadership, Howard University alumna and former professor Dr. Rochelle L. Ford was recently inaugurated as the eighth president of Dillard University in New Orleans. Dr. Ford, who previously served as dean of the Elon University School of Communications, succeeds Walter Kimbrough, who...
WASHINGTON, DC
hyattsvillewire.com

Wawa Set to Return to College Park After 16 Years

Wawa is coming back to College Park after a 16-year absence. The Pennsylvania-based chain of convenience-store-slash-eateries will open a new location at 10050 Baltimore Ave., next to the College Park Ikea store. The 4,736-square-foot store will be the first in the city since 2007, although it has one farther north...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
DCist

First Look: Eastern Market Vendor Spicy Water African Grill Opens Permanent Home Near U Street

A gust of cool air rushed into Spicy Water African Grill on 11th Street NW as a customer, Dionne, breezed through the front door of the new restaurant. “I went to Eastern Market and you weren’t there, so I came here to see if you were open,” she said cheerfully to the owner, Duraine Kouassi. Despite the 20 minute drive uptown between the Capitol Hill market and the U Street corridor, she said she had to get her half chicken combo.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Where To Watch The Super Bowl, Or Order A Gameday Feast, Around D.C.

Eagles fans, Chiefs fans, and Rihanna fans can all agree: Super Bowl LVII on Sunday calls for good food and drinks. No matter why you’re excited to tune into the big game, there are plenty of options for watch parties if you want to hit the town, or places from which to order takeout feast if you’d rather hit the couch. Here’s a look at some deals around town:
WASHINGTON, DC
Mental_Floss

17 Baltimore Slang Terms You Should Know

Baltimore is one of the east coast’s hidden gems. It’s the birthplace of the U.S. national anthem, the setting of pop culture classics like Hairspray and The Wire, and full of incredible food, culture, and people. Charm City’s namesake charm could partially be due to the locals’ broad vocabulary of slang. Here are some terms you should know if you ever plan on visiting.
BALTIMORE, MD
DCist

Washington, DC
