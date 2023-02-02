Antrim students show kindness in January event

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Students from G. Harold Antrim Elementary School engaged in a display of kindness on Jan. 27 as they took part in the Blessing Bag Brigade Service Project.

On Friday morning, students dropped off products for the Blessing Bag Brigade, a humanitarian organization dedicated to providing for those in need with hygiene items, food and socks. They work to aid in giving the homeless comfort and hope through items that we may take for granted every day.

The students, after bringing their products, assembled the bags, which will be distributed to local shelters and on the streets of New York City.

The program was part of the school’s Social-Emotional Learning Curriculum, which, according to school counselor Darlene Kuzlowski, helps children celebrate positive character traits each month.

