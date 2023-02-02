Read full article on original website
Related
Teens target strangers in Orbeez attacks in San Mateo Co. as part of TikTok trend: sheriff's office
"A toy gun is a toy gun until it is used to victimize others." There's shock in San Carlos after authorities said groups of teens are using toy guns to shoot gel balls at random people.
KTVU FOX 2
San Mateo County pays $4.5M after man dies following Taser deployments
MILLBRAE, Calif. - San Mateo County has agreed to pay $4.5 million to the family of a 36-year-old Black man who died after being tased and beaten after he was jaywalking in Millbrae. The San Francisco Standard first reported the settlement following the October 2018 death of Chinedu Okobi, which...
5 teens arrested for string of armed robberies in Castro Valley
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — Over the weekend, deputies with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office arrested five teens suspected for three separate armed robberies in Castro Valley, police said. Police said the robberies were reported in the 4300 block of Omega Avenue, the 19700 block of Center Street and the 20300 block of Forest Avenue. […]
3 dead, 1 hospitalized in Santa Clara Co. suspected fentanyl overdoses, sheriff says
The fentanyl crisis continues to claim the lives of those who are using the dangerous drug, and leaders in the South Bay want to stop overdoses at the source after three men were found dead from suspected fentanyl use.
Suspect who led police on wild chase with child in car arrested
MARIN CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect who led police on a wild chase in and out of San Francisco with a child in the car has been arrested, according to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office. Jonathon Melvin Poole, a 23-year-old resident of Suisun was arrested Monday. The incident occurred just after 6 p.m. on […]
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect accused of shooting San Jose officer was on 'quest' to kill police, chief says
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose’s police chief on Tuesday gave chilling details of an officer involved shooting over the weekend, in which he said the suspect had been stalking officers as part of a "quest," to kill police. One officer was shot and wounded by the suspect, who was later taken into custody.
KTVU FOX 2
US Marshals Service arrest man in connection to BART station attack
RICHMOND, Calif. - BART Police Department on Tuesday announced a suspect in connection to an attack at the transit system's Richmond station in January has been arrested by U.S. Marshals Service. BART P.D. said Daniel Jamin Nettles Sr., 45, was arrested at a Martinez residence. During the attack, police said...
Suspect accused of holding knife to woman's neck arrested by San Jose PD
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect who allegedly held a knife to a woman’s neck and attempted to rob her has been arrested and charged with kidnapping, attempted robbery and assault with a deadly weapon. Zhanfang Xu, 43, of Sunnyvale was arrested by the San Jose PD Covert Response Unit (CRU) last month, according […]
Mother and son struck by SUV while walking to Castro Valley school
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — A mother and her son were struck by a car on the way to a Castro Valley school on Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. Around 7:50 a.m. as a 40-year-old woman was walking with her 7-year-old son down the sidewalk on Proctor Road when they were struck […]
KTVU FOX 2
Man walks into San Jose hospital with gunshot wounds; dies next day
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police have arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal weekend shooting – the city's third homicide of 2023. Police said that a man had been shot on Saturday in a home in the 2000 block of Pepper Way. He took himself to Regional Medical Center about 11 p.m.
Santa Rita Jail inmate dies in custody, sheriff's office investigating
ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The in-custody death of an inmate at Santa Rita Jail is being investigated by the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, according to a press release from Alameda County. Charles Johnson, 45, suffered a medical emergency at the jail and was transported to Stanford Health Care — ValleyCare Medical Center in Pleasanton. […]
Sunnyvale man arrested in connection with violent San Jose kidnapping
SAN JOSE -- A 43-year-old suspect has been arrested in the violent kidnapping and attempted robbery of a female associate as she walked near John Mise Park in West San Jose.San Jose police said Zhanfang Xu of Sunnyvale has been booked into Santa Clara County jail on counts that included kidnapping, attempted robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.Investigators said the attack took place at approximately 9:00 p.m. on January 10th. The suspect -- identified as Xu -- approached the adult female victim from behind, held a knife to her neck and forced the victim to walk to a nearby...
Hollister Police investigating shooting on Memorial Drive
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said they are investigating a shooting that took place on Sunday night. Officers said they responded to a reported shooting on the 1200 block of Memorial Drive around 10:30 p.m. One victim suffered a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening. Police are still in the early stages of the investigation. The post Hollister Police investigating shooting on Memorial Drive appeared first on KION546.
KTVU FOX 2
2 pedestrians killed in separate San Jose crashes, police say
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Two pedestrians died Monday in San Jose in separate crashes, police said. The first death happened at around 7 a.m on Jackson Avenue at Highway 680. According to police, a woman driving a 2011 Toyota sedan was traveling northbound on Jackson Avenue and was making a left turn onto the I-680 ramp when her car struck a man who was walking southbound in the crosswalk of the on-ramp.
Deadly day for pedestrians on San Jose roadways
SAN JOSE -- Two pedestrians were killed in separate collisions on San Jose roadways on Monday.San Jose police said the first fatally occurred approximately 7 a.m. near the area of Jackson Ave. and the southbound I-680 on-ramp According to police, a woman driving a 2011 Toyota sedan was traveling northbound on Jackson Ave. and was making a left turn onto the I-680 ramp when her car struck a man who was walking southbound in the crosswalk of the on-ramp. The man sustained major injuries and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.The pedestrian's identity has not yet been released, nor has...
Elderly bicyclist killed in collision with vehicle in Cupertino
CUPERTINO -- An elderly man riding a bicycle was killed in a collision with a vehicle in Cupertino Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office said.The crash happened along the 10000 block of N. Tantau Avenue just south of Interstate Highway 280 at about 11:30 a.m. The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said the 69-year-old bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and was cooperating with investigators. The cause and circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately available and the sheriff's office said it was still under investigation.The identity of the deceased bicyclist was withheld until his family could be notified.Anyone with information on this crash was asked to contact the sheriff's Traffic Investigative Division at (408) 868-6600 or SO.website@shf.sccgov.org.
Three die of apparent fentanyl overdoses inside Gilroy home
GILROY -- Three people died Monday of apparent fentanyl overdoses and a four was revived using Narcan inside a home in unincorporated Gilroy. The Santa County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched at 3:05 p.m. Monday to assist CalFire in a medical emergency at a home in the 10000 block of Garcia Lane.Upon arrival, deputies located four unresponsive adults. They immediately provided medical aid and administered Narcan.Unfortunately, 3 adults inside the residence were pronounced dead and one adult was transported to a nearby hospital. Investigators suspect fentanyl was involved in the deaths, but the coroner will determine the...
Salinas Police looking for male suspect who stole $8,000 from a Grocery Outlet
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police is asking for the community's help for a suspect who allegedly stole $8,000 from the Grocery Outlet on North Main Street. Police said that the man forced his way into the mangers office at the Grocery Outlet and stole approximately $8,000. Officers said that the victim fled in a unknown The post Salinas Police looking for male suspect who stole $8,000 from a Grocery Outlet appeared first on KION546.
Door smashed and bedroom ransacked in Portola Valley home burglary
Someone smashed a glass door to break into a home on the 400 block of Golden Oak Drive in Portola Valley on Wednesday, Feb. 1, according to a San Mateo County Sheriff's Office press release. At about 7:50 p.m. the home's burglary alarm went off but the suspect (or suspects)...
Four suspects arrested in Berkeley dating app home invasion
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Four suspects have been arrested in connection to a home invasion robbery that took place when the male victim arranged to meet a woman on a dating app. The Berkeley Police Department said they received a call at about 1:18 a.m. Monday morning. The victim had arranged to meet a woman […]
Comments / 0