Borough seeks Chandler Field grant

LAVALLETTE — The borough is applying for a Local Recreational Improvement Grant [LRIG] for improvements to Chandler ballfield and playground, School Business Administrator Pat Christopher announced that at the Jan. 19 Board of Education meeting.

“We have partnered with them in talking to an engineer about improvements to Chandler Field, which are really needed,” stated Administrator Christopher.

She stated that the BOE along with the PTO have submitted letters of support and contributed their opinions on what needs to be improved and updated.

According to Administrator Christopher, the grant is for regrading, reseeding the field as well as dugout improvements. These improvements can cost over $200,000, with the borough applying for $370,000.

The BOE wanted to leave out dugout improvements, because the smaller the grant the more likely the borough is going to receive it, said Ms. Christopher. She also stated however that the government can award less than what was asked for, taking away the dugout improvements if necessary.

“We are pretty excited about this if it happens. If not, we need to keep an eye on it anyway, because we need to push the borough to do something about that,” said Administrator Christopher.

She explained that the grants that are successful show at least 50 percent local funding, however the board has not committed to any dollar amount for their share.

Council President Jarrod Grasso thanked the PTO for bringing this grant to the board’s attention.

Check out our other Lavallette stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star —on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition .

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star , get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star —on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.