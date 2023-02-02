ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB

Zachary High School dance team wins national championship

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The Zachary Belles of Zachary High School are celebrating a national championship win. The school’s dance team took home its first-ever national championship in the large varsity kick division at the 2023 UDA National Dance Team Championship in Orlando, Florida. The team competed during the weekend of Saturday, Feb. 4, and Sunday, Feb. 5.
ZACHARY, LA
WAFB

Former Southern AD Floyd Kerr passes away at 76

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former Southern University Athletic Director Floyd Kerr passed away at the age of 76 on Saturday, Feb. 4 the school announced on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Kerr was instrumental in expansions to A.W. Mumford Stadium and athletic fundraising, including spearheading the first Jag-A-Thon. Kerr serves as AD from 2000-2005.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Joe Burrow Foundation to give up to $50k with new grant program

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Joe Burrow Foundation announced Tuesday morning it launched a new grant program to fund mental health and food insecurity projects. The foundation’s new program, known as “Do Good” grants, will donate up to $50,000 toward proposals that come up with new, innovative and sustainable designs that will make a lasting impact on those in need.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Horse collapses, dies on Southern’s campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A horse collapsed and died on Southern University’s campus on Monday, Feb. 6. **WARNING: Some may find the image below disturbing. The horse apparently collapsed in front of the Southern University Law Center. East Baton Rouge Animal Control was called to the scene to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Lutcher QB D’Wanye’ Winfield wins 2022 Sportsline Player of the Year

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 16th Warrick Dunn Award was presented to Lutcher quarterback D’Wanye’ Winfield as the 2022 Sportsline Player of the Year on Monday, Feb. 6. Winfield was one of three quarterback finalists, including LSU recruit Rickie Collins of Woodlawn and Eastern Kentucky’s Jackson House from Dunham.
LUTCHER, LA
WAFB

No. 1 LSU baseball scheduled to make 11 TV appearances

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Preseason No. 1 LSU baseball will be televised 11 times during the regular season the school announced on Tuesday, Feb. 7. All remaining LSU games will be able to be watched on SEC Network + on SECNetwork.com and the ESPN app. Seven games will be...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

No. 3 LSU downs Texas A&M to remain undefeated

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team kept its unbeaten streak alive with a win over Texas A&M on the road on Sunday, Feb. 5. The Tigers (23-0, 11-0 SEC) came away with a 72-66 victory over the Aggies (6-15, 1-10 SEC). Angel Reese finished with...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

You can sign up for this self defense class on LSU’s campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s important to know how to protect yourself in case a dangerous situation arises. That’s why the LSU Police Department hosts different events to promote safety and self-defense. You can sign up for an upcoming three-day class called Rape Aggression Defense, or RAD....
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Become a substitute teacher in West Baton Rouge Parish

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - West Baton Rouge Schools is looking to hire new substitute teachers. The school system announced there will be a Substitute Hiring Open House on Tuesday, Feb. 7. It will take place from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the West Baton Rouge Convention Center. The address is 2750 N. Westport Drive in Port Allen, La.
PORT ALLEN, LA
WAFB

Ascension Public Schools begins search for next superintendent

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish School Board on Tuesday, Feb. 7, approved the process and timeline for hiring a new superintendent. Superintendent David Alexander’s contract ends in July and school officials said they’d like to have his replacement chosen in April. “This is one of the...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

32K+
Followers
20K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy