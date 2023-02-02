FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hombre muere tras ser atropellado en PrairievilleJose SotoPrairieville, LA
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
Zachary High School dance team wins national championship
Former Southern AD Floyd Kerr passes away at 76
Joe Burrow Foundation to give up to $50k with new grant program
Chiefs activate former LSU RB Edwards-Helaire for Super Bowl LVII
54-ton AIDS Memorial Quilt will be on display at Southern
AIDS quilt on SU campus is world’s largest community arts project
Horse collapses, dies on Southern’s campus
Lutcher QB D’Wanye’ Winfield wins 2022 Sportsline Player of the Year
No. 1 LSU baseball scheduled to make 11 TV appearances
Highlighting black-owned businesses during Black History Month
Town hall meeting tonight to discuss sales tax proposal for Livingston Parish employees
LSU Lady Tigers remain No. 3 in latest AP Top 25 poll
No. 3 LSU downs Texas A&M to remain undefeated
You can sign up for this self defense class on LSU’s campus
More than 5,000 people expected for inaugural ‘225 Fest’ in downtown BR
Five shootings reported in Donaldsonville in 2023; leaders meeting
American Heart Month: Baton Rouge doctors weigh in on women and cardiovascular disease
Become a substitute teacher in West Baton Rouge Parish
Ascension Public Schools begins search for next superintendent
Owner of historic Capitol Grocery in Spanish Town neighborhood addresses rumored closure
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 0