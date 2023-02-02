Read full article on original website
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in MarylandEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Washington residents see Social Security income going upR.A. HeimWashington, DC
Will the Washington Commanders be lured to Virginia?Cheryl E PrestonWashington, DC
Washington Mystics acquire center Amanda Zahui B. from Las VegasHamilton NeillLas Vegas, NV
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Maryland stymies No. 10 Ohio State 90-54 in Sheldon’s returnThe LanternColumbus, OH
11 Virtual And IRL Things To Do Around D.C. This Week
LOVE/HATE V-DAY: The theme of this month’s installment of cabaret from spoken word/musical theater collective LA TI DO NoVa: is “I Love/Hate Valentine’s Day.” It will feature performers from around the region, including the La Ti Do debut of local actor Emily Gilson. (La Trattoria; 8 p.m.; $15)
Hypebae
National Portrait Gallery Unveils "I Dream a World: Portraits of Remarkable Black Women"
The Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery in Washington D.C. is showcasing an exhibition of portraits by the late Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Brian Lanker. Dubbed “I Dream a World,” the installation highlights acclaimed black women who transformed the arts, activism, literature and politics. The first installment of the show,...
fox5dc.com
Where to get a Philly cheesesteak in the DC area
WASHINGTON - Eagles fans wishing for a taste of Philadelphia here in the D.C. area are in luck. While there may not be a Pat vs. Geno's rivalry in the District, there are plenty of spots to get your fix for a ‘whiz wit,’ or any other cheesesteak variation you might prefer.
yeahthatskosher.com
Oh Mama Grill Officially Opens in Washington D.C
Back in August, we broke the news that Oh Mama Grill was launching in Washington DC, joining Char Bar as the only two glatt kosher meat restaurants in the U.S. capital. As of late January, the eatery is officially open for business in the Adams Morgan neighborhood in the city.
Hilltop
Perspective: The Black Hair Space is Therapy for Some Black Women
For many Black women, getting their hair done is essential to maintain their mental health. When Black women get their hair done, whether it be braids, twists, locs or frontals, it is a sense of freedom and individuality. The aesthetic of Essence, Ebony and Jet magazines sitting on the round table, waiting for the individual to read, or the sound of gossip and uplifting conversations from generation to generation makes the Black hair space unique and safe for many Black women.
WJLA
Prince George's Co. attorney creates business to connect Black community to Black lawyers
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — "Today is Justis Connection's birthday!" Kisha Brown cheerfully told her Instagram followers on Jan. 11. The social media post marked the second anniversary of a service the former civil rights attorney felt compelled to launch. "Justis Connection is the first online Black attorney referral...
NBC Washington
First Black-Owned Restaurant in Woodley Park Opens
The first Black-owned restaurant in D.C.’s Woodley Park neighborhood has opened for business. Flavorture is a new soul food restaurant located at 2609 24th St NW. It opened on Saturday with a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by D.C. leaders, according to a mayor’s office release. It is co-owned...
Racial Disparities In D.C. HIV/AIDS Cases Widened During Pandemic, Report Says
After several years of declining infections, a new report illuminates how the pandemic has impaired the city’s efforts to eliminate HIV/AIDS, and widened the already existing disparities between Black and white patients. According to the city’s HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis, STI, and TB Administration (HAHSTA) report, 2021 saw 230 new HIV...
WUSA
Howard University basketball unveils new uniforms for Black History Month
WASHINGTON — The Howard University Bison are rolling out new jerseys to celebrate Black History Month. The new Jordan brand jerseys are black with green and red accents. "The Mecca" is written across the chest in red script. Howard University got the nickname, "The Mecca" because it is historically...
Hilltop
ard University President
For what people have deemed diligent and transformative leadership, Howard University alumna and former professor Dr. Rochelle L. Ford was recently inaugurated as the eighth president of Dillard University in New Orleans. Dr. Ford, who previously served as dean of the Elon University School of Communications, succeeds Walter Kimbrough, who...
Teen On ‘Abbott Elementary’ Learned How To Act In Prince George’s County
Phoenix Averiyire began her acting career by dodging a scam. She was just 7 years old and was pretending to sleep while eavesdropping on her mother’s conversation in a room nearby. Her mother, reading a web story aloud, mentioned something about an open call to be on Disney Channel.
hyattsvillewire.com
Wawa Set to Return to College Park After 16 Years
Wawa is coming back to College Park after a 16-year absence. The Pennsylvania-based chain of convenience-store-slash-eateries will open a new location at 10050 Baltimore Ave., next to the College Park Ikea store. The 4,736-square-foot store will be the first in the city since 2007, although it has one farther north...
Takoma Park to Present “Dark Side of the Chew” Feb. 13
Takoma Park’s Code Enforcement division will present the documentary film “Dark Side of the Chew” on Feb. 13, city officials announced. In “Dark Side of the Chew,” filmmaker Andrew Nisker examines the impact of chewing gum on our culture, our health, our economy, and the environment.
Howard University And Georgetown To Launch Medical Humanities Center Aimed At Reducing Health Disparities
Howard University and Georgetown University will launch a medical humanities center aimed at reducing health inequities. The post Howard University And Georgetown To Launch Medical Humanities Center Aimed At Reducing Health Disparities appeared first on NewsOne.
First Look: Eastern Market Vendor Spicy Water African Grill Opens Permanent Home Near U Street
A gust of cool air rushed into Spicy Water African Grill on 11th Street NW as a customer, Dionne, breezed through the front door of the new restaurant. “I went to Eastern Market and you weren’t there, so I came here to see if you were open,” she said cheerfully to the owner, Duraine Kouassi. Despite the 20 minute drive uptown between the Capitol Hill market and the U Street corridor, she said she had to get her half chicken combo.
Where To Watch The Super Bowl, Or Order A Gameday Feast, Around D.C.
Eagles fans, Chiefs fans, and Rihanna fans can all agree: Super Bowl LVII on Sunday calls for good food and drinks. No matter why you’re excited to tune into the big game, there are plenty of options for watch parties if you want to hit the town, or places from which to order takeout feast if you’d rather hit the couch. Here’s a look at some deals around town:
17 Baltimore Slang Terms You Should Know
Baltimore is one of the east coast’s hidden gems. It’s the birthplace of the U.S. national anthem, the setting of pop culture classics like Hairspray and The Wire, and full of incredible food, culture, and people. Charm City’s namesake charm could partially be due to the locals’ broad vocabulary of slang. Here are some terms you should know if you ever plan on visiting.
WUSA
$49 Million | Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder puts Maryland estate on the market
POTOMAC, Md. — Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder has officially put his Potomac estate up for sale Monday. Snyder purchased the estate from Jordan’s King Hussein and Queen Noor in 2000 for $8.64 million. The five-bedroom, 12.5-bath mansion is listed for a reported $49 million asking price. That...
Report: Dan Snyder selling Potomac, Md. estate for record price
Commanders owner Dan Snyder appears to be cashing in across the board, is now reportedly putting his Potomac home up for sale, listing it for what would be a record price in D.C. area residential real estate.
alxnow.com
Notes: Bradlee Shopping Center businesses express frustration over safety concerns.
🌤 Today’s weather: Clear throughout the day. High of 48 and low of 31. ⛅ Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy throughout the day. High of 53 and low of 32. Sunrise at 7:10 am and sunset at 5:36 pm. 🚨 You need to know. Eight months after the fatal...
DCist
