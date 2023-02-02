ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz County, CA

KRON4 News

5 teens arrested for string of armed robberies in Castro Valley

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — Over the weekend, deputies with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office arrested five teens suspected for three separate armed robberies in Castro Valley, police said. Police said the robberies were reported in the 4300 block of Omega Avenue, the 19700 block of Center Street and the 20300 block of Forest Avenue. […]
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

US Marshals Service arrest man in connection to BART station attack

RICHMOND, Calif. - BART Police Department on Tuesday announced a suspect in connection to an attack at the transit system's Richmond station in January has been arrested by U.S. Marshals Service. BART P.D. said Daniel Jamin Nettles Sr., 45, was arrested at a Martinez residence. During the attack, police said...
RICHMOND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man walks into San Jose hospital with gunshot wounds; dies next day

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police have arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal weekend shooting – the city's third homicide of 2023. Police said that a man had been shot on Saturday in a home in the 2000 block of Pepper Way. He took himself to Regional Medical Center about 11 p.m.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Sunnyvale man arrested in connection with violent San Jose kidnapping

SAN JOSE -- A 43-year-old suspect has been arrested in the violent kidnapping and attempted robbery of a female associate as she walked near John Mise Park in West San Jose.San Jose police said  Zhanfang Xu of Sunnyvale has been booked into Santa Clara County jail on counts that included kidnapping, attempted robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.Investigators said the attack took place at  approximately 9:00 p.m. on January 10th. The suspect -- identified as Xu -- approached the adult female victim from behind, held a knife to her neck and forced the victim to walk to a nearby...
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Hollister Police investigating shooting on Memorial Drive

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said they are investigating a shooting that took place on Sunday night. Officers said they responded to a reported shooting on the 1200 block of Memorial Drive around 10:30 p.m. One victim suffered a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening. Police are still in the early stages of the investigation. The post Hollister Police investigating shooting on Memorial Drive appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 pedestrians killed in separate San Jose crashes, police say

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Two pedestrians died Monday in San Jose in separate crashes, police said. The first death happened at around 7 a.m on Jackson Avenue at Highway 680. According to police, a woman driving a 2011 Toyota sedan was traveling northbound on Jackson Avenue and was making a left turn onto the I-680 ramp when her car struck a man who was walking southbound in the crosswalk of the on-ramp.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Deadly day for pedestrians on San Jose roadways

SAN JOSE -- Two pedestrians were killed in separate collisions on San Jose roadways on Monday.San Jose police said the first fatally occurred approximately 7 a.m. near the area of Jackson Ave. and the southbound I-680 on-ramp According to police, a woman driving a 2011 Toyota sedan was traveling northbound on Jackson Ave. and was making a left turn onto the I-680 ramp when her car struck a man who was walking southbound in the crosswalk of the on-ramp. The man sustained major injuries and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.The pedestrian's identity has not yet been released, nor has...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Elderly bicyclist killed in collision with vehicle in Cupertino

CUPERTINO -- An elderly man riding a bicycle was killed in a collision with a vehicle in Cupertino Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office said.The crash happened along the 10000 block of N. Tantau Avenue just south of Interstate Highway 280 at about 11:30 a.m. The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said the 69-year-old bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and was cooperating with investigators. The cause and circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately available and the sheriff's office said it was still under investigation.The identity of the deceased bicyclist was withheld until his family could be notified.Anyone with information on this crash was asked to contact the sheriff's Traffic Investigative Division at (408) 868-6600 or SO.website@shf.sccgov.org.
CUPERTINO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Three die of apparent fentanyl overdoses inside Gilroy home

GILROY -- Three people died Monday of apparent fentanyl overdoses and a four was revived using Narcan inside a home in unincorporated Gilroy. The Santa County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched at 3:05 p.m. Monday to assist CalFire in a medical emergency at a home in the 10000 block of Garcia Lane.Upon arrival, deputies located four unresponsive adults. They immediately provided medical aid and administered Narcan.Unfortunately, 3 adults inside the residence were pronounced dead and one adult was transported to a nearby hospital. Investigators suspect fentanyl was involved in the deaths, but the coroner will determine the...
GILROY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas Police looking for male suspect who stole $8,000 from a Grocery Outlet

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police is asking for the community's help for a suspect who allegedly stole $8,000 from the Grocery Outlet on North Main Street. Police said that the man forced his way into the mangers office at the Grocery Outlet and stole approximately $8,000. Officers said that the victim fled in a unknown The post Salinas Police looking for male suspect who stole $8,000 from a Grocery Outlet appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KRON4 News

Four suspects arrested in Berkeley dating app home invasion

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Four suspects have been arrested in connection to a home invasion robbery that took place when the male victim arranged to meet a woman on a dating app. The Berkeley Police Department said they received a call at about 1:18 a.m. Monday morning. The victim had arranged to meet a woman […]
BERKELEY, CA

