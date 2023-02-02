ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

‘He Has a Nasty Streak’: Penn State HC James Franklin Raves About Final ’23 Signee Chimdy Onoh

During his press conference Tuesday, Penn State coach James Franklin spoke about getting a blue-chip signee in four-star offensive tackle Chimdy Onoh. Onoh, a four-star from Dundalk High School in Maryland, picked Penn State on National Signing Day last week. This capped off a recruiting cycle that four blue-chip offensive linemen highlighted.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
’24 3-Star DB Noah Jenkins Has Penn State in Top 5

Noah Jenkins, a three-star Class of 2024 DB from Highland Springs High School in Virginia, has named his top five schools, and Penn State is one of them. Penn State’s in the running along with Ole Miss, Pitt, South Carolina and Virginia Tech. The program offered Jenkins last April.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Tuesdays With James: Franklin on Winter Workouts, Storm Duck, More

UNIVERSITY PARK, P.A.— The Rose Bowl is over, and Penn State coach James Franklin gave his first press conference since that night in Pasadena Tuesday in Happy Valley. This February edition of “Tuesdays With James” highlights some of what Franklin had to say. WALKING IN A WINTER...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Penn State Daily Notebook – Feb 7

Keep updated on news on news concerning Penn State sports and news within the Big Ten Conference in the Penn State Daily Notebook. Penn State men’s hockey will host their first-ever sled hockey classic when members of the team will face off against the Happy Valley Coyotes at the Pegula Ice Arena.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
2024 4-Star WR Keylen Adams Has Penn State in Top 4

Class of 2024 four-star WR Keylen Adams has Penn State in his top four, he tweeted Monday morning. Penn State is a finalist along with Pitt, Virginia Tech and West Virginia. Adams is a 6-foot-2, 185-pounder from Green Run High School in Virginia Beach. This past season, he had 1,030...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Iowa Amends Contract of OC/QB Coach Brian Ferentz

Iowa has made amendments to the contract of OC/QB coach Brian Ferentz. Brian Ferentz, the son of longtime Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, has been the target of much criticism over his time as Iowa’s offensive coordinator, which started in 2017. Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta announced amendments to...
IOWA CITY, IA
Penn State Wrestling Runs Over Indiana 35-8

In a dual meet where Penn State wrestling went without regular starters Gary Steen, Roman Bravo-Young and Aaron Brooks, the team still had plenty to beat No. 22 Indiana, 35-8, Sunday afternoon in Bloomington. Indiana won the first two bouts of the day, Penn State went 8-for-8 the rest of...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Nebraska Hands Penn State Devastating Loss 72-63

Keisei Tominaga scored 30 points and Nebraska led wire-to-wire, dealing a critical blow to Penn State’s NCAA tournament hopes with a 72-63 win Sunday afternoon at the Pinnacle Bank Arena. Penn State (14-8, 5-7 Big Ten) struggled to get a rhythm early in the first half. Nebraska (11-13, 4-9...
LINCOLN, NE

