Memphis police officer in ‘extremely critical condition’ after shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis police officer is in “extremely critical condition” following a shooting that left one person dead at a library Thursday afternoon.

Memphis police responded to a call at the Poplar-White Station library in East Memphis just after 12:30. There, the injured officer was taken to a regional hospital in critical condition. The other person involved in the incident was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said the officer is in “extremely critical condition.”

Authorities have yet to release details leading up to the shooting.

According to Nexstar’s WREG , 10 police cars and four ambulances responded to the scene. Police reported the scene was “secure” just before 1 p.m.

The officer-involved shooting comes one day after the funeral of Tyre Nichols , a 29-year-old who died after a traffic stop by Memphis police. The incident resulted in five officers fired and more under investigation, as well as calls for police reform.

