Egg prices are skyrocketing, and egg companies are making record profits. What gives?
Price-gouging, avian flu, inflation: Here's what's really driving the skyrocketing cost of eggs.
US farmers sound alarm on single-most catastrophic thing headed for corn crops
American corn farmers sound alarms over the possibility of losing their businesses and billions of dollars to Mexico's plan to ban genetically modified corn yields.
The Price of a Dozen Eggs Every Year Since 1973
You may not believe it till you see it, but according to a recent USDA report, retail prices of eggs have actually begun to ease. More than perhaps any other product, eggs have become a symbol of inflation the past few months. Prices soared 60% in 2022, reaching $4.25 for a dozen eggs in December. […]
Phys.org
Are you thinking of raising chickens because of record-breaking egg prices? Do your research
The record-breaking price of eggs has encouraged some people to consider raising chickens in the backyard, but it's important to do some research before buying those cute little chicks. Raising and keeping chickens isn't cheap so you're not going to save money compared to buying eggs at the market, according...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Will egg prices drop in California? Is there such thing as ‘eggflation?’ We asked the experts
Egg prices should be dropping in California this year. But they’re still likely to be a lot higher than a year ago. “The price should be coming down in the next few weeks/months because of increased supply,” said Bill Mattos, president of the California Poultry Foundation. But California...
'There Will Be No Cars': Global Leaders Demand a Ban on Private Vehicles Amid Car Chip Shortage
During a recent international summit in Switzerland, Saudi Arabian diplomat Ahmed Al Jubeir shared his vision for the future: "There will be no cars." "There will be virtually no traffic. You could go to different places very efficiently without using cars. There are no cars. There are going to be different types of transportation that are environmentally friendly and based on renewable energy," Jubeir said.
Check Your Wallet for These $1 Bills - They May Be Worth Up to $150,000
Before you spend that $1 bill in your wallet, do a little research. You may be sitting on a lot more cash than you think. Coin and currency collectors in the US are willing to pay up to $150,000 in search of rare $1 bills with a particular printing error from the US Bureau of Engraving and Printing.
Dollar General, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar pose an increasing threat after making major change that saves customers
THE current economic climate may pose an opportunity for dollar stores, making them a considerable threat to grocery sales. Although most stores appear to be taking hits due to inflation in the United States, some experts have noted that dollar stores like Dollar General, Dollar Tree, and Family Dollar may benefit.
A cowboy who won the lottery just sold a sprawling 50,000-acre South Dakota ranch for over $37 million
Buying the Bismarck Trail Ranch in 2009 was a dream come true for Neal Wanless. Now, he's offloaded the property for a record-breaking $37.5 million.
China will lose half its population by the end of the century — and the ripple effects will be catastrophic
Fewer children = fewer workers = a shrinking economy. China's declining population will have catastrophic ripple effects on the global economy.
rigzone.com
Gasoline and Diesel Prices Expected to Fall
Gasoline and diesel prices will fall in 2023 and 2024, according to the latest projections from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). In its January short term energy outlook (STEO), the EIA noted that gasoline prices decline in its forecast “as both wholesale refining margins and crude oil prices fall”.
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Mississippi egg producer targeted by US Senator with price-gouging probe as profits jump 110%
With egg prices more than doubling in the past year, calls are coming for an investigation into possible price gouging. U.S. Sen. Jack Reed sent a letter Tuesday asking for the Federal Trade Commission to investigate whether egg prices have been improperly manipulated by producers. A farmer-led advocacy group called Farm Action made a similar request last week arguing that there “appears to be a collusive scheme among industry leaders to turn inflationary conditions and an avian flu outbreak into an opportunity to extract egregious profits.”
'We Have No Say': Dairy Farm Ordered to Dump 30,000 Liters of Milk After Exceeding Quota Amid Soaring Dairy Prices
A dairy farm in Canada's southern Ontario region reports that it was given the order to dump 30,000 liters of milk after surpassing a designated quota regulated by the government.
How Often To Change Synthetic Oil
Motor oil is an engine’s lifeblood. It cleans, lubricates, cools, cushions and protects engines and other mechanical parts. Motor oil also holds in suspension sludge, harsh chemicals, contaminates and abrasive particles — things that cause engine wear. Synthetic oil is used in most modern vehicles, especially high-performance and...
As Meat Shortages Loom, Supermarket Chain Will Stop Selling Meat Products and Move to Plant-Based Options
In 2023, it is anticipated that the availability of beef will decrease, leading Americans to seek alternative sources of protein and dietary staples. The USDA projects that the average American will consume 5.6% less beef in 2023, marking the largest decrease in consumption in almost four decades, as reported by Beef Magazine.
Mark Cuban Aims To Disrupt A $365 Billion Industry – With The Only Startup That Bears His Name
Billionaire venture capitalist Mark Cuban has founded or invested early in hundreds of startup companies over the years. But only one of them, founded in January 2022, bears his name. The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. seeks to disrupt the $365 billion U.S. prescription drug market, which is rife...
natureworldnews.com
Lithium Mining Company Gets $700M Government Loan but Cited for Trespassing on Critical Habitat of Endangered Buckwheat Located in Nevada Mine Itself
Federal land managers issued a citation to the Australian mining company for trespassing inside the vital habitat of an endangered buckwheat species five days after the US Energy Department announced a $700 million conditional loan to it for a lithium project in Nevada. Designated Critical Habitat vs. Drilling Permit. In...
Scientists report that food grown using fertilizer made from human waste is safe to eat
As much as I want to rationalize, there's still some grossness about this piece of news. Scientists in Europe have determined that fertilizer made from human waste is safe for growing food for human consumption. As a reassurance to what might otherwise be unpalatable news, the scientists reported that only an extremely small amount of medicines and drugs would find their way into the crops. As an example, you would have to consume half a million cabbage heads “to accumulate a dose equivalent to one carbamazepine pill.” Carbamazepine is an anticonvulsant drug.
Your Food May Soon Contain House Crickets, Per New Regulation Permitting Crickets, Locusts, Mealworms in Various Goods
Get ready to eat mealworms and crickets without knowing it. The European Union has recently permitted the sale of food products made from Acheta Domesticus, also known as the house cricket, for consumption by European consumers.
