CUPERTINO -- An elderly man riding a bicycle was killed in a collision with a vehicle in Cupertino Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office said.The crash happened along the 10000 block of N. Tantau Avenue just south of Interstate Highway 280 at about 11:30 a.m. The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said the 69-year-old bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and was cooperating with investigators. The cause and circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately available and the sheriff's office said it was still under investigation.The identity of the deceased bicyclist was withheld until his family could be notified.Anyone with information on this crash was asked to contact the sheriff's Traffic Investigative Division at (408) 868-6600 or SO.website@shf.sccgov.org.

CUPERTINO, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO