Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State scores three times in final period, earns series split against No. 9 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 1 Penn State dominates No. 5 Buckeyes at homeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Wall’s goal in final minutes leads No. 9 Penn State past No. 7 Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Volleyball: No.13 Buckeyes split weekend against No. 2 UCLA, No. 10 USCThe LanternLos Angeles, CA
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State looks to stay undefeated in Big Ten play against No. 1 Penn State, No. 14 NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
nittanysportsnow.com
‘He Has a Nasty Streak’: Penn State HC James Franklin Raves About Final ’23 Signee Chimdy Onoh
During his press conference Tuesday, Penn State coach James Franklin spoke about getting a blue-chip signee in four-star offensive tackle Chimdy Onoh. Onoh, a four-star from Dundalk High School in Maryland, picked Penn State on National Signing Day last week. This capped off a recruiting cycle that four blue-chip offensive linemen highlighted.
nittanysportsnow.com
WATCH: Penn State’s Allar, Singleton, Carter, Other 2nd-Year Players Speak With Media
Penn State football’s 2022 recruiting class came in with high expectations, and thus far, has delivered on them. The team went 11-2 last season, capped off by a Rose Bowl win over Utah Jan. 2. Expectations for Penn State football are always high, but will be even more so...
nittanysportsnow.com
’24 3-Star DB Noah Jenkins Has Penn State in Top 5
Noah Jenkins, a three-star Class of 2024 DB from Highland Springs High School in Virginia, has named his top five schools, and Penn State is one of them. Penn State’s in the running along with Ole Miss, Pitt, South Carolina and Virginia Tech. The program offered Jenkins last April.
nittanysportsnow.com
Tuesdays With James: Franklin on Winter Workouts, Storm Duck, More
UNIVERSITY PARK, P.A.— The Rose Bowl is over, and Penn State coach James Franklin gave his first press conference since that night in Pasadena Tuesday in Happy Valley. This February edition of “Tuesdays With James” highlights some of what Franklin had to say. WALKING IN A WINTER...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Daily Notebook – Feb 7
Keep updated on news on news concerning Penn State sports and news within the Big Ten Conference in the Penn State Daily Notebook. Penn State men’s hockey will host their first-ever sled hockey classic when members of the team will face off against the Happy Valley Coyotes at the Pegula Ice Arena.
nittanysportsnow.com
2024 4-Star WR Keylen Adams Has Penn State in Top 4
Class of 2024 four-star WR Keylen Adams has Penn State in his top four, he tweeted Monday morning. Penn State is a finalist along with Pitt, Virginia Tech and West Virginia. Adams is a 6-foot-2, 185-pounder from Green Run High School in Virginia Beach. This past season, he had 1,030...
nittanysportsnow.com
2024 4-Star QB AJ Maddox Will Announce Commitment Monday, Penn State in Top 3
AJ Maddox, a four-star Class of 2024 quarterback out of Oak Grove High School in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, has narrowed his school choice down to three and Penn State has made the cut. Maddox will be announcing his commitment Monday. Penn State is in the running along with Alabama and Texas...
nittanysportsnow.com
Iowa Amends Contract of OC/QB Coach Brian Ferentz
Iowa has made amendments to the contract of OC/QB coach Brian Ferentz. Brian Ferentz, the son of longtime Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, has been the target of much criticism over his time as Iowa’s offensive coordinator, which started in 2017. Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta announced amendments to...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Wrestling Runs Over Indiana 35-8
In a dual meet where Penn State wrestling went without regular starters Gary Steen, Roman Bravo-Young and Aaron Brooks, the team still had plenty to beat No. 22 Indiana, 35-8, Sunday afternoon in Bloomington. Indiana won the first two bouts of the day, Penn State went 8-for-8 the rest of...
nittanysportsnow.com
Nebraska Hands Penn State Devastating Loss 72-63
Keisei Tominaga scored 30 points and Nebraska led wire-to-wire, dealing a critical blow to Penn State’s NCAA tournament hopes with a 72-63 win Sunday afternoon at the Pinnacle Bank Arena. Penn State (14-8, 5-7 Big Ten) struggled to get a rhythm early in the first half. Nebraska (11-13, 4-9...
nittanysportsnow.com
WATCH: Penn State’s Carter Starocci, Indiana’s DJ Washington Have Heated Postmatch Exchange
Penn State’s Carter Starocci and Indiana’s DJ Washington have history. In January 2021, Washington beat Starocci in a 10-9 decision. He’s one of only two wrestlers to accomplish that feat in an NCAA match— Iowa’s Michael Kemerer being the other— and the only one to do so in a regular-season dual meet.
Comments / 0